Six Nunavut mayors, municipal councillors up for election

Dec. 12 marks election day for hamlets, NTI and QIA

in Arviat, incumbent mayor Bob Leonard is running for re-election against candidates Kono Tattuinee and Peter Alareak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF ARVIAT HAMLET)

December 09, 2016 - 2:30 pm

Mayors are up for election in six Nunavut communities Dec. 12, along with municipal councillors in most of the territory’s hamlets.

Voters in the communities of Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Igloolik, Gjoa Haven and Taloyoak will elect mayors to a new term next week.

But most hamlets, apart from Iqaluit, will host municipal elections for some councillor positions.

Municipal elections are staggered across the territory, meaning only some hamlets and towns will elect mayors this year, while roughly half of all municipal council positions are up for election.

Here’s a list of mayoral candidates running Dec. 12:

• Arviat: incumbent Bob Leonard, Peter Alareak and Kono Tattuinee;

• Baker Lake: David Aksawnee, William Noah and David Toolooktook;

• Chesterfield Inlet: incumbent Barney Aggark and Siminie Sammurtok;

• Gjoa Haven: incumbent Joanni Sallerina, Abel Tavalok, Gregory Nahagulik, Jackie Ameralik and Uriash Puqiqnak;

• Taloyoak: Joe Ashevak and Simon Qingnaqtuq; and

• Igloolik: incumbent Peter Ivalu, Celestino Uyarak and Nick Arnatsiaq.

Dec.12 also marks election day for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president, a Qikiqtani Inuit Association vice president, and community directors in both the Baffin and Kivalliq regions.

Polling stations are generally open from 10 a.m. across the territory. Check with your hamlet office for exact poll hours and location.