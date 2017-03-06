Six running for two council positions in Nunavut’s capital
Unofficial list includes former councillor Noah Papatsie
Six candidates will jockey for two seats on Iqaluit’s city council when voters head to the polls on election day, April 10.
Candidates had until 3 p.m., March 6, to submit their nomination forms for the election, which will fill the two vacant seats left by former-councillors Gideonie Joamie and Megan Pizzo-Lyall.
In alphabetical order, here’s the unofficial list of candidates, as released by the city March 6:
• Dushyenth Ganesan;
• Stephen Austin Leyden;
• Jean-Luc Nevin;
• Former-councillor Noah Ooloonie Papatsie;
• Kyle Sheppard; and,
• Sutheat Tim.
The official list of candidates will be released March 8. Advance polls will be held April 3 at Iqaluit’s Cadet Hall from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Election day polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at both the Cadet Hall and Abe Okpik Hall in Apex, April 10.
Eligible voters must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and resident in Iqaluit for at least the past 12 months.
Iqaluit’s current city council has been operating below capacity for more than half of its tenure since being sworn into office November 2015.
Former-councillor Gideonie Joamie resigned from office May 5 last year, but Iqaluit mayor Madeleine Redfern and city council decided to continue on as an eight-member council without holding a by-election—citing an estimated $90,000 price tag.
But after the abrupt resignation of Megan Pizzo-Lyall in January—and deliberations behind closed doors by councillors—the City of Iqaluit announced it would hold a by-election to fill both seats.
Ayaya Communications was awarded the contract to run the election for a price of $62,311.05.
Franco Buscemi of Iqaluit was selected as the election’s returning officer.
Ayaya Communications is partially owned by partners who also own the company that publishes Nunatsiaq News.
(13) Comments:
Not sure who I’ll pick. A few unknowns. I hope to see some candidate profiles soon. I’d like a candidate with a backbone and oppose the mayor.
Papatsie has to properly address his travel incident to be consodered a serious candidate, that didn’t sit well with a lot of people, even after his half hearted apology.
It’s hard to avoid Kyle Sheppard on Twitter. He has an opinion on absolutely everything, often obnoxious whether he’s right or wrong. Seems to be twitter pals with the mayor. God forbid they ever bring up the issue of school/office closures in the candidate profiles.
Never heard of Sutheat Tim before. I looked him up and he’s that guy who always says hi to everyone. A lawyer. Hoping to hear more from him.
If you think the candidates are bad, just take at look at the nimrods who get the right to vote, #1 being a prime example.
Apparently #1 thinks that anyone who knows how to use social media to communicate and anyone with opinions which they are not afraid to state in public should be disqualified from office. LOL
This a big problem in this town, the voters are even worse than the candidates.
I’ve always liked Dushyenth, he’s got a quiet dignity about him. Friendly, keeps his head down, and volunteers around town.
Noah does owe the people an explanation. Great guy, but that cloud will hurt him unless he comes clean.
Wasn’t Kyle voted OUT of office in Rankin after a term? Ouch. Why would we want their discarded leftovers?
Sutheat I’m not so sure about. Nice guy to a fault. I hear he has had issue with staff housing. Maybe next time Sutheat.
#2 Everyone has the right to vote even if they are a Nimrod. If you don’t like any of the candidates then then don’t bother voting or better yet run for council yourself.
@MAGA, yes, I am opposed to staff housing. Part of the reason for this is that the GN is one of the most inefficient organisations out there.
Not only is the GN bound by archaic procurement rules that force it to over pay for units, once rented, the administration of the units are subject to inefficient rules that force hundreds of units to sit empty for years waiting for the result of staffing actions. In a territory that experiences chronic and critical housing shortages, this inefficiency is unacceptable.
A solution I advocate for is that the GN pay fair housing allowances and have employees negotiate with the market for their own units. I would not pay $3,000 for a one bedroom unit like the GN seems willing to do and hope that this approach to housing would not only help free up empty units but serve to inject a dose of reality to rent prices in the north.
Unfortunately for us, this is an issue for the October election, not this one.
Anyone who’s worked with him knows that Sutheat is a like a pit bull trained to attack BS (while also a nice guy, generally). He has my vote.
I’ve never talked to him about the staff housing issue, but I’ve come to exactly the same conclusions about the source of the problem. He’s right that it’s more an issue for the October election than the April one, but there is a municipal dimension: even if the GN were to accept his prescription, the City needs to step up and develop some building lots in a serious way or you risk (further) price inflation - albeit for different reasons.
Hopefully you get a representative that is not afraid to cast a vote, even if it’s against their personal choices.
As an elected official, you should not be allowed to abstain simply because you have personal feelings one way or the other on a particular subject.
You have been elected to represent the people. If you do not wish to fulfill this obligation, step aside.
It’s really quite simple.
Running for public office is no joke, so leave out the barbs and spears please.
If six people want to offer themselves for public service, that is great.
You vote for who you want, so leave them alone.
Hey Guys,
Just a reminder, everyone is entitled to their own opinion, everyone has the right to vote and have free speech, but I believe staying on topic is more important than trying to see who can come up with a better, wittier comment or nickname to call someone.
I hope everyone goes out to vote and have a pretty big turn out.
Some may or may not be happy with the list of names that are up there, we may or may not be happy with the end results, but voting will definitely make a difference!
Once we stop attacking one another, the sooner we can work together to make a difference and help one another.
The world isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, but darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.
Sutheat is going through the wrong channel with GN staff housing. Council positions have no authority whatsoever with GN staff housing. He has to get elected or get a GN senior managers job to have any leverage on Gn staff housing.
My comment was not directed against the candidates.It was directed against these dumb voters like #1 who make decisions based on complete bullshit. IMHO it’s not a bad group and by the way, Mr. Kyle Shepherd looks like an excellent choice.
Mr. Shepherd knows how to count, which is a badly needed skill on our council. He understands taxes, interest rates, property issues, land issues, budgets, so he will be able to keep the administration accountable. He’s got my vote.
I just learned he was on Rankin Inlet council so he has previous experience. Who cares if he lost an election? Some of our best city councillors have lost elections. #3 that does not mean he is a “discarded leftover.” LOL what a silly thing to say.
I hope that they do bio’s soon, so that we are well informed on their stance on city issues. What is this travel incident that was mentioned, and why does Noah need to apology or address it? I did a google search and nothing came up.
Why don’t people just leave the 6 candidates alone. If someone wants to persuade voters to vote a certain way then join a campaign team. I wish all 6 candidates the best of luck!