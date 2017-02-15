NEWS: Iqaluit

The Snack diner applies for liquor licence in Nunavut’s capital

But owners say they'll only sell beer and limit sales to three or four per customer

February 15, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Would you like a beer with that grilled cheese?

The Snack, a popular diner in Iqaluit, is applying for a liquor license, according to papers filed with the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board.

But the public will have its say on that application, filed in December 2016, one of the diner’s co-owners told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 15.

“I’m hoping the fact that the [Iqaluit] liquor store has been approved, that regulations have gone down a bit. But we also have a game plan: a maximum of three or four beers per customer, with no liquor or wine sales,” said Danny Savard from Upper Base Garage, another company he co-owns in Iqaluit.

A public hearing on the licence application will take place at the Iqaluit Cadet Hall on March 16 at 6 p.m., the undated notice said.

Written objections to the application must be submitted to the liquor board before March 3.

The Snack, which has a maximum seating capacity of 36, is applying for a dining room licence, the notice said.

Savard, who took over ownership of the Snack along with business partners Michel Gilbert and Alex Croteau in July 2016, said the decision to apply for the licence makes sound business sense.

“It’s a good return on investment. And we’ve had a lot of people say they’d like to have a cheeseburger with a beer or two and not have to pay $25 or $30 for a burger, like at other places in town.”

But citing the controversy that often accompanies any talk of liquor sales in Iqaluit, Savard said The Snack, owned by a company registered as 5514 Nunavut Inc., would have a “self-imposed” limit of three or four beers and no other liquor or wine sales.

“I don’t know anyone who drinks three beers and goes crazy.”

The March 16 hearing is open to all members of the public.

If you want to submit comments on the application, send them to Annie Joannie, assistant executive secretary at the licensing board, by March 3 at:

PO Box 1269

Iqaluit, NU

X0A 0H0

Tel: (867) 975-6807

Fax: (867) 975-5805