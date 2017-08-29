LETTERS: Around the Arctic

Should Inuit corporations be re-evaluated?

"Are they there for all Inuit? Or just the greedy staff and boards of these organizations?"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

August 29, 2017 - 3:00 pm

How do Inuit organizations balance corporate greed and spending with the social values of fellow Inuit?

It appears to me that the leaders of these organizations just keep getting richer, as they squander away money that could go to social programs.

The trips south, to conduct meetings that belong in the north, take tens of thousands of dollars away from Inuit who could really use it.

The staff and boards of these private corporations are constantly looking for more, more, more.

While they fly away south, to go to fancy restaurants and go shopping, under the guise of a meeting, other Inuit will never experience what it is like to go on any plane or eat at any restaurant.

Maybe it’s time to re-evaluate the purpose of these corporations.

Are they there for all Inuit? Or just the greedy staff and boards of these organizations?

(Name withheld by request)

Iqaluit



Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.

In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.

We edit all letters for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.