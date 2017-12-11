NEWS: Nunavut

Six in 10 Nunavut workers speak Inuktut in the workplace: StatCan

But in Iqaluit that drops to fewer than four in 10

JANE GEORGE



This sign outside the municipal office in Cambridge Bay gives you an idea of the multitude of languages spoken at work in Nunavut, where, overall, six in 10 workers speak Inuktut in their workplaces. This sign outside the municipal office in Cambridge Bay gives you an idea of the multitude of languages spoken at work in Nunavut, where, overall, six in 10 workers speak Inuktut in their workplaces.

Inuktut still leads the way as the language of work in Nunavut, with more than 10,000 people in the territory using the language at work on a regular basis.

That’s according to a recent Statistics Canada release on the languages used in the workplace in Canada.

Overall, StatCan found that fewer than five per cent of Canadian workers, that is, five in 100, reported using a language other than English or French in the workplace in 2016, either as the language they used most often at work, or as a secondary language used on a regular basis.

But in Nunavut the situation is vastly different, the StatCan study reveals.

In Nunavut, where Inuktut is an official language along with English and French, almost six in 10 workers (59.1 per cent) reported using Inuktut at work.

But StatCan found that percentage was down from 61 per cent, 10 years ago, in 2006.

In 2016, 59.1 per cent of workers in Nunavut (10,040 people) used Inuktut at work at least on a regular basis.

That percentage remains lower than that of Inuktut speakers in Nunavut, where 89 per cent of Inuit in 2016 reported the ability to conduct a conversation in Inuktut.

The actual number of workers who use another language at work in Nunavut did rise from 8,760 in 2006 to 10,375 in 2016.

Almost all workers in Nunavut who used a language other than English or French used Inuktut.

In Iqaluit 37.9 per cent of workers in Iqaluit use another language at work, primarily Inuktut (37.4 per cent).

You’ll find greater numbers of Inuktut speakers in Kuujjuaq workplaces (60.3 per cent) and in Rankin Inlet workplaces (64 per cent.)

English and French continue to be “the languages of convergence and integration into the labour market,” StatCan noted: in 2016, 99.2 per cent of Canadian workers reported using English or French at work.