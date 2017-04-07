NEWS: Nunavut

On World Health Day April 7, Nunavut health department urges people to talk

"Let’s all do our part to support family and friends living with depression. Let’s talk"

April 07, 2017 - 1:10 pm

On World Health Day, April 7, talk to fend off depression, suggests the Government of Nunavut’s health department.

With theme of this year’s day, “Depression—let’s talk,” the GN is encouraging Nunavummiut to join citizens around the world in recognition of the founding of the World Health Organization on April 7, by talking.

“Depression affects people of all ages and walks of life. We do not choose to be depressed. Depression can have consequences on our personal lives and the lives of those closest to us,” said the GN statement.

“This year, as we share and celebrate the founding of the World Health Organization, let’s all do our part to support family and friends living with depression. Let’s talk.”

The WHO, which is mounting a one-year campaign to fight depression, says depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.

As described by the WHO on its website, depression is characterized by sadness and a loss of interest in activities normally enjoyed, accompanied by an inability to carry out daily activities, for 14 days or longer.

In addition, if you’re depressed you may have a loss of energy, a change in appetite, sleeping more or less, anxiety; reduced concentration, indecisiveness, restlessness, feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

The GN suggests that if you are feeling depressed, don’t be afraid to ask a family member, an elder or someone you trust for help.

You can also go to your local health centre and ask for information on mental health support.

And if you are feeling overwhelmed or distressed, you can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line, 24-hours a day, at 867-979-3333 or toll-free at 1-800-265-333