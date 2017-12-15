NEWS: Nunavut

Three-quarters of Nunavut residents support legalizing pot: survey

Support cuts across regions, ethnicity, age, sex, education and income divisions

A survey conducted by the Government of Nunavut earlier this year found that three-quarters of respondents support the legalization of marijuana.

December 15, 2017 - 1:30 pm

Three in four Nunavut residents support the legalization of marijuana, according to a survey conducted by the Government of Nunavut.

The survey was conducted this past August and September, but the results were only made public today. The report reflects the views of 1,418 respondents who are at least 16 years old.

The report finds broad support for marijuana legalization that’s shared by both Inuit and non-Inuit respondents in all three of Nunavut’s regions. Support also cuts across age, sex, education and income divisions.

But nearly three-quarters of survey respondents do want to see limits placed on where marijuana can be smoked. Some want it banned from all public places, while others want it restricted anywhere smoking tobacco is forbidden.

Less than half of respondents want restrictions on where non-smoked marijuana products could be consumed.

Respondents are split on whether marijuana should be distributed and sold by the territorial government or the private sector. Most agree that cannabis should be sold in specialized stores, rather than in existing grocery and convenience stores.

And most believe they should be able to order marijuana online and have it delivered in the mail.

Sixty per cent of respondents believe that the legal age for marijuana should be 19, while 20 per cent say the age should be 18, and 20 per cent believe the age should be older than 19.

Most respondents think the territorial government should stick with the limits proposed by the federal government for possessing and growing marijuana. Sixty-four per cent support the federal limit of possessing 30 grams, while 66 per cent support the federal limit of growing up to four marijuana plants at home.

And most respondents want the government to focus on fighting the illegal market and researching the impact of cannabis consumption. Respondents are particularly interested in the health risks posed by marijuana to children, youth and pregnant women.

The federal Liberals have promised to legalize marijuana by July 2018. While other jurisdictions are scurrying to put plans in place to meet that deadline, there has been little indication to date on how Nunavut’s new crop of elected MLAs plan to approach marijuana legalization.

The territorial government plans to hold public consultations in all three regions in early 2018, according to a news release that accompanied the survey results.

