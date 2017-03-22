Suicidal thoughts more prevalent among Inuit, Métis, First Nations: StatsCan
Likelihood of suicidal thoughts higher in poor households across Canada
Inuit, Métis and First Nations people living off reserve aged 15 or older are more than twice as likely as other Canadians to have seriously contemplated suicide in their lifetime.
That’s according to a Statistics Canada study, released March 22, which found suicidal thoughts were more prevalent among those groups (25.4 per cent) than in the non-Aboriginal population (11.7 per cent).
Poverty appears to be linked to suicidal thoughts.
In 2015, the likelihood of Canadians having contemplated suicide in the past 12 months varied by level of household income, StatsCan found, and was five times higher in poor households.
In households with an income under $20,000, 5.8 per cent of Canadians aged 15 or older had contemplated suicide in the past 12 months.
But when household income was greater than $70,000 a year, 1.7 per cent had suicidal thoughts in the past 12 months.
Of the 3.4 million people who have ever contemplated suicide in Canada, 26.5 per cent (or 900,000 people) reported having actually attempted suicide at some point in their life.
But among First Nations people living off reserve, Métis and Inuit who have ever contemplated suicide, that rate was nearly two times higher: 42.5 have also attempted suicide in their lifetime, the StatsCan study reports.
Earlier this year, Nunavut’s chief coroner confirmed 32 people died by suicide in 2016, the same number reported in 2015, and that the number of suicide attempts had increased.
The Government of Nunavut declared suicide a crisis in 2015, following the recommendations made by jurors in a special coroner’s inquest held earlier that year, and created a new senior management position: associate deputy minister of quality of life.
The associate minister oversees the territory’s suicide prevention strategy and coordinates efforts alongside other partners in the plan: the Embrace Life Council, the RCMP and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.
In May 2016, the partners released an interim action plan, “Resiliency Within,” and held a summit in Iqaluit for suicide stakeholders in Nunavut shortly afterwards.
Nunavut’s suicide rates remain about 10 times higher than the national average.
Help is available in Nunavut: If you are feeling overwhelmed or distressed, you can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at 1-867-979-3333 24-hours a day, in Iqaluit, or, toll-free, from Nunavik or Nunavut, at 1-800-265-3333.
(7) Comments:
Residential schools have effected families over generations, the changes we have seen in a short period of time has been very difficult, on top of all that we are losing our language and our culture. Inuit seem to feel that our language and cultural are not important today from our own government and a lot of us feel lost when we still feel it is who we are and still very important to us.
It just feels like we are expected to assimilate to the other culture to be any good and feeling that every day gets tiring.
I hope things will improve over more time.
Dear Survivor,
I understand how detrimental the Residential School system was for Inuit and have great sympathy for you. The Prime Minister of Canada stood in Parliament to apologize for the actions taken by previous generations. Residential School survivors (like you) launched a lawsuit and won, with big financial penalties for the rest of Canada. That lawsuit created the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (also paid for by Canadians) which led to many recommendations that were adopted and paid for by Canadians.
I don’t want to see anyone suffer and feel great sorrow for the suicide crisis among Inuit.
What more can be done? If you say that Residential Schools (all closed decades ago) are the problem, what’s the solution to ensure no more young people take their own lives? Obviously all the steps taken (see my first paragraph) are not enough for you so I want to know what else can be done? PLEASE HELP!!!!
#2 maybe in today’s society the expectations for Inuit to be more western needs to stop? Reading how #1 feels they seem to feel degraded either directly or indirectly about who they are.
That might be a good start there with more understanding and appreciation for who they are and where they have come from. Might not sounds like too much but I think that is what’s missing today, the respect and understanding.
We see the news and reports about indigenous people, there is so much intolerance by the general public towards indigenous people and it is effecting them a great deal. A lot of it coming from incorrect information.
What more can be done you say? Here are my thoughts:
1. Plaster that suicide hotline number all across Nunavut in paper form and radio, many do not have access to Internet.
2. Start a Nunavut wide breakfast program at schools for hungry and distressed children.
3. Don’t punish students for falling asleep. I understand children need to pay attention but many may not be getting adequate sleep at home.
5. Mental Health workers or councillors be created or utilized in school.
6. Try to accomplish school work during school hours, studies have shown that too much homework is detrimental to attitudes about school, their grades, their self-confidence, their social skills, and their quality of life. Homework 3:30-5 for those behind
http://www.healthline.com/health-news/children-more-homework-means-more-stress-031114
7. End social promotion in schools
I am focussed on education as I believe it is the best possible way for people to fight the dire life situations which lead to suicide.
Suicide isn’t the answer also it won’t solve the problem…
If you fall down your gonna get back and stand up tall cause you didn’t had enough not that’s all you gotta share your love. Jesus is who you should be thinking about…
If ‘Jesus is the answer’, maybe you need to rephrase the question.
I had no contact with my natural father growing up,he had fathered
about 18 kids with other women, he cared nothing for me at all.
I thought of suicide a few times, and talks with local agencies did not
help at all. We should have committees whose job it is to go after
absentee parents and make them pay penalties, but nothing will happen,
such is the way of Nunavut.
Is it any wonder there is arson,suicide,vandalism in Nunavut?
About 8 years ago I was on a course at Ft. Smith,I met a Meti army vet
and a wild Irishman.Together we worked out and did milling.
Milling is where 2 people put on boxing gloves and batter each other
for 1 minute. Ever since then my self esteem is great and I depend only
on myself.
Way To Go.