Photo: I swear that I will be faithful…

Grade 6 students from Aqsarniit Middle School recite the oath of citizenship at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, May 26. About 90 students took part in a mock Canadian citizenship ceremony as part of their social studies unit. Three Iqaluit residents who are immigrants to Canada attended to share their experience, telling the middle schoolers they feel privileged to be Canadian. See story later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)