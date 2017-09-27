Squeeze in: no new school buses for Nunavut capital’s students
"Unfortunately the funds are not available at this time to review this option"
School buses in Iqaluit are overcrowded again this year, and the Iqaluit District Education Authority wants to know why the Government of Nunavut’s education department took all summer to tell the public that it can’t afford a new bus.
After fielding complaints from parents about student safety on packed buses last year, the Iqaluit DEA met with Department of Education staffers and the city bus contractor on June 7, to come up with a solution.
Options presented then included getting a new bus or bringing in crossing guards so students can walk more safely.
After the June meeting, “it sounded like the department was going to look at some options and it would be given serious consideration,” Iqaluit DEA chairman Doug Workman told Nunatsiaq News Sept. 25.
But then it took three months for the department to tell the Iqaluit DEA that it doesn’t have enough money for a new bus.
The news came in a Sept. 15 letter from Education Minister Paul Quassa in which he said: “My department’s officials have reviewed and assessed the possibility of providing additional buses. Unfortunately the funds are not available at this time to review this option.
“I would suggest the Iqaluit District Education Authority review the current bus routes and catchment areas to determine if schedule changes or reducing the number of students being bused to and from the schools would provide any additional relief of overcrowding.”
That letter was addressed one day after Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik brought the issue of over-burdened buses to oral question period in the legislative assembly on Sept 14.
Okalik, who pointed out that a new bus would have to be ordered via sealift in just a few days to be used this school year, called crammed buses a safety concern and asked if the department was making contingency plans to address the problem.
“Students in Iqaluit all have space in the buses,” Quassa said in response.
He also pointed out that school busing is a service and lack of seating does not stop students from attending school.
“We’ve already discussed this matter with the busing service contractors here in Iqaluit,” Quassa said.
But Okalik said he too spoke with the contactor and his information didn’t measure up to Quassa’s.
“I was informed that the older students sometimes reach up to 60 students per bus, while the younger students usually have up to 80,” Okalik said.
School bus capacity is 72 for elementary students, who can sit three to a seat, and 48 for junior and senior high students, who sit two to a seat.
Workman told Nunatsiaq News later that the number for elementary students sometimes reaches 90 on a bus.
Aqsarniit Middle School and Inuksuk High School each share buses, as do Joamie Elementary School and Nakasuk Elementary School.
The Iqaluit DEA estimates that there are about 100 more students in Iqaluit than there were when bus service began in 2012.
“The bus contractor has been allowing more than the normal capacity for the buses especially in the cold winter months,” Workman said, in a public letter he sent to parents Sept. 22, to update them on the issue.
In that letter he also explained to the public that he was unable to get feedback from the education department through the summer months, despite numerous attempts. Workman called this lack of follow through “disconcerting.”
He also said he sensed that the IDEA’s opposition to Bill 37 to amend the Education Act—and the bill’s subsequent defeat in the Nunavut legislature—may have caused tension between the education authority and the GN’s Department of Education.
“This isn’t about the politics, this is about a need for student safety,” he said.
Workman said fall attendance, measured in September each year, is used to determine staffing numbers in Nunavut schools. He hoped that this number would also be used in future to determine seating needs for school buses in the city.
He added that crossing guards could help because students who live within one kilometre from their school are encouraged to walk.
But, organizing a contingent of reliable and well-paid crossing guards will take time, he said, and the department has identified no added funding available for such a change.
The Iqaluit DEA met this week to discuss how they will move forward to address over crowded buses.
(8) Comments:
To me this sounds more like political manoeuvring by Okalik and campaign manager Workman leading up to the election. “You didn’t give us our buses Quassa, so we’re going to bring it up right around election time in case you decide to run for Premier again.”
There is no doubt a school bus shortage, but the timing is suspect.
#1. Elections are the time we hold people accountable and if students and schools can get resources they need and Ministers feet can be held to the fire during an election then I say all the better.
Also the people who drafted this letter for Quassa are too used to wielding absolute power. We are talking safety for young children. I approve of using any political campaign out there to adavance that particular goal.
So the Chair of IDEA is also the rep for Paul Okalik - I wonder who raised the question of overcrowded buses…
The biggest issue when it comes to busing in Iqaluit has to do with food insecurity. Nunavut is one of the only places in the world where students are bused home from lunch. Why you ask? …because most families can’t afford to feed their children so it’s an “out of sight, out of mind” policy that has been put in place. Send the students home at lunch so no one has to see how hungry they are. This is a huge problem Iqaluit and Nunavut need to address. Also, many high school and middle school students are bused from locations they can clearly walk from. I don’t care if it’s -50. Get walking …even if it is only for 750m.
Watch there is a new school bus coming in who are them people at the Government level who don’t know what there talking about . what a joke with this MLA’s
Eyes and ears
#4 nailed it. Do they bus kids in small communities like Kimmirut? The walk for many of the students in Iqaluit who are bused is about the same distance.
#4 is also dead on about the lunchtime busing. It’s practically unheard of for kids to be bused for lunch anywhere else in Canada. The food insecurity issue is the reason. Admit it, and then find some sort of solution.
Agree with #6 that thecoolsmartgirl223 has it bang on, on both counts.
I recommend she get her papers together and run for MLA. We need that kind of insight and straight talk. Hurry up, only a couple of days left to get your papers in!
It’s absolutely insane that there is no lunch program up here. Cut bus service at lunch, use that money to keep kids in school, and provide them with a nutritious meal, and one where parents get discount based on their incomes.
Crazy that they’re bussed back and forth each day just for lunch, and use money saved by cutting lunch busses to fund more before and after school busses.