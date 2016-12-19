NEWS: Nunavut

Search ends for missing Iqaluit man

Searchers locate body of Jake Angurasuk outside Iqaluit Dec. 18

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Police said they do no suspect foul play in the death of Jake Angurasuk, whose body was found outside of Iqaluit Dec. 18. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Police said they do no suspect foul play in the death of Jake Angurasuk, whose body was found outside of Iqaluit Dec. 18. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

December 19, 2016 - 6:30 am

The search for a missing Iqaluit man ended Dec. 18 when the man’s body was discovered north of the city.

Jack Angurasuk, or Angugasak, 29, was last seen Dec. 4 and reported missing Dec. 13.

This past weekend, the RCMP co-ordinated a search, asking volunteers to look under their homes and in any sheds or shacks.

Iqaluit search and rescue teams were assigned to search for him outside the community.

Angurasuk was found dead about 10 kilometres north of Iqaluit about midday Dec. 18, the RCMP said later that day.

Police said they do no suspect foul play.

Local RCMP said police will work with Nunavut’s chief coroner who has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Angurasuk’s death.

“On behalf of Iqaluit Search and Rescue, RCMP and the Nunavut Emergency Management we would like to thank everyone that came out to help today in the search for Jake Angurasuk,” said Seepoola Noble in a notice posted Dec. 18 on the Iqaluit Facebook news page.

“It is humbling to know that the community always comes together in the times of need and everyone’s time and efforts always appreciated. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”