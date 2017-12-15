Three-quarters of Nunavut residents support legalizing pot: survey
Support cuts across regions, ethnicity, age, sex, education and income divisions
Three in four Nunavut residents support the legalization of marijuana, according to a survey conducted by the Government of Nunavut.
The survey was conducted this past August and September, but the results were only made public today. The report reflects the views of 1,418 respondents who are at least 16 years old.
The report finds broad support for marijuana legalization that’s shared by both Inuit and non-Inuit respondents in all three of Nunavut’s regions. Support also cuts across age, sex, education and income divisions.
But nearly three-quarters of survey respondents do want to see limits placed on where marijuana can be smoked. Some want it banned from all public places, while others want it restricted anywhere smoking tobacco is forbidden.
Less than half of respondents want restrictions on where non-smoked marijuana products could be consumed.
Respondents are split on whether marijuana should be distributed and sold by the territorial government or the private sector. Most agree that cannabis should be sold in specialized stores, rather than in existing grocery and convenience stores.
And most believe they should be able to order marijuana online and have it delivered in the mail.
Sixty per cent of respondents believe that the legal age for marijuana should be 19, while 20 per cent say the age should be 18, and 20 per cent believe the age should be older than 19.
Most respondents think the territorial government should stick with the limits proposed by the federal government for possessing and growing marijuana. Sixty-four per cent support the federal limit of possessing 30 grams, while 66 per cent support the federal limit of growing up to four marijuana plants at home.
And most respondents want the government to focus on fighting the illegal market and researching the impact of cannabis consumption. Respondents are particularly interested in the health risks posed by marijuana to children, youth and pregnant women.
The federal Liberals have promised to legalize marijuana by July 2018. While other jurisdictions are scurrying to put plans in place to meet that deadline, there has been little indication to date on how Nunavut’s new crop of elected MLAs plan to approach marijuana legalization.
The territorial government plans to hold public consultations in all three regions in early 2018, according to a news release that accompanied the survey results.
Hamlets should be putting a bidding process in place for local dispensaries. Let’s invigorate the private sector in Nunavut. Government monopolies are more likely to screw up the distribution process and cost tax payers, where they could and should be making money.
In before the religious folk comment something along the lines of “we need Jesus”.
in all seriousness, this is a clear sign of positive change. the people have spoken.
Legalize it but do not permit GN employees to smoke pot during work hours and lunch time.
It would appear to be clear what the people want but the GN is looking at the old BROKEN system of a plebiscite system as what is currently in place for alcohol. This is simply the GN taking the lazy way out. If that goes ahead we will have inequality between the communities as we currently have with the Alcohol system. PLEASE GN use this opportunity to do what is right, not what is easy. Use this opportunity to create economic development in Nunavut and be responsible for creating some jobs and not creating another hypocritical system that ensures the black market lives on along with the social issues a black market creates. PLEASE DO THE RIGHT THING !!!!!
Come on #3, we all know ,joint at lunch is the order of the day
Northern has spent a lot of money upgrading their pharmacies over the last year or so. And with many of them having a post office too, I’m sure it will be Northern selling the dope. It will also be impossible to stop the GN from smoking weed.
Could be a marvelous way to encourage small (and legal) business though.
Please tell me how 1,418 people represents 3/4 of Nunavut? This caption is very misleading and the respondents only reflect a very small percentage of the actual population. If you want to make such a bold claim then I suggest you get the opinion of all residents of Nunavut and not just a handful.
Anything that causes OTHER people to contribute to government revenue, I’m all for!
Won’t somebody PLEASE think of the children??
In a few months all Canadians are free to toke up if they want to.
From sad experience I know that this can lead to heavy use of more
dangerous drugs.
I am just making this statement, that’s all.
MERRY XMAS FOLKS.
#9 what are you saying. you should’ve wrote will you people think of the children first.
as for me i am happy with the legalization of marijuana it will cost less to buy from dealers save more money for food and other necessities like milk for babies, pampers, clothes for the children.
THIS JUST MEANS PEOPLE WILL SAVE A LOT OF MONEY FROM DEALERS WHO SELL AT BLACK MARKET PRICES!!!
#7 do you have any knowledge how a survey works??? LOL
#10 can you please post some facts on how weed is a gateway drug like you claim. facts not made up one by yourself.
There are drug dealers on every corner in every hamlet they will be the new rich people and no penaltys or no taxes paid
Why does everyone think we are going to be able to walk in and out of the northern store or co-op and get your fix, at the moment we cannot even walk into the northern or co-op and grab a bottle of wine or a case of beer. One habit at a time folks.
#10 That might be your experience. Others will tell you that cannabis has been used to successfully control addictions to harder drugs, including prescription pain killers, which are far more damaging.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/medical-marijuana-heroin-cocaine-addiction-treat-los-angeles-rehab-centre-high-sobriety-joe-schrank-a7748626.html
Down with Dope, Rise with Hope!!
ugh, what a giant pain in the arse this will be