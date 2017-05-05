Dead in the water? MLA committee says Nunavut government should axe education bill
Committee cites "overwhelming lack of consensus" on Bill 37
(Updated May 5, 2:15 p.m.)
After months of vigorous debate and community consultation, Bill 37, an Act to Amend the Education Act and the Inuit Language Protection Act, might have reached the end of its life.
The Nunavut legislature’s Standing Committee on Legislation, tasked with reviewing the controversial legislation this week, said May 5 that it will recommend the bill not proceed.
A final decision will likely be made during the legislative assembly’s spring sitting, scheduled to begin May 29.
“Given the overwhelming lack of consensus in support of the bill in such areas as language of instruction, the role of District Education Authorities and increased employment of Inuit teachers, the standing committee is of the view that it should be allowed to fall off the order paper when the current Assembly dissolves later this year,” the committee’s chair, MLA Tom Sammurtok, said in a May 5 statement.
Individuals and organizations had until April 21 to make written submissions on the bill to the assembly. Those submissions are expected to be tabled when the legislature sits again.
The committee was scheduled to meet and review the bill in Iqaluit this week, although how and why members reached their conclusion remains unclear—the discussions were held in camera.
But at least four organizations called for Bill 37 to be withdrawn and re-written. Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. made its submission public earlier this week in which its president, Aluki Kotierk, said the proposed legislation sets Nunavut back in its efforts to address the decline of Inuktut across the territory.
“This bill has too many shortcomings, has stirred too much public concern, and is too important to be made into law,” Kotierk wrote on behalf of NTI and the three regional Inuit organizations.
A major sticking point was a section of the bill that delayed the implementation of Inuktut instruction in Grades 4 to Grade 9 from 2020 until 2030.
“I am relieved they recognize that the issue of Inuktut language loss is urgent,” Kotierk said in reaction to the standing committee’s announcement May 5.
It’s unclear what will happen next for Bill 37, which received second reading during the legislature’s winter sitting.
At this stage in a bill’s life, the committee would typically report back to the House to proceed to the clause-by-clause reading of the proposed legislation, at which point the minister appears before the committee of the whole.
Education Minister Paul Quassa said that’s where concerns around the bill should be directed.
“There is a process to follow when a bill is put forward to the Legislative Assembly, and it is very disappointing that standing committee has not provided the public with an opportunity to understand the pros and cons of their decision,” Quassa said in a May 5 statement.
“I remain open to working with the members to address their concerns and ensure that a thorough review is carried out.”
The bill could still go to a vote, but the standing committee’s announcement suggests there is no longer enough support to carry it through.
This might seem like a win for NTI but it is a loss for all of Nunavut. Not because Bill 37 was good or bad, but MLAs are too chicken to do anything especially before an election.
How much longer until NTI and its minions have realistic expectations of what’s possible? If NTI and the GN met in the middle a long time ago we’d be in much better shape. I guess the kids can wait another 5 years before being taught how to read.
This feels like the Republicans repealing Obamacare: “YEAH! WE DID IT!!! IN YOUR FACE!! ..... Oh no, now What?”
This REEKS of Paul Okalik’s behind the scenes manipulation.
Sadly, this points to a number of failures in the GN:
1. Ministers rely too heavily on senior bureaucrats, and they don’t possess the knowledge and expertise to lead the government themselves.
2. Senior bureaucrats, including the Inuk Deputy Minister of Education, don’t understand what the priorities are of Inuit, including the preservation and enhancement of Inuktitut, and keeping decision-making at the community level as much as possible.
3. The GN still follows the old top-down approach to decision-making, where, in this case teachers, and subject matter experts, are ignored in policy and program development and implementation.
4. Inuit employment is not a priority of the GN, so there isn’t a diversity of Inuit in the GN who would challenge how decisions are made and who these decisions are supposed to benefit.
5. And there’s enough top level, incompetent, insecure southerners running the GN to get rid of Inuit employees who do challenge them and their decisions.
Can someone tell us when this whole mess started?
I seem to remember this going through public consultation back in 2005 or so.
What amount of money and effort spent to come to this?
Thanks
These politicians had a real chance to make a difference. The kids lose again. the department of education can now focus on using all that extra money and resources to build that university they are just holding out on.
Now a whole generation of children are going to be taught by “teachers” with high school diplomas and NAC diploma-mill teaching certificates who are hired because they speak Inuktitut, rather than qualified teachers with B.Eds like the rest of Canada.
I look forward to the upcoming generation of kids who can’t do math or write competently in English, but who cares because they can speak Inuktitut!
No wonder we keep having to hire people from the south to fill jobs. Maybe if the education system up here focused on actual jobs training and skills instead of vanity subjects like IQ and Inuktitut, that wouldn’t be the case.
Someone other then imported bureaucrats have to protect the original inhabitants from becoming just ordinary non aboriginal citizens. Good try for the imported stock who rushed the so called consultations through, but the MLAs say our language is more important then some attempted quick fix.
We have seen Inuit succeed already under the current education system and just imagine the potential if the Education Department actually followed the law. Inuktitut education works fine in Greeenland so why all the fuss!
If I were Quassa or the Premier, I would still put this to a vote. This is a hill worth dying on.
For any of the regular MLA’s who want to vote this down, they can explain to their constituents why they are opting to stay with the old, universally hated, entirely insufficient 2008 Education Act.
Good luck getting re-elected after trying to explain that to the voters.
Half of you commenting have not even read the changes, and I doubt any of you have read the act. the act puts power in Iqaluit, strips power from DEAs, centralized decision making in Iqaluit. there is a reason there is Nunavut wide disagreement with the changes, because there were NO positive changes that benefit the students, and only makes everything easier for the Dept of education, and as well, does nothing to improve the education levels of our students, THATS why there is resistance. read and learn all you armchair commenters, betcha half of you dont’ even live in the territory.
@9: so giving the Department of Education the power to do the work that needs to be done is a bad thing?
Thanks for the insight “informed person”. Let me guess, you’re also a DEA member?
#9, from reading all these comments, it also seems there are many from down south commenting on this article who I refer to in my #3 comment, that don’t know the people, and don’t know the issues, who work for the GN, and only care about themselves.
There are southerners who do care, but there are far too many, and far more, who don’t care about the Inuit way of life and the quality of life of Inuit, here in Iqaluit! This place is crawling with them, literally crawling!!!
#9 that is correct, we have seen the incompetence from the Dept of Education for a long time now and this amendment would have made it easier for them to continue in their incompetence and further directorate the education system in Nunavut. Along with making Inuktitut less than what it is today.
The Dept of education really needs a change from the top, they have shown us for too long how they do things and the lack of commitment for education in Nunavut.
Some of the comments are so prejudice towards Inuit Organizations, what people forget is that if it were not for Inuit of Nunavut, Nunavut wouldn’t exist, and the act was done mostly by non Inuit who have just finish out of university and never been outside of Iqaluit. Which is what Government of Nunavut consist of in Iqaluit, they have no understanding of realities in Nunavut. People that make comments that Inukitut teachers are underqaulified that just a racist and colonialistic attitude that rampant in the GN. I am glad that we have an educated Inuk leader that made strong agruement of what why the bill is flawed for Inuit children education. Don’t bother correcting me about my spelling mistake!
We can all point the finger at the evil qallunaat at the Department of Education, but we’ve made no progress at all to standardize our language. How are we supposed to develop curriculum when every community wants to do things differently?
We can keep blaming the Dept of Education or the Inuit orgs and UIT can actually save the language by standardizing it and then teaching it to our youth.
@7: do you know how Greenland did it? THEY STANDARDIZED THEIR LANGUAGE. And they still retained their dialects.
#9: I’ve read the Act and the accompanying Guide put out by the GN (available here: http://qanak.com/2017/04/19/a-guide-to-bill-37/).
The Act doesn’t “put power in Iqaluit”, it standardizes the curriculum. Having standards is important.
It doesn’t “strip powers from DEAs”. It does, however, make changes that reflect the actual capacity of most DEA’s across Nunavut. Most of them are not as functional or well resourced as Iqaluit’s.
Nunavut wide disagreement? The only disagreement I’ve heard is from a small cadre of Iqaluit activists. In fact, the consultations conducted by the Special Committee tasked with amending the Education Act had hearings in most communities.
No positive changes? How about standardizing the curriculum to measure school and student achievement?
I am so happy for my Inuqatii (fellow Inuit). This is why we are suppose to have Nunavut. Let us vote the leadership out this fall as they tried to weaken Inuktun. Thank you to all the MLAs who had the courage to stand against such a lack of Inuit leadership within the government.
People on both sides of this battle are hardworking and doing what they think is best for children and Nunavut. But, they barely talk with each other (literally) and are making choices out of desperation. Now, we get to try again. We get to keep trying until we figure it out (yay!?).
Department of Education’s proposed extreme changes to language rights left NTI with no option but to fight as hard as possible. Bill 37 was dead in the water from Day 1. The pseudo consultations just added salt to the wounds. If someone is yelling “NO,” you won’t get them to agree by ignoring them and yelling “YES.”
Next time, DOE, start at the table with Inuit organizations, DEAs, and communities. Talk about the problems and talk about the proposed solutions in plain terms (not the insanely dense powerpoints that were used in the consultations).
Knockout Ned #16 makes some excellent comments.
I too have read Bill 37 and the guide document from the GN. Nowhere can I find the words, “The Government of Nunavut shall eradicate the Inuktut language.”
What I do see is the GN linking progress in extending Inuktut language of instruction to progress in achieving capacity. That means they will not declare Inuktut a language of instruction at any grade until they know that they can actually find the teachers to do it the work.
Same thing with DEAs. GN simply wants to tailor the Act to the current capacity of most DEAs, which makes sense to me.
The 2008 Education Act failed because it was totally unrealistic. None of the teachers I know ever supported it and they knew it was based on lies.
The statements of NTI are based on the same ridiculous lies and I hope the GN does not give in.
Stick with it Mr. Quassa. This is a good hill to die on as Knockout Ned says.