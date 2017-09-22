School’s on, but many Nunavut classrooms still missing teachers
GN says 63 teaching jobs remain vacant
Students have been back at school for weeks in some Nunavut communities, but some students don’t have teachers yet.
That’s because, Nunavut-wide, 63 teaching positions remain to be filled, according to Nunavut’s education department.
The shortage means substitute teachers have been called in, classes have been combined and in Kimmirut, kindergarten hasn’t yet begun, the department said Sept. 22.
The need for a teacher prompted a principal from one school to post the job on social media in an attempt to entice someone with the qualifications to take the well-paying job at his school—and the subsidized housing that goes along with it.
A shortage of teachers was also on the mind of South Baffin MLA David Joanasie Sept. 18 in the Nunavut legislature when he asked Education Minister Paul Quassa why some classes still lacked teachers in Kimmirut.
“I have been informed by one of my constituents that their child is not able to start school yet because there is no teacher for their class,” Joanasie said during question period.
Quassa said out of a total 796 teaching positions in Nunavut, “we are still short 54 positions”—a number that’s nearly 10 lower than the department’s more recent number of vacant teaching positions.
The shortage, Quassa said, had delayed the start of kindergarten in Kimmirut, although the process of filling the vacant positions at Kimmirut’s Qaqqalik school is underway.
Five positions still need to be filled there, the education department’s break-down of numbers shows.
When teaching positions are vacant, sometimes two classrooms are combined into one, Quassa said.
“It’s called temporarily combining classes. Sometimes we look for support workers who are not teachers as substitute teachers. Sometimes school support teachers are put in temporarily as teachers while we’re looking for full-time teachers,” he said.
Any shortage of teachers would not affect the number of hours that students are expected to remain in school, he told Joanasie.
According to the job search website, EducationCanada, there are many Nunavut teaching positions that have still not been filled, including one at the John Arnalukjuak High School in Arviat, posted Sept. 21, which pays an annual salary of $73,528 to $115,291.
The only schools in Nunavut that don’t need more teachers are iin Whale Cove, Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, Baker Lake and Iqaluit’s Ecole-des-Trois-Soleils, the education department said.
The communities that are still looking for the most teachers include Kimmirut and Arctic Bay, which both need to fill five vacancies, and Hall Beach and Pond Inlet, which each have four-and-a-half teaching positions to fill.
(9) Comments:
All the young people dropping out of school,where are we going in Nunavut,shortage of nurses,teachers,carpenters,mechanics,electricians,furnace mechanics,dentists,and the federal government gave NTI, 250 million to train youth,
Every day more incompetence comes to the surface.
When will it ever end?
You can`t mess with the children`s future that way.
They only get 1 turn at school.
It is not like a wall needs to be painted and it can wait.
thanks
Sing of praise is being sung about the possibility that there will be 58 Rankin grade 12 graduates when school ends in 2018.
What a happy uplifting news, until you hear the talk about teacher after teacher quitting. As in never going back to that one class or getting on plane and leaving town, because of one, lower grade highschool class of out of control students.
If parents don’t start hauling their child, (students who desire to learn) out of the continuous quitting teachers class and into a non, Lord-of-the-flies class. So their child will be able to pass subjects they will soon here their child quit school!
If the parents of the out of control Boys and Girls students, don’t take control of their child. Telling their child to get a brain and smarten up and behave, it’s a no brainer, sooner or later parent will have an expelled child at home or have more serious issue laid upon child.
Value teachers, education or not?
Nunavut’s teacher shortage has its roots in many different area. Why would a teacher (especiall a recent graduate)) come to Nunavut when the news is filled non-stop with stories about arson, violence,other crimes, extraordinary prices of food, rent and plane tickets, lack of services, and a poor learning environment.
Who would want to enter that world when BC, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are all crying for teachers with similar benefits. Sure the pay won’t be as much but your cost of living is cut in half and the services you can acquire are much more accessible.
I have a few friends who teach; while they love the job they are frustrated with compensation rates, especially when GN workers get a better flight discount and service awards.
It’s not hard to see why the North has lost its luster for many teachers.
I have to keep wondering when the GN and the department of education will start making changes?
There has been too much incompetence in this department, yet there has not been any changes to reflect these issues. The heads of the department continue like everything is ok, deflect the issues to other organisations.
For the last ten years capacity building for teachers could have been nice today, with better support, better structure in place we could of seen improvements. Not the status quo or the decline in our education.
Time to make changes to improve our education system.
Be thankful it isn’t a big sum that these job positions aren’t filled in,and looking at the substitute teachers being there is better than nothing until they are fully taken by full time teachers.
Having some experience with being a substitute teacher,it can be challenging in that job position.
Sad to hear this. I spent seven amazing years in Arviat and strongly recommend the experience to anyone looking for employment in education who is willing to embrace this cultural experience. I made great friends, experienced a beautiful landscape and culture and was provided many opportunities for travel, professional development and coaching that would not have been available otherwise. Had it not been for family commitments in NS we would still be there.
“...while they love the job they are frustrated with compensation rates, especially when GN workers get a better flight discount and service awards.” Now, tell us again and convince us this time about how your friends love the job of teaching in Nunavut?