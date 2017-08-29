Should Inuit corporations be re-evaluated?
"Are they there for all Inuit? Or just the greedy staff and boards of these organizations?"
How do Inuit organizations balance corporate greed and spending with the social values of fellow Inuit?
It appears to me that the leaders of these organizations just keep getting richer, as they squander away money that could go to social programs.
The trips south, to conduct meetings that belong in the north, take tens of thousands of dollars away from Inuit who could really use it.
The staff and boards of these private corporations are constantly looking for more, more, more.
While they fly away south, to go to fancy restaurants and go shopping, under the guise of a meeting, other Inuit will never experience what it is like to go on any plane or eat at any restaurant.
Maybe it’s time to re-evaluate the purpose of these corporations.
Are they there for all Inuit? Or just the greedy staff and boards of these organizations?
(Name withheld by request)
Iqaluit
Email your letters to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Nunatsiaq News welcomes letters to the editor. But we are under no obligation to publish any given letter at any given time.
In our print edition, we usually print letters on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis. In our online edition, we usually print letters as soon as we are able to prepare them for publication.
We edit all letters for length, grammar, punctuation, spelling, taste and libel. You may withhold your name by request, but we must know who you are before we publish your letter.
(15) Comments:
Typical speculation from whoever doesn’t step forward to actually run for office or seek education to work in executive positions.
What we need is for the Inuit corporations to be more transparent or work on their liaison with its beneficiaries. These organizations should stop putting Inuit in the dark and show numbers & figures on what the money is doing.
It is sickening and horrible to see how many bright, young children could have a beautiful future if it wasn’t for all this disgusting greed. Children need a better future.
This is a large problem across all of the Inuit Orgs. Business needs to be brought to the Communities, mining royalties need to be spent on education, training, community infrastructure, not just on southern businesses, and meetings out of the North. Wealth needs to be shared, not just hoarded among a small few.
Unfortunately I have to agree with the writer. We are seeing and envying the leaders who are, as you state, getting richer and richer. Even some of their direct relatives. Why do you think the same people keep trying to get into the boards or jobs they were at before their term ran out. Sorry to say but it’s so obvious. And hearsay only, some of them get really intimidating when there is an opponent for their seats.
I see some valid points on this issue and offer a suggestion. The Inuit business arms were created to run businesses and give back to their Regional Inuit Association. QC for QIA, Sakku for KivIA and KDEC is now run out of KitIA. Those corporations shousd be making lots of money and giving back! Are they? Yes, could they be doing better? Yes?
What is a model that is working? The Nunavut Trust was created through the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, its sole creation is to invest, manage and give as mush return on Interest on the money held in Trust, and to never take off the principle. Is Nunavut Trust doing what it is supposed to? Yes. Its success is built on having its top people, the best at, investments, analyzing trends, researching new companies, all that other stuff they do. Should it be an Inuk running Nunavut Trust? Yes and No. Absolutely an Inuk should and could run Nunavut Trust. A competent and educated Inuk.
This way of thinking should be applied to QC
Was so hoping that the annual Christmas trips to Edmonton would stop when we got a new President. We complain but watch come this winter…
Per diems would help buy groceries for kids if the bogus courses were held in the communities.
Totally agree with #1. NTI and RIAs are not transparent at all which is a huge problem, but I dont think that makes them sinister. A lot of passionate people work for these organizations. When you get a President like Cathy it feels like inuit take a step backwards, but there are a lot of people who we don’t see that work hard.
The author of this letter is generalizing too much, but I can understand the frustration. When you’re on the outside you don’t see the org’s effects in real time while you and your family struggle. If NTI was more transparent and interacted with Inuit in a more meaningful way I think people on the outside would view them in a more favorable light. But people also need to realize that these orgs are competing with governments for young talented Inuit professionals and they need to offer competitive salaries and training opportunities, which involves traveling and per diems.
Not only Inuit Orgs, private sector is right behind with it’s 51% supposed inuit owned businesses and the other 49% owner supplying the equipment and man-power, which is usually 99% southern hires.
I agree with the writer why! I see nothing coming for Kitikmeot more likely Netsilik area we have big problem with Health system,social work,education high cost of living housing and the list goes on and on, Other communities such as Baffin and Kivalik have Youth centre youth group etc,we don’t. The leaders and committee’s should come from each region each communities, As an Inuk Inuit we should not be ignored and neglected we should be treated same level as the Organization vise versa Baffin Kivalik Kitikmeot Qititanik so on. The Nunavut Trust needs to take action for us we need their voice we the Territory of Nunavut need more people on the same boat to equal the same level of expectation.
Ya think? With the 100’s of millions of dollars in IIBAs there should be much more happening from education to social improvements but it seems the rich get richer and the marginalized stay in the shadows.
so true. take a look at kia. most of the board of sakku is kia board. president rus it. fired a business oriented person. now spwnding millions on beautifying office. wasting money. travelling everywhere. free everything. snowmobiels foe coral. but nothing for baker rankin and places bringing in the money.
This is what is wrong with our society today. People have opinions but are afraid to stand behind them. Instead they complain and wish for change. Perhaps you should demand to see the financial reports from your local inuit organization and question their expenditures. Perhaps you should attend their AGMs and state what you stated here. I know many, many board members who are passionate about their roles. They are not a part of the process to collect a pay cheque. Many board members and employees hate travelling. Our territory is vast and all our communities are fly in. How do you expect business to be conducted? Typical to just sit and complain.
It’s going to consultants ask for financial statements
It might be worth asking NTI’s president when she comes back from her boat trip.
I always find it a little funny when people have some conspiracy and some hear say.
You do realize that trips to other parts of Canada is needed sometimes, also if you are going to look at Inuit corps, how about the GN? The GN is much bigger and spend much more money than all the Inuit corps put together, how many times a year do they travel south?
I guess it’s easier to see the smaller guy because you are so disconnected with your government.