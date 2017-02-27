Some NTEP grads “prefer to teach in English:” Nunavut minister
Quassa said review will lead to revamped teacher education program by the end of this year
Some graduates of the Nunavut Teacher Education Program “prefer to teach in English,” and that’s one reason the Government of Nunavut is now reviewing it, Education Minister Paul Quassa said Feb. 23 in the Nunavut legislative assembly.
The GN first promised that NTEP review in 2013, in its response to the Auditor General of Canada’s report that year on the Nunavut education department. The AG’s office found the GN wasn’t even coming close to its goal of creating a bilingual K-12 school system by 2020.
In response to questions from South Baffin MLA David Joanasie, Quassa said the review, which involves the University of Regina, Nunavut Arctic College and the Department of Education, will likely be completed by the end of this year.
“We started that review because we found that there were graduates from that program who prefer to teach in English,” Quassa said.
“For that reason, we wanted to do a review and revamp the program so that NTEP students would be able to teach their students using Inuktitut and to make sure that the students are proud of speaking Inuktitut.”
The University of Regina has since 2007 accredited Bachelor of Education degrees offered through NTEP.
But the program predates the creation of Nunavut by many years. It started up in 1979, when it was called the Eastern Arctic Teacher Education Program. The program was later absorbed into Arctic College and after 1999, became known as NTEP.
Throughout its 38-year history, it’s been a vital tool for training Inuit language educators, but Quassa said NTEP now needs to be renewed.
“We will be looking a new program possibly at the very end of this year and that is Inuktitut-speaking teachers specific,” Quassa said.
He also said that this year, eight first-year students in Iqaluit and 15 first-year students in Kugaaruk are enrolled at NTEP, with a total of 83 students studying within the program right now.
Joanasie posed those questions to Quassa on the same day that Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., issued a blistering statement that slammed the GN for not spending more on Inuit language education in its 2017-18 budget.
“This is appalling. The erosion of Inuktut and Nunavut’s education system will continue under this government. I truly expected to see a budget that contained major investments in Inuit teachers and Inuktut curricula,” Kotierk said.
This year, the GN projects spending of about $241 million on the Department of Education, with spending of $2.26 million on teacher education and $3.25 million on teachers’ professional development.
But Kotierk said that’s not enough.
“The minister of finance states that education is their top priority, yet the Government of Nunavut’s proposed budget will not significantly increase the number of available Inuit educators nor will it increase the amount of Inuktut language instruction,” Kotierk said.
It’s still not clear how many more Inuit language teachers are actually required to meet the GN’s lofty aspirations.
About 10 years ago, NTI’s 2007 annual report on social development in the territory estimated that Nunavut then needed more than 400 more new educators to offer Inuit language instruction from K-12.
The GN’s December 2016 Inuit Employment Report shows that 667.5 full-time professional jobs are filled at the education department. Of those, only 181.5 are filled by Nunavut Inuit—about 27 per cent of the total number of professional employees.
Only six per cent of senior managers and 17 per cent of middle managers in the education department are Nunavut Inuit, but at lower levels, Inuit employment is high: 92 per cent of administrative support workers and 91 per cent of paraprofessionals.
Quassa said, however, that the GN will continue to work towards more Inuit employment, including employing more Inuit teachers.
“We would like to see an increase in Inuit employment within the government and that includes Nunavut Inuit teachers,” Quassa said.
Yet another reason to standardize Inuktut.
One reason they might prefer teaching in English is because it is a language with enough of a shared understanding of grammar, vocabulary etc. that it doesn’t matter where in Nunavut you’re from, where you learned how to teach or the subject matter you’re teaching nor where you are teaching. Everyone can understand everyone without a lot of snickering and lateral violence insults.
And you have a wealth of standard English language resources available that don’t require your students to learn the quirks of yet another dialect.
Not that studying dialects isn’t interesting, it’s just doubtful that it’s a sensible priority in our very challenging educational environment.
There’s something to advocate for Aluki!
@1: agreed. Inuktitut needs to be standardized now. The people who argue against it don’t realize that a standardized language and its local dialects can co-exist. Not having a standardized language is also a barrier for people who don’t speak it and want to learn it (not saying it’s an excuse not to learn it at all, but it’s prevents people from going further confidently).
IUT has done more damage to the language than good by being inactive. They should clean house now.
That Minister says some NTEP grads “prefer to teach in English.” Standardization is a good thing, and will help in some areas, but when someone “prefers” to do something their own way, will more GN reviews help? Shoving it down people’s throats likely won’t work. How many billions is this government wasting? Some people want to learn English. NAC should leverage the Inuit Studies program more. Oh, wait. Never mind.
If Aluki Kotierk doesn’t think the government is spending enough maybe she should run for a seat in the Legislature?
Seems like a viable solution?
I really wonder how the NTEP program stacks up next to provincial counterpart programs in teacher education. It would be interesting to see is the government has succumb to the all to easy temptation of making things “Nunavut specific”? (which is also code for; ‘don’t worry, we took out all the really hard stuff)
Uhm… only those with seats in the Legislature have a say in how the Government operates #4 (Young galaxy)?
There’s no room in your universe for those outside it to advocate for their interests? Hamlets should shut up and stop giving the GN their priorities should they? All those Nunavut Associations (NAM, NACA, HTOs, RWOs), please sit down?
In an alternate reality, maybe Aluki Kotierk is doing exactly what her position entails - pushing for Inuit priorities and interests
No problem, teach in English all you want.
Most smaller communities speak only in Inuktut including the children.
We want more English taught to our children.
why do we have to criticize our own people for not speaking our language? it’s like being in residential school again?? but the other way around?? at least we are getting inuit people working in their communities right? As long as the kids are having Inuktitut classes once or twice a day it’s still works and they know it is important for them to know their language it’s all good and by the time they are in high school they will know that their language is important for the future right? that’s how it is in the rest of the world have to learn English first.
Despite the exaggerated complaint from Ms. Aluki Kotierk, it’s a good thing that the GN did not put more money into that NTEP program.
Why should we pour millions of dollars into a program that teaches teachers how to to teach in English? If you want to learn how to teach in English there are plenty of colleges and universities in the South that can do that way better than Arctic College.
At least the GN isn’t throwing good money after bad.
Also, does Ms. Kotierk not know about the review of NTEP? Has she not been briefed on it? Maybe she should wait until the review of NTEP is over before she starts bad-mouthing the GN.
#5 Certainly it is her right to comment.
I suppose I am just struck but the lack of depth along with the exaggerated nature of her outrage. For a political neophyte she sure seems to know a lot. Maybe if she were in the Leg she would find things aren’t as easy to execute as they are to complain about.
That’s all.
BTW, I agree with #8. NTEP should be restricted to Inuktitut speakers only, those who wish to teach in English can go to a southern university, this way we can be confident that those being taught in English are actually being educated properly.
An accidental win, let’s call it.
Ok, thank you #4 & #9 (Young Galaxy),
On the front of “lack of depth”, I can only hope with you that it’s due to the nature of press releases and sound bites for the media… Fingers crossed
Another fine example that we are failing as a territory when Inuit prefer English over their language.
Not enough support and resources for them to teach with.
I also agree we need to standardize Inuktitut and have a curriculum in place, how long has it been since we have Nunavut and we still do not have a curriculum in place in the schools for Inuktitut. Sure is not a priority for the GN!
Obviously, the question is: What is the Inuktitut curriculum?
Of course, it matters if you speak Iunktitut in order to teach in Inuktitut, but there has to be an effective and well articulated Inuktitut curriculum to teach!
In this article, the Minister nor anyone else mentions what the Inuktitut curriculum is.
It is time for everyone to face reality. We are not going to create a kindergarten to Grade 12 system where we teach social studies, math, science or whatever in Inuktitut. This is not going happen and the more we try the more we will fail because there will never be enough qualified teachers, ever.
Teach Inuktitut as a single mandatory subject for half an hour to an hour each day, five days a week and teach the rest of the curriculum in English only.
There is a good chance that this could work and that we could find enough Inuktitut specialist teachers to offer Inuktitut as a subject once a day for a short period each day, although even doing that will be a big effort.
If Inuit teachers choose to go out and learn how to teach in English why shouldn’t they be allowed to do that? There are many non-Inuktitut speaking young Inuit out there with university degrees who could be given a chance to get a teaching certificate so they can teach in English. Why should we waste their talents?
The young people these days are smart, follow their lead and offer a quality English language education with Inuktitut as a mandatory subject.
You can do more than simply teach Inuktitut as a language course: you can teach other classes in it, such as math, at least in elementary. Immersion programs in the south do that sort of thing all the time.
The problem comes at the high school level because then the coursework does tend to become more specialized and there is a lack of resources. If you’re teaching a world history course, or advanced math for kids that want to go to university, what Inuktitut language textbooks are there? And given that if a kid wants to go to university in Canada, they’re going to have to know the information in English or French (English for most universities).
Inuktitut/Inuktut only instruction in K-12 sounds wonderful in theory, but it’s going to trap students who want to further their education outside of what limited opportunities Arctic College might offer.
I agree with #8 & #9, if youth want to teach in English they can go down to southern colleges & universities to get their degrees. I have faith in them! I also fully support those who want to teach in Inuktitut to stay in the territory to take the program to enrich the Inuktitut language. We need more Inuktitut speaking educators, instead of criticizing, focus on providing quality education. It would also be nice to know we have the full support of administrators, regional school operations & Department of Education! Often times we are left on the sidelines and over looked because Inuktitut is sadly viewed as non-mandatory. This is probably the strongest factor as to why youth today prefer to teach in English, they see no value in Inuktitut when they are going through the education system. Want a truly bilingual graduate? Invest in promoting culture rich programs in the schools. Start from the bottom and work your way up! Values & beliefs are learned by children not forced on adults.
It’s a dying language for good reasons:
-saying or writing anything is Inuk is 3x longer than English
-the rest of the world is moving to English as the common tongue
-there isn’t a common Inuktitut dialect, from one end of the territory to another, much of it is completely different
-most importantly, time spent learning Inuktitut takes time away from students that could be spent learning real world knowledge and skills
#16 obviously you know very little about education and language, you probably only speak English too.
There are other places the use their language and it works very well, educate yourself first before you try to bring down a language that you do not know very much about.
Also learn from other countries that use their language besides just English and you will see it is much easier than whT you think it is.
Colonization is working very well in Nunavut, it’s plain to see that it is working today, less and less Inuit are speaking Inuktitut, it is not a priority with the GN, we have very outspoken people against Inuktitut.
There needs to be better balance where Inuktitut is just as important here in Nunavut.
I agree with #13.
Very few of us learned Inuktitut at school because of incompetent
Inuit school teachers. They were given jobs because it was politacaly
correct. We should have hired language specialists who knew what
they were doing.
All we learned was to colour and glue paper. It is not the fault of
Southerners. It is the fault of committees who only choose their own
relatives. As a result our language is almost gone, and why should I
care when no when else does?
ARVW.
Greenland is a good model for standardization. It works and Greenlandic is thriving as a result. English has lots of different regional differences too. Ask someone from Newfoundland what a nipper is. But because English is more or less standardized, when a Newfoundlander says “nipper” and sees the blank look on your face, they know to switch to the word “mosquito”. And if you say “mosquito”, they won’t correct you and tell you to say “nipper”. And when a newcomer to Canada is in an ESL class in Newfoundland, they are taught standardized English. They can pick up the regional words along the way. You can standardize and keep your dialect. It’s a beautiful thing and makes a language strong.
There’s no reason Inuit can’t be masters of both English and Inuktitut. There are countries all over the world where competence in both the native language and English is achieved.
People in the Department of Education in Nunavut should be looking to best practices outside the territory in places like Iceland, Norway, and others.
However, let’s remember that Western education is far more entrenched culturally in these places; and that’s not an insignificant point.
In Nunavut real qualifications play an ancillary role to the far grander prize of making sure positions are filled with beneficiaries; competence be damned!
We call that the “Nunavut way” and pretend it is effective, despite any evidence to the contrary.
Thank you #18 (Old Student), it’s always kind of funny to see Inuit putting Inuit and Inuktitut down… surlu asijjirunangittugu
It was at the first place when Nunavut was created… All should of agreed to teach most of the classes in Inuktitut, this problem would have not been created. We also can learn English anytime anywhere with all the technology we have now. Our first language should always be important in any culture not only Inuit.
#23 It’s very easy to speak in terms of our ideals or values and what “should be”.
Can you think of any reasons why English is the language of choice in education, rather than Inuktitut?
There’s more than one.
. . . And may I add, I believe in order to learn a second language (in out case, English) we need to be strong in our Mother Tongue. A bridge between the two languages need to be established, and should be a strong one if the GN is expecting wholly bilingual graduates. One will have a hard time grasping the idea of who their identity is if they don’t have a strong foundation in their first language. It is important for parents to instill a strong foundation of who they are culturally so they will be able to adapt to the rapidly changing world of the Inuit. First establish a firm foundation in your own culture, then you will be able to adapt to modern society. . .