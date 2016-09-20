Should Tootoo stay or go? Two Nunavut men give opposing answers
“How does the premier get away with not saying anything about this?”
With all the media coverage that Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo has received in recent months, you would think that most of what can be said about the politician’s fall from grace has already been said.
But two Iqaluit men who came into the Nunatsiaq News office Sept. 15 to discuss the actions of their MP proved that isn’t so—there are unexplored and important discussions still to be had.
Franco Buscemi and Andrew Morrison agreed on many things during that conversation.
But they do not agree on what Tootoo should do next. Tootoo was scheduled Sept. 19 to resume sitting in the House of Commons as an independent MP.
“I’m desperate to see someone from Nunavut break out of an addictions cycle in a very public way, so I can give Hunter time to prove himself as an independent MP,” said Buscemi, who believes Tootoo should remain as MP.
But Morrison, who said Tootoo could become a powerful example for the many Inuit who also struggle with addictions, said it’s too late for Tootoo to gain any real political influence in Ottawa.
That’s because Tootoo’s reputation among his Ottawa peers is already too damaged by his “inappropriate relationship” with a junior staffer that many say broke ethical standards, Morrison said.
“I don’t see any other option at this point: Hunter has to resign to allow someone to pick up the torch so we can get back to the table and get some real change. There are so many other amazing potential federal candidates in this territory. If we had a by-election, in six months we could be in such a different and better political situation,” said Morrison, a member of the Nunavut music group, the Jerry Cans.
Tootoo departed from the Liberal caucus and from his position in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet this past May 31, apparently to seek help for alcohol addiction.
But after that, media stories have filled in the blanks left by Tootoo’s silence and by the terse announcement that Trudeau gave that day.
The Globe and Mail first reported that a romantic relationship with a young female staffer predated Tootoo’s departure.
And then the Globe recently reported that Tootoo was involved with that young staffer’s mother as well.
Tootoo has consistently refused to provide any more details, saying he’s concerned about protecting the young staffer’s identity.
And in an interview on CTV last week, Trudeau also cited the need for privacy, and referred to the staffer as a victim: “We need to make sure that we are respectful of peoples’ privacy, and uh, victims, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”
But Buscemi and Morrison agree her identity would have been much better protected had Tootoo resigned months ago.
If Tootoo were a senior, powerful businessman in the corporate world caught in the same situation, he would likely be offered a severance package and forced to resign, Morrison said.
“There’s accountability in that sense in the corporate world, because inappropriate relationships affect the whole workplace.”
“Addiction is a disability, so you can’t get fired for that. That’s why if this was in the corporate world, Hunter would probably get a nice pay out,” said Buscemi.
“I’ve thought of crowdsourcing [fundraising] for a severance package to get him to resign,” Morrison said.
And the silence from territorial and federal leaders alike is just as worrying, they both said.
Morrison began an online petition Sept. 6, that to date has attracted more than 100 signatures, calling for Tootoo’s resignation. It is also addressed to Premier Peter Taptuna and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Cathy Towtongie.
The premier’s office told Nunatsiaq News in July that the premier would not comment on Tootoo, and NTI did not return a request for comment from Towtongie.
“How does the premier get away with not saying anything about this? There’s no jurisdiction in Canada that needs a stronger relationship with Ottawa than Nunavut because of the long-standing issues we have that can only be fixed with proper federal funding,” Morrison said.
Taptuna’s silence strengthens what Morrison called a “culture of censorship” in Nunavut.
“If Taptuna isn’t saying anything, how does that create a space for any Government of Nunavut employees to say anything? And what about young people getting GN jobs? They’re being taught not to express themselves publicly.”
Buscemi said the silence from Nunavut and Canadian leaders on Tootoo’s inappropriate relationship likely means it’s a big problem not unique to Tootoo.
“I think it would be like self-persecution for some of them to speak up. I know if I have an issue I haven’t dealt with yet, I can’t address the issue because I’m carrying this guilt of my own actions. I imagine that’s what a lot of the silence from our MPs and MLAs really is about.”
Inuit women initially took the lead in calling Tootoo to account for his abuse of power.
But Buscemi and Morrison said this is an issue that goes beyond gender.
“I really do believe this is a woman’s issue that women have taken the lead on, and I don’t want to be seen as ‘man-splaining’… But the abuse in all forms happening in Nunavut involves men. That’s why I really hope Hunter can turn this around and become a positive role model, like his cousin Jordin [Tootoo,]” Buscemi said.
Hockey player and Nunavut hero Jordin Tootoo documented his struggle with addictions in a book released in 2014.
Morrison pointed out that men need to support women fighting for their rights.
“It’s important for men to speak up too, because we’re all connected to women in our lives. If a woman you care for is being abused in some way, it’s important for men to speak up too.”
Morrison and Buscemi also agreed that Tootoo should answer the many questions his constituents still have.
“Traditionally, reconciliation would have been facilitated,” Buscemi said. “Hunter would be spoken to about what’s not right, get the different sides and families together, and then Hunter would be expected to learn from it and move on.
“I challenge Hunter to a pisik,” Buscemi said, referring to a traditional song contest used to air grievances and challenge family and friends, Buscemi said.
I am willing to pay $10 to a fund to buy Hunter’s resignation.
How much do we need to but him out of office?
Just who cares about what two up-and-comers think. The reality is we have no legislative way to recall our MP. Violence and abuse happen every day in our community and they have not spoken out about that. Sit in the hospital waiting room for a day and let’s hear them talk about what they see.
An entire news article on the opinion of two men. Why?
And as for the silence around this issue, it’s because people don’t care enough to put the effort into it. Andrew is crying out a big rally call and people care enough to look up, mutter something, and keep walking. The cause is only as strong as it’s supporters.
Sorry Franco, but you’re underestimating the situation by a mile. It’s unfortunate how everything played out (for the women involved, for Tootoo and his addiction battles, for his constituents who’ve lost their voice in Ottawa), but it’s very unlikely that Tootoo will ever regain his constituents trust again. He’s naive to believe that things can go back to the way they were. Even if the situation improved, it couldn’t compete with the impact that a new MP could deliver.
I was really pulling for Hunter and as a person I still wish him well, but at this point it’s becoming selfish. Too little too late.
Maybe Mr Buscemi should be our MP so he can go and have a song contest with Justin Trudeau.
That should solve all of Nunavut’s problems.
“An entire news article on the opinion of two men. Why?“ Got question #3.
If only the MP would be more forthcoming. In the vacuum of his silence, people play spin doctor with this deal.
Next election is far, far away so Nunavut could be in the dark for a long time.
Wait until the budget in the spring. If the pork doesn’t flow, can Tootoo. If it does, keep him. It’s really that simple.
“I’m desperate to see someone from Nunavut break out of an addictions cycle in a very public way, so I can give Hunter time to prove himself as an independent MP,” said Buscemi, who believes Tootoo should remain as MP.
Nunavut voted Liberal and we still want a Liberal MP. If you and Tootoo think we want an independent there should be a by-election and yes we realize the time and expense factor. There was also the evasive maneuvers and vagueness betraying our trust.
And what about Tootoo’s victims? Do we just forget about them? How would you feel if it was your sister and mother that he manipulated? Would you still support him?
“Addiction is a disability, so you can’t get fired for that. That’s why if this was in the corporate world, Hunter would probably get a nice pay out,” said Buscemi.
That’s right, you can’t get fired for being disabled. You can however, get fired for having inappropriate relationships that produces victims. Libreal caucus fired Tootoo because he deserved it. We have no mechanism to fire him as MP hence the repeated calls to resign.
And its apples and oranges when comparing Hunter to Jordin. Jordin has no victims and has manipulated no one.
Would u resign Mr Morrison and Mr Buscemi? Humans err and no one is perfect !!! Not even if you two! But we r entitled to opinions!!! Back lash is common in our territory !! Hunter Tootoo go all the WAY!!!
“Liberal”.
I hope Hunter resigns. He is really starting to pisik me off.
AGREED—> “Nunavut voted Liberal and we still want a Liberal MP.” “It’s unlikely that Tootoo will ever regain his constituents trust again.”
Good on you Andrew for all the points you made on why we Nunavummiut want him out.
I support Andrew million% This is in supporting Hunter as well because he did not think he needs to get well but also to step aside. Hunters time in rehab was not enough. He said so himself that it is also trauma. It would make me think of him as a bigger man to step aside. thank you so much Andrew for speaking on our behalf.
This is so pointless.
The Parliament of Canada Act gives MPs free reign to govern themselves. That the way it is set up.
Its not set up for public shaming, aboriginal groups or provincial leaders booting out MPs, moralizing or traditional practise.
If you believe that, you are simply not a well informed citizen.
Get used to it. It will soon be 150 years working exactly like this.
I am 100% sure Nunavut is not the only riding in Canada that has or will have problems with their MP and wants reform.
The law clearly should be changed to allow for the firing of MPs for certain things. Wishing for something else will change nothing.
Sorry but I doubt Hunter could spell pisik let alone know what it even is.
Wouldn’t solve a damn thing
Has Hunter been honest with Nunavummiut?
He resigned from cabinet and caucus citing only his addiction issues. When he returned from treatment he continued to deny rumours of inappropriate behaviour until national media broke the stories. Even now he refuses to tell the whole truth concerning what led up to his resignation from caucus.
He is also not being honest in admitting that Nunavummiut elected a Liberal MP to have a member on the government side (it was evident that the Liberals would be forming the government). He is also dishonest in maintaining that he can be just as effective as an independent MP. He can’t.
Plain and simple Hunter needs to resign, otherwise he is condemning Nunavummiut to at least 4 more years of inaction and inattention from the federal government.
#14 Putuguk, Canadian parliamentarians have a long tradition of resigning their seats for inappropriate behaviour, especially sex scandals, and that is what this is at it’s most basic.
In most cases the MP realizes that they have lost the support of their constituents. The media plays a vital part in disseminating the story and in keeping the MP’s behaviour in front of the MP’s constituents. The media may also weigh in on why the MP should resign, and the consequences of their efforts to hang on. We all need to thank Nunatsiaq News for the job they have been doing on this issue.
Usually the MP is smart enough to realize that they have screwed up big time and that they really need to do the right thing and resign.
And then we have others, such as Hunter, that appear to be in it just for the money. If he knows anything he knows that he cannot be effective as an independent. He either knows this and is lying to all Nunavummiut, or he is lying to himself.
Anyone who left their Party courtesy of the Party gets to sit as an Independent - embezzlers, misfits, MPs who have committed several types of misconduct, those who are unable to support their Party’s platform or those who committed other lousy behaviours, get to be an “Independent”.
This is seen as the “leper colony of Parliament” and they get no respect, have no ability to move things forward and have no influence.
Period. No influence.
I had my misgivings when they appointed Dennis to the senate, but I did not know that Nunavut was even represented in the senate.
Dennis puts out a news letter and is vocal and visible, he has my full support!
There are many people who have had addiction with non married relationship, who had gone to treatment centers and some have high jobs, unknown to the public. Hunter made a mistake by telling the media about his problem. He should have a second chance with his job. He is not the only one who made a mistake. The woman might’ve been white woman and I think it is the problem for some including Old Trapper. I think Mrs. Mayor is too much qaalunaq and is a shame to face Hunter and is listening to the gossip more than anything else.
#20 I support Hunter, I really don’t care if Hunter’s love interest was Inuk or white. He showed extremely poor judgement in having a sexual relationship with his direct employee, who is half his age. That he may have had a sexual relationship with her mother as well just adds to the ick factor.
Hunter was being paid $251,000 a year as a cabinet minister, and he earns $170,000 just as a MP. At that rate I expect a person to do their job right the first time.
Why in the world should he get a second chance, to make an even bigger scandal the next time? Anywhere else Hunter would have been fired months ago and his replacement would have already been hired.
#20, I Support Hunter, I really don’t care if Hunter’s love interest was Inuk or white. He showed extremely poor judgement in having a sexual relationship with his direct employee (at the same time he as having an affair with the staffer’s mother), who is half his age. That he may have had a sexual relationship with her mother as well just adds to the ick factor (especially if it turns out that the junior staffer was his own daughter).
#7 Even if the pork does flow Hunter needs to resign. We still want Liberal. Liberals don’t want him and neither do we. It’s by-election time!
#14 We can shame him out of office. He’s already ashamed, we just need to turn the heat up. Well maybe not ashamed, but he’s definitely avoiding constituents. Kudos to Nunatsiaq News for keeping him in the spotlight.
#20 Lets have a by-election and see how few of you are left.
I would like to make it clear that #22 posted by “ick” has copied most of my comments and then added additional comments that are not mine concerning the junior staffer. I do not agree with these comments, nor do I think they should be published as they may IMHO be libellous and appear to accuse Hunter of a crime under the Criminal Code.