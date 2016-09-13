The time is right for renewable energy in the North
Renewable energy meeting Sept. 15-17 in Iqaluit will bring governments together with energy experts
PAUL CROWLEY
IQALUIT — In a bid to slow climate change, the world is making the transition to renewable energy, and investors are following.
Last year, for the first time, investment in alternative energy surpassed fossil fuel projects. Yet in the Canadian Arctic, where the effects of climate change are pronounced, there are only a handful of buildings with solar panels, and very few examples of community-scale renewable energy solutions.
Scale is important— by embracing and adopting renewable energy as a significant source of power for communities, we can create local resilience, sustainability and independence.
Over the years, many dismissed such ambitious projects as far-fetched fantasy in a cold, harsh environment. To date, the two most successful renewable energy projects in Canada’s North are at mine sites.
Alaska and Russia are proving it is possible at the community level. Alaska has already successfully connected grid-scale renewables to 70 remote communities.
And in Russia, the first stage of the largest solar power station in the Far North went into operation producing 1.2 million KWh of electricity. That’s enough energy to cover a third of electricity needs of Sanikiluaq, a Nunavut community of about 800 people.
As a country, Canada has some of the greatest renewable energy potential on the planet. WWF-Canada is committed to seeing Canada use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 and the Arctic is part of that vision.
We recently teamed up with leading researchers at the Waterloo Institute of Sustainable Energy to assess the economic feasibility of deploying renewable energy in 13 communities in Nunavut. The results are promising. For five communities in particular, the business case for renewable energy deployment is especially strong.
In those communities, the initial investment in renewable energy could be paid for through the approximately 40 per cent reduction in diesel fuel costs.
It’s time to take the next step. In response to this research, WWF-Canada is co-hosting an Arctic Renewable Energy Summit in Iqaluit this September with the Qulliq Energy Corp., the Government of Nunavut, and the Government of Canada—which, along with U.S. President Barack Obama, committed this year to reduce dependence on diesel in remote communities.
The summit will bring all the key decision makers together under one roof to expedite the process of renewable energy integration in the Canadian Arctic.
For centuries, Arctic people have been harvesting the surrounding land and waters to survive and thrive.
Then diesel energy came. Although reliable, diesel energy is dirty, producing greenhouse gas emissions that threaten the environment we depend upon.
Spills are difficult to contain and clean, and reliance on diesel subjects us to the whims of an international pricing system far beyond our control. The price of oil may be low now, but that won’t always be the case.
It’s time to move beyond diesel, to regain self-autonomy, to protect the Arctic environment.
We can do that by harvesting habitat-friendly energy from the wind and the sun.
Paul Crowley is the vice president of Arctic conservation at WWF-Canada. He is a long-time resident of Iqaluit.
(13) Comments:
This is great! I wish for success at this meeting.
I saw this sometime in one of the post and thought is was fascinating and exciting!
Its being done in Greenland.
http://arcticjournal.com/business/2042/elemental-power
We need to get with the times and the time is now. Lets get on with this and catch up with the rest of the world.
Blah,Blah,Blah,do not build a hydro dam,or windmill near my fishing or camping spot.
I think adding renewable sources of energy to lessen the use of fossil fuels would be great.
However, the author argues that we can move beyond diesel and just use solar and wind. Well I’ve seen day after day of calm (ice fog, no wind) with minus 40 temps in January & February when you are not getting more than a few minutes of sun in most of Nunavut.
So I ask, very seriously, how am I heating my house when this happens?
#4 has it bang on. Any alternative energy solution has to be balanced against the need to ensure the lights stay on when it’s dark cold and calm. That means the power Corp has to maintain its diesel gen set capacity throughout the territory.
Reading what is being done in Greenland, during the spring,summer and early fall, when there is not enough sun or wind the diesel generators would be used.
Other parts of Greenland use hydro dams, powering most of the towns.
Is there other examples in the north that use this kind of technology?
Places like Iqaluit could use this for sure, Rankin, Arviat?
The battery cells store energy and when light, wind are not strong to maintain a full battery then diesel kicks in to continue energy flow.
What of using clean energy burning material between the low battery cells? Corn fuel?
using a food source for biofuels is a bad idea when people are hungry.
perhaps the 5 out of 13 communities mentioned have potential to harness tidal currents?
The reality of phasing in renewable energy means that diesel will not disappear overnight. Never fear, The Old Trapper, you’ll not be left without heat in the winter. Backup generating capacity or batteries make modern renewables viable, even in as extreme an environment as Nunavut.
And one litre less diesel means less operating cost, less environmental risk from spills and less carbon.
What’s holding this up besides those interested in making a buck off the sale of diesel?
#9 Dose of Reality, Mr. Crowley seems to be saying that wind and solar can replace diesel in an Arctic environment. I’m saying that with current technology and economics that he is wrong.
Sure put enough solar cells and wind turbines in place and couple them to enough battery storage and you can get rid of diesel. What you can’t do is make a business case for it. Not even in 5 Nunavut communities.
Sure throw in diesel, which we have now in every community and add solar and wind renewables and you can show a business case, of some sort.
My point is that Mr. Crowley is not being honest when he alludes to renewables being able to replace diesel in Nunavut.
Hydro power is renewable and can totally replace diesel at all times of the year. What happened to the Iqaluit Hydroelectric Project?
#11, in 2013 there were hearings and elders objected to the prime sites due to the potential effect on fishing. The QIA also wanted an IIBA worth millions from QEC.
In 2015 Keith Peterson as Minister responsible for QEC said that the project was on hold, basically because the GN did not have the money to go ahead with it. He said;
“As a government, we simply cannot afford mega-projects here in Nunavut.”
