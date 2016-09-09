NEWS: Nunavut

Seek help: a Nunavut Embrace Life Day message from Cambridge Bay

"The day I asked for help, it's like I entered a new chapter of my life"

JANE GEORGE



Marchers in bright t-shirts walk around Cambridge Bay Sept. 7 in the western Nunavut community's Embrace Life event. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Marchers in bright t-shirts walk around Cambridge Bay Sept. 7 in the western Nunavut community's Embrace Life event. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)



Simon Hogaluk talks about his youth and the loss of his brother Sept. 7 in Cambridge Bay where many grieve the loss of loved ones to suicide. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) Simon Hogaluk talks about his youth and the loss of his brother Sept. 7 in Cambridge Bay where many grieve the loss of loved ones to suicide. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

September 09, 2016 - 7:00 am

CAMBRIDGE BAY — You need to reach out to others when you’re in crisis.

That was the message from speakers in the western Nunavut town of Cambridge Bay before a Sept. 7 march around the community, in advance of Nunavut’s Embrace Life Day, Sept. 10 — also known as World Suicide Prevention Day.

Standing by a kullik, lit to symbolize life, elder Simon Hogaluk told how he had felt worthless when he returned home from residential school: He didn’t want to live anymore and only survived a suicide attempt because he was unable to pull the trigger on a big 22-rifle. Later, he would suffer the loss of his brother, who killed himself.

There were 29 suicides in Cambridge Bay between 1968 and 2014, according to a document prepared last year for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

“We must help each other no matter what,” Hogaluk said in the Luke Novoligak community hall.

Thomas Kaohina, 23, recounted his struggles to find himself, and adopt a more healthy lifestyle.

“The day I asked for help, it’s like I entered a new chapter of my life,” said Kaohina, now known for his prowess in Arctic games.

After speaking to the crowd, he and Hogaluk joined the march around town, led by the hamlet’s fire engine, with an RCMP truck following behind.

Marchers received colourful tie-dyed shirts to wear in the march which combined the community’s annual “fun run” with the Embrace Life event.

In the lead-up to Sept. 10, the Government of Nunavut said Nunavummiut should make time to connect with one another and practice positive coping skills and self-care for improved mental wellness.

“We often face challenging times and emotions. Practicing positive coping skills builds our strength and resilience, and helps us through these challenges,” a Sept. 7 GN release said.

The GN suggests you can practice self-care and increase your coping skills by:

• walking out on the land;

• fishing or hunting;

• bathing or napping;

• crafting, such as sewing or knitting;

• creating art, such as drawing or carving;

• talking to friends and family;

• cooking and eating healthy foods;

• watching a movie;

• reading;

• playing with your children; and,

• listening to music you enjoy.

Remember you are not alone and that help is available, the GN said: “Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, teacher, guidance counsellor, or an Elder, and talk about how you feel. Visit your local health centre to speak with a mental health worker.”

If you’re in crisis, you can call the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line for anonymous 24-hour-a-day support at 867-979-3333 or toll free at 1-800-265-3333.

You can also call the RCMP or go to your local health centre or hospital for help.

Consult Isaksimagit Inuusirmi Kataujjiqatigiit, the Embrace Life Council’s website here for more information and support, or call its toll free line at 1-866-804-2782.