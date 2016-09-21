Study looks at human-dog relationship in Nunavut, Nunavik
KUUJJUAQ—How do dogs fit into the day-to-day life of communities across Nunavut and Nunavik?
If you live in the North, you know there’s more than one answer to that question.
Researchers from northern Quebec are trying to get a clearer picture of the human-dog relationship in the North to improve management practices and make those practices more culturally appropriate.
Quebec anthropologist Francis Lévesque has spent years studying the impacts of the dog slaughters carried out by police and other authorities in Inuit regions through the 1950s and 1960s.
Today, he and another researcher are looking at the modern-day socio-demographic status of dogs in Iqaluit and Kuujjuaq.
“For a lot of people, dogs are here because they’ve always been here,” said Patricia Brunet, a Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue graduate student who is working with Lévesque.
Brunet spent the week in Kuujjuaq earlier this month interviewing residents about their thoughts on dog ownership.
There are a number of different ownership scenarios in the Nunavik community of about 2,400, she noted: some residents keep dogs in their homes; others tie their dogs up outside their homes. Some let their dogs roam free and a number of local mushers keep their dogs outside the community.
“If a dog has a collar, it belongs to someone, but the opposite isn’t always true,” Brunet observed from a number of interviews with Kuujjuamiut.
“But because there’s no practical reason to have them, dogs can create a lot of issues,” she said.
The goal of the study is to inform local decision-making.
“The Inuit were never really consulted, going back to the 1950s and 60s, [so] we want to make sure decisions are made in the public’s best interests,” Brunet said.
Kuujjuaq, Nunavik’s largest community, is fortunate to be well-stocked with vaccinations administered by a dedicated worker, Liam Callaghan, who also registers the local dog population.
The Northern Village has basic by-laws in place to manage its dog population: pets should be registered, tied up or kept on leash and households can have a maximum of two dogs. Dog team owners can own a larger number, but they must be kept outside the community.
The community also has a designated dog catcher but its by-law officer position is vacant meaning there is no one to enforce those by-laws for the time being, Callaghan said.
“We’ll just digest what comes out of this study and see if it’s pertinent,” Callaghan said.
“We hope to be able to use that information to negotiate getting veterinary services up here.”
UQAT researchers and the municipality work closely with the Université de Montréal veterinary program, which offers services in the region and has been for years working to establish a more permanent vet clinic in Nunavik.
The program conducted its own study last year to pinpoint the community’s veterinary needs, finding that just 35 per cent of local dogs were spayed or neutered.
As Brunet gathers interviews for her research, she’s also helping to launch the Qimuksiq Network, a social media-driven effort to connect stakeholders in both Nunavik and Nunavut and a place to share knowledge about dog management practices.
The network should have a Facebook page up soon, she said.
Brunet will continue to gather feedback for the study through 2016, with plans to complete and publish the results in 2017.
If you’re a resident of Kuujjuaq and have input to share, you can write to Brunet at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
My late mother watched RCMP officers shoot down and kill all of my grandfather’s dogs so he would not be able to go out and remain independent. They became dependent on welfare just to get by. She was hurt by this rest of her life but she did forgive them in her heart.
Today, dogs to me mean protectors from polar bears….they let me know when danger is close by and helps to keep them from harming us or at least until we can pick up or rifles in case they get too close. Contrary to what many non Inuit and people who live outside of Nunavut, polar bears are so many now.
Dogs are a great protectors from fox to polar bears and even from human when people are doing something wrong dog always let you know, more dogs u have around ur house or shack is better.
registering dogs up here is offensive. Its an invasive southern money and control practice. A traveling vet to spay would be nice, southerners hate hearing those kind of realities. Dogs make great warm mitts and silapaak, protect us in and outside the community. They don’t break down like machines. They don’t need to eat every day, and seem perfectly fine when left for days with water. Just like southern cloths wouldn’t work on the land in winter, huskies are made for these lands and southern rules are most times offensive, they don’t know what its like taking care of animals that we rely on in winter. Yeah, tie on your dog. That’s all the say you have.
It’s sad that so many people like poster #1 believe racist nonsense like that.
And I sure wouldn’t want to be a dog belonging to poster #3, attitudes like that embody the poor treatment that dogs receive in the north in the name of “tradition”. People don’t die either when they go a few days without food and water, but that doesn’t make it an acceptable way to treat other living beings, and it doesn’t mean it’s healthy for them. Maybe he could become the travelling vet that he recognizes the communities need, but it’s so much more satisfying to point the finger at “southerners” for failing to adequately provide for every wish.
Somehow #3 my southern clothes keep me warm in winter. I’m amazed you even used a computer from southern people to write that nonsense.
Dogs are first line of defence when you are sleeping in a tent out on the land, I should know because I have woken up to polar bears around our tent. I would rather have a dog around then rather waking up to a polar bears breathing too close to our tent
With the amount of poverty we are seeing in the north right now dogs are very low on the totem pole when it comes to being fed and watered. Most dogs are ratty , skinny, their fur is poor because they are poorly fed, they die long before their time, get shot when people get tired of them, or are simply left to roam hoping they will disappear or something will happen to them because they are no longer puppies to entertain children and have simply become inconvenient.
I see a few people who know how to take care of dogs feed them well and water them regularly, build them shelters, take them on the land and exercise them and so on but most people are not like that. Their dogs live a life of misery at the end of a rope.
It’s sad that colonialist attitude like #4 still exist in this day age. I put it out there - the info about dog slaughter - because it is true. Of course, the feds and the RCMP didn’t make this official, that they had killed all the dog teams in the north because they wanted us to settle down and become human flagpoles - so other countries would not claim the north if we just sat down and used our butts to claim the north as part of Canada.
What has Canada done for us lately? We are so not prepared to defend the Northwest Passage when in a few years or so, other countries will want to use it freely as a quicker shipping route, our Canadian Rangers, the protectors of the north, are still using world war 2 rifles to defend our country from possible invasions, we are the only circumpolar region in the world still with no roads and railway and shipping ports….just to name a few!
Check this out: http://www.macleans.ca/politics/the-north-and-the-great-canadian-lie/
Researchers from northern Quebec? Not sure if that means Researchers from Nunavik, as Inuit of Nunavik. Maybe some of the researchers are from Abitibi Region?, just saying. Are Inuit really interested in that research? And if not, are we indifferent or neglecting? What we witness here in some ,if not most Nunavik towns, is dogs being taken and send south. Some city southerners that live up this way consider that dogs are mistreated, therefore they take dogs and send them to vets and other people down in the south. Yes, even to mention that we use dogs for fur makes a judgement from southerners. I had a southerner walk by my house in winter, and dog poop shows up on snow, could see the southerner shocked to see that. At least it could indicate that my dog was fed. I see the southern idea of picking up poop, is coming to town to. Just saw a well dress lady going around walking the dog, poop bag in hand. Oh , that dog was well dressed too.
Inuit have a different relationship with dogs, than city folks have with dogs. Inuit don’t have a need to have dogs in the house, cuddle up in bed with them. Inuit don’t have dogs scraping their behinds on the carpet. Inuit don’t kiss their dogs. Inuit don’t treat dogs like people. Dogs are not people as by Inuit. Not only Inuit treat dogs like this , many cultures do that too. But many other people treat dogs like people, and judge people like Inuit that don’t treat dogs like people. These people that treat dogs like people often speak up for the dog, and the same people would see no sympathy for a starving child , at the expense of dog rights. Well I have news for you dog rights folks , we are more concern with people rights and care not about your differences. And news to you too, it’s only your intrepreting that’s wrong here. Go away.
Hey,
I love dogs. I have been helping on dog issues in the community of Kuujjuaq for five years now, and I hopefully will continue do so in the future. There are many people in the North and South who are interested in helping to work on getting better veterinarian services in Nunavik. I not sure how a simple article about vaccinations and cultural study devolved into a rant about “colonialism” and racism, but i have to say that the idea that everyone involved with this issue has an ulterior motive is worrying. All i know is that dog registration in Kuujjuaq is a local by-law, voted in by the council and the Mayor. Deep breath, big hugs…
Inuit are the most photographed people on earth. No really sure if thats true, but its something heard here and there. Inuit have been studied, not by Inuit themselves per say , but from the main stream white society for many years. Study after study, and not all of them shared with the subjects either. Now it’s dogs and Inuit. There’s always someone, studying, and may I had, misinterpreting, and making conclusions about Inuit life. If only these studies could shine some light on our issues and resolve some our our problems. Are these studies accomplishing any thing really, with all the misunderstandings. I mean why don’t these , great people that have been with us for 5 or 10 years helping out in this and that, start living with us, stop this foolishness of studying dogs. Inuit have these answers already, after all we have been living too all these years. We don’t really want your studies. Stop the studies. Why not study dogs down south that bring feces in your house with other germs.