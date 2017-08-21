LETTERS: Around the Arctic

The late Jules Dufour believed in the future of Nunavik

Jules Dufour, 76, died Aug. 6 in Quebec City

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Jules Dufour: 1941—2017. Jules Dufour: 1941—2017.

August 21, 2017 - 11:30 am

I am very sorry to announce the death of Jules Dufour at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital in Quebec City on Aug. 6, 2017. He was 76 years old.

Jules was Emeritus Professor at the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi in geography, international co-operation and regional development.

He is survived by his wife Danielle Beaudin and his daughters, Monique and Marie-Chantal; he was predeceased by his daughter Michelle. In 2007, he was appointed Knight of the National Order of Quebec by the Premier of Quebec.

I have known Jules personally for more than 40 years. In 1999, he was appointed by the minister of Aboriginal and Northern Affairs Canada, along with the late Marc-Adélard Tremblay, as federal representatives to the Nunavik Commission which tabled its report in March 2001: “Amiqqaaluta—Let Us Share: Mapping the Road Toward a Government for Nunavik.”

Inuit members of the commission were Harry Tulugak (Co-Chair), Annie Popert and Johnny Adams.

Jules was very professional and dedicated to his work and made a remarkable contribution to the work of the commission. He strongly believed in the future of Nunavik. He will be greatly missed.

Donat Savoie

National Order of Québec

Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.

In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.

We edit all letters for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.