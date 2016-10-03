Telesat satellite screw-up knocks out internet, LD phone service across northern Canada
Anik F2 should be back to normal by noon Oct. 3
(Updated 10:20 a.m., Oct. 23)
The operator of the troubled Anik F2 satellite, Telesat, says a problem that knocked out internet, phone and some television services across northern Canada Oct. 2 should be fixed by noon Oct. 3.
“Telesat is in control of the satellite and all indications are that it is healthy. Although there can be no assurance, we expect it will be returned to service by noon EDT tomorrow (i.e., Monday, October 3, 2016,)” the company said in a statement.
The problem affects all services routed through the Anik F2, said John Flaherty, Telesat’s vice president of business development and marketing.
But some services in some communities are continuing to function through the Anik F3 satellite, Flaherty said. That includes Northwestel internet in Iqaluit and SSI Micro’s Qiniq internet service.
That’s because these and some other customers re-organized their systems to include the Anik F3, Flaherty said, which gives them more redundancy.
As for the cause of the problem, Flaherty said the company is working on some “hypotheses” but at this point is working on restoring service.
The glitch appears to have affected all communities served by telecom companies that use Telesat as their backbone provider, including all communities in Nunavut.
The Anik F2 satellite was at the centre of a major incident on Oct. 6, 2011, when Telesat ground crews lost control of the space craft when they were attempting to upload new software.
The satellite ended up pointing in the wrong direction, knocking out long distance voice phone, internet, television ATM banking and other services for about 16 hours.
This most recent problem appears to be less serious and internet service appeared to be restored in Iqaluit as of the morning of Oct. 3, although long distance phone was not working. Local land line service was not affected.
Also, the Ice Wireless cellular service, which uses a different satellite company, was also working in Iqaluit.
However, Northwestel, a Telesat customer that serves many satellite-based communities, reported a disruption to all services in “satellite served communities in the NWT, Nunavut, B.C. and Yukon.
“Technicians are currently working to restore this service,” Northwestel said.
The Anik F2 was launched in 2004 with a expected life of about 15 years. But it likely carries enough fuel to continued functioning well beyond 2019, Flaherty said.
A new generation of Telesat satellites will likely be launched in the 2020s, he said.
Telesat, once a Crown corporation, is now a privately held company. About 66 per cent of its shares are held by Loral Space and Communications Inc., a firm based in the United States, and about 33 per cent is held by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada.
(1) Comments:
How about hiring more local inuk employees rather then bringing up southern biased employees. The wording on this article is something a high school student would write. If you are going to throw insults you may as well learn proper grammar and editing.
Let’s bring up fibre so it can be cut every 6 months by sea ice.
Since we are throwing stones perhaps someone should deal with the fact that northern properties is creating a unnatural inflation on rental fees. They essentially control city council and all building here. They get lots before anyone else and put up ugly 5 story apartments. They build so close together to squeeze every penny out of inuks. Now we have our land covered in ugly buildings that are so close if they ever catch on fire they all go up.
You won’t see that story on here… I’m guessing nunatsiaq rents from them so they can’t put any bad news about them.