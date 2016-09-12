Sen. Dennis Patterson ramps up work on behalf of Nunavut
"An unwritten rule of public life is that one is never off duty"
CAMBRIDGE BAY — If you are an public official, you must expect to live your life in the public eye.
While not responding to direct questions about whether or not he believes disgraced Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo should resign, as a recent petition demands, Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson said he’s clear on the need for public decorum.
“It’s highly important. It’s extremely important,” said Patterson, appointed by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper to the Senate in 2009.
We caught up with Patterson Sept. 11 on his way back from a day visit to the TMAC Resources Inc. Hope Bay gold mine project near Cambridge Bay, which will be considered this week, Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, at a Nunavut Water Board hearing in this western Nunavut town.
Tootoo resigned in May as minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and from the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons to enter addictions treatment— and then nearly two months later admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with a female staffer in his Ottawa office.
In Sept. 12 story, the Globe and Mail revealed even more details about that relationship, suggesting “Hunter Tootoo’s messy love triangle helped spur resignation from cabinet.”
Since Tootoo left the Liberal party in May, Patterson said he has been busier than ever.
“I have been approached by a number of people who might otherwise have approached our MP,” he said.
The most noteworthy issue that he helped tackle: a review of fisheries, and the “last-in, first-out,” or “LIFO,” a federal policy that’s been applied to the northern shrimp fishery since at least 1997.
This means fishing fleets who first developed a given shrimp harvesting area—such as companies in Nova Scotia—would be the last to suffer quota reductions.
At the same time, the newest entrants—such as those from Nunavut and Labrador in the case of northern regions—would be the first to experience quota cuts.
And that, Patterson told Nunatsiaq News in June, posed a potential threat to Nunavut’s desire for a larger share of shrimp quota in its adjacent waters.
This issue came up at a time when Tootoo had entered addictions treatment.
“I was approached by a number of Nunavut fisheries stakeholders and urged to interface with the minister following the release of the advisory meeting report,” Patterson said. “I know that had our MP not been in treatment I am sure I would not have heard from the GN [Government of Nunavut], the NWMB [Nunavut Wildlife Management Board] and several fisheries organizations.”
Patterson described a flurry of meetings and consultations as well as a letter sent to the new DFO minster and other efforts to make sure that letter was brought to his attention personally.
“I’m slightly bemused when I hear that people say Nunavut has no voice in Ottawa. I’m of course conscious that I don’t have a voice in what we call ‘the other place’ in the Senate—in Parliament—but I do have a voice in one of the houses of Parliament and I’ve been using it pretty actively in the Senate,” Patterson said, referring to his website where all his activities are listed.
Patterson said that it’s “an unwritten rule of public life is that one is never off duty,” so he’s always working, but also aware that “one is never out of the public eye.”
“That goes with the turf. I’m keenly aware that I’m under the microscope,” said Patterson.
“You know a role model—and that’s 24-7 reality for elected politicians, for any politicians, especially in the North. I did 16 years in the territorial legislature [of the Northwest Territories where Patterson also served as premier between 1987 and 1991], and that came home dramatically to me with some of the sad troubles of some of my colleagues— brushes with the law and other unfortunate circumstances.”
(15) Comments:
We voted for a liberal voice in Nunavut and we get a conservative (non-elected) and an independent. Dark times for Nunavut Federal politics.
What next? a Spencer Rocchi coup?
I would like to hear Dennis explain why he thinks he is better qualified than all the Inuit in Nunavut to represent the riding in the Senate.
Dennis,will you put in a word for us about the Kivalliq road
2017 the year in which Dennis is supposed to resign his seat in the Senate. That was the deal that Prime Minister Harper made with Patterson and eight other party hacks who were appointed in August 2009: the new Senators would stay for only eight years, and would support Senate reform.
So the question now is, will Dennis live up to the commitment he made to the Prime Minister who appointed him or will he break his promise?
#2 He doesn’t owe you an explanation for his appointment.
He wonders why we say “No voice in Ottawa.” Or should we say first, no ears.
Will he stand up, becoming a massive NO voice against CETA, aka the corporate rights agreement?
Or go yes, allowing multinational corporations to turn Nunavut into their, owned plantation.
Patterson’s biggest “contributions” these past 8 years were
i) residency & expense scandal
ii) use of senate research funds for senate residency requirement
iii) complain against environmental NGOs doing work and partnering with communities or Inuit organizations in Nunavut (Conservatives had a hate-on for environmental groups)
iv) working to change Senators residency requirements
Not sure if I missed anything but that does pretty much sum up the main issues Senator Patterson has been busy with.
#5. Posted by Fact
Maybe he doesn’t owe me an explanation, but how about the 85% of Nunavut residents who are of Inuit descent? I think he could spare a few words as to why, after living so many years away from the Territory, and not having any property there prior to his appointment as per the requirements of becoming a Senator, he is better qualified that any Inuk, or even, Nunavut resident. Too much to ask?
Dennis Patterson is the hardest working politician that Nunavut has ever had working on its behalf, anywhere. Is the man perfect? Far from it. Does he work harder than most people? Absolutely. Is he well-paid? Of course. Is he committed to the betterment of Nunavut? Definitely. Give some credit where it is due.
For number 8, Dennis owned property in Nunavut prior to his appointment. Your facts are wrong.
#7 you did miss some facts I am sure. I believe your blinders has you stuck in a rut.
Senator is the most outspoken person for the benefits for Nunavut. Read #9, these are the facts.
To all respondents that are commenting on the fact this he is white, let me tell you something.
You voted for Mr. Tootoo as an Inuk, he couldn’t handle the pressure, he couldn’t keep his fingers out of the cookie jar or decide which cookie he liked best. Who is next in line to succeed him? Where is you strong Inuk man? According to what I read is most Inuk male leaders are like Tootoo, power surges in the wrong head.
Patterson has done more good for this territory in his lifetime than any of you could dream of. You need to match his education level before you could think of filling his shoes.
I think that it is absolutely delicious and quite fitting that Nunavut’s only effective representative in Ottawa is a non elected senator appointed by Stephen Harper. It is what we deserve and it is fabulously appropriate. Of course, Dennis won the lottery as usual. The eight year deal was with Harper, not Trudeau. So, we should be thankful that we have Dennis to be our voice on the Hill for as long as he wants to do it. Thank the Lord!!!!
#11, Actually there is now a mandatory retirement age of 75 for Senators. Dennis has 2664 days left to go.
#8 If you take a little time to learn how our political system works you will see that Senators are appointed, not elected. If you or anyone else wants an explanation the you should ask Stephen Harper.
I understand, a token Senator would be much more in line with how things really work in Nunavut. Do you think that because Dennis is ‘white’ he is incapable of working hard for Nunavut? I don’t.
Always the same thing,
People complaining about the folks that are actually doing the work (Patterson, Aglukkaq) and commending those that are useless. Hunter,Paul O, Okalik E, Cathy T, most of the GN.. You get the point.
#9. You were right. Dennis did own property in Iqaluit prior to Senate appointment. Wasn’t a resident however for a number of years prior to that having lived, voted and paid taxes in BC.
Don’t have an issue so much with his performance, rather than the fact the Harper probably didn’t even consider having an Inuk appointed. In a population with 85% Inuit, isn’t it reasonable to think that an Inuk could have been appointed? Surely the days are gone when white guys from away can be the only choice?