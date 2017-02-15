The Snack diner applies for liquor licence in Nunavut’s capital
But owners say they'll only sell beer and limit sales to three or four per customer
Would you like a beer with that grilled cheese?
The Snack, a popular diner in Iqaluit, is applying for a liquor license, according to papers filed with the Nunavut Liquor Licensing Board.
But the public will have its say on that application, filed in December 2016, one of the diner’s co-owners told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 15.
“I’m hoping the fact that the [Iqaluit] liquor store has been approved, that regulations have gone down a bit. But we also have a game plan: a maximum of three or four beers per customer, with no liquor or wine sales,” said Danny Savard from Upper Base Garage, another company he co-owns in Iqaluit.
A public hearing on the licence application will take place at the Iqaluit Cadet Hall on March 16 at 6 p.m., the undated notice said.
Written objections to the application must be submitted to the liquor board before March 3.
The Snack, which has a maximum seating capacity of 36, is applying for a dining room licence, the notice said.
Savard, who took over ownership of the Snack along with business partners Michel Gilbert and Alex Croteau in July 2016, said the decision to apply for the licence makes sound business sense.
“It’s a good return on investment. And we’ve had a lot of people say they’d like to have a cheeseburger with a beer or two and not have to pay $25 or $30 for a burger, like at other places in town.”
But citing the controversy that often accompanies any talk of liquor sales in Iqaluit, Savard said The Snack, owned by a company registered as 5514 Nunavut Inc., would have a “self-imposed” limit of three or four beers and no other liquor or wine sales.
“I don’t know anyone who drinks three beers and goes crazy.”
The March 16 hearing is open to all members of the public.
If you want to submit comments on the application, send them to Annie Joannie, assistant executive secretary at the licensing board, by March 3 at:
PO Box 1269
Iqaluit, NU
X0A 0H0
Tel: (867) 975-6807
Fax: (867) 975-5805
(21) Comments:
OMG, BEER! Some one call the Jesus quick! We can’t have this!
If the Snack gets a liquor license that will be the last time that either me or my kids will EVER set foot in the place. It has always been our family’s place to go for a special treat because the atmosphere was one that I felt was family-safe and family-friendly.
However by adding booze (even if it is only beer) I am 100% confident that the family-safe/family-friendly atmosphere will very rapidly disappear. There are already enough eateries in town that cater to the booze and food crowd ... absolutely no need to add another at the expense of one of the few family-oriented restos left in Iqaluit.
If other places like the Navigator, Water’s Edge and Frob are allowed to have a liquor license, the Snack should be allowed too. A beer and a burger is not strange or unheard of. And if people want a burger and beer, they will not go to the snack, they will go somewhere else. That means the snack is losing business.
A limit is good. I’d personally stick to two and not three, but that is just a personal opinion.
#2, then open your own restaurant. Seriously. Who are you to say that this particular restaurant can’t legally and responsibly serve customers a beer and burger. The only places down south that aren’t licensed are fast food places. Even Denny’s and Chuck E Cheese are licensed. And I have never seen anyone stumbling around drunk, because the servers follow the rules. If the concern is that the rules won’t be followed, then that is a totally different discussion and applies to all of the licensed restaurants.
Could they also deliver beer with my burger and poutine??
#2: such high praise for a kid-friendly restaurant that used to be a front for a drug ring. There’s plenty of drama there without the booze.
Just a thought: If you get to keep your restaurant alcohol-free, can I get a fine dining experience at the Disco or Frobisher or Watersedge that’s kid-free?
The Snack + booze is such a bad idea! It’s one of the only places to go to be free of drinkers.
Danny Savard should open a different venue, somewhere else, if he wants to cash in on liquor sales.
I too like going there with my family because it’s a nice place to go with the kids without people drinking.
Can’t we just have a place to go eat that does not involve drinking?
So many places here where you can drink, I hope it doesn’t go through with this one, I too will stop taking my family there if it is approved.
#4 feel free to go to those places down south to have your beer and a burger, there are other places also here that you can get a beer and a burger too. That seems pretty fair don’t you think?
The Snack is classified as a fast food restaurant, not a full serve restaurant. This is a place where children hang out with their friends and where families can go an enjoy a quiet meal together. If you want a beer and a burger than go to a full serve restaurant in town, there’s enough of them. There’s no reason to licence this establishment!
#3 this isn’t the south. By now we should all be acutely aware of the serious issues related to alcohol consumption and abuse in this community. Taking away one of the only safe dining options for families with kids is an issue. We all know that the concern in Iqaluit is and remains one of compliance and enforcement and that in the past this has been a serious issue for other establishments in town. I did not say that the Snack can’t legally serve alcohol (once it has obtained a license) so stop putting words in my mouth. What I did say was that if they do get a license they will lose my business.
#2:
I have seen drunk or half cut people at the Snack even though they currently don’t have a liquor license. I also don’t think that they will miss your money if you choose to stop dining there. They are quite profitable as it is. If someone were to show up already intoxicated they can’t serve them. That’s the law. I hope they will practice that if they succeed in getting this license.
I think this is a good idea. As long as protocols are followed.
OMG #1 you made me laugh. Maybe you should have said call the sedna
It’s sad how everyone sees alcohol as the devil. #2 you can go to big racks. They are not selling booze
And where is the beer and wine store. The citizens of iqaluit are sick of having to go out to have a drink. I would like to bring my legally purchased wine home
I like taking my kids here because there is no alcohol there, I will have to consider taking them else where now. Big Racks you will have to make your dinning area bigger now.
You guys and your safe dining options must not eat anywhere but snack. Never do I eat at nav frob disco and have to run out the door with my kid because of something happening in the restaurant because of booze. I actually see more intoxicated people in the snack than any other restaurant and they don’t serve booze yet because of the area it’s in within walking distance of stores and so much foot traffic. People need to chill and if you don’t want a beer with your meal don’t order it. But don’t try and block a business from another revenue source. It’s not going to worsen any problem in town by having one extra restaurant to drink a beer at.
Dear Snack-Cashing in on people’s addictions is just wrong (didn’t you know that alcohol is the most abused drug in Canada??) You already cater to the after party-drunk crowd-you do well on that front already-enjoy your successes. Enjoy how your tobacco delivery service-often to those who already can’t afford to smoke-makes your bank account healthier. Now-how many will have to make the choice to feed their addiction or feed their hunger when they can have a beer over fries. Dear Snack- do right by Iqaluit -the place that allows you and your families to have healthy financial lives- and do not do this. Let families and kids and people have a sober option in Iqaluit, make Iqaluit a healthier place.
omg.. its a beer or 2, like its says “i don’t know anyone who drinks three beers and goes crazy”
#6 you clearly have dining options, the sub-text to what you are saying is that my family shouldn’t and that my kids don’t count. I can’t remember the last time I saw a kid eating at the Disco. If you want a kid-free environment eat there and leave the few remaining alcohol-free restos to those of us with families. P.S. I don’t pay attention to innuendo and rumour perhaps you shouldn’t either.
Man the Snack has jumped up their prices so much since new ownership happened. I love their food but I’m too broke to order from there now, how much will a can of beer cost, $12 bucks. Snack, you guys already make millions in a year, bring your prices down a bit on food and up the prices on beer (y).
A 24 at 2am, what could go wrong?
I don’t see an issue with serving beer at the snack. But the 3 to 4 limit seems like a little high for a burger and fries. Most places have a limit where your beer/wine can not be more than 50% of your bill amount. This will help with ppl hanging out there to just drink. I believe all other food places in town have a % limit with drinking at their places.
#12 you do realize that there is a huge problem with alcohol here in Iqaluit and in Nunavut? Or are you just thinking of yourself? There are enough places for you to go and have your beer with your food.
“It’s not going to worsen any problem in town by having one extra restaurant to drink a beer at”
You must have a crystal ball or you think you know everything.
Leave snack as a alcohol free and keep it as a fast food restaurant.