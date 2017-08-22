NEWS: Nunavut

Sanikiluaq woman, 22, found dead; man, 26, in custody: Nunavut RCMP

Homicide suspect medevaced to Winnipeg with self-inflicted gunshot wound

August 22, 2017 - 7:20 pm

A 22-year-old Sanikiluaq woman is dead, while a man, 26, is in custody as a result of a “self-inflicted gun shot wound,” the RCMP said late Aug. 22.

The RCMP are investigating the death of the woman, which police say occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 22.

The man, now in custody, was on his way to Winnipeg via medevac for hospital treatment late Aug. 22 for what the police said were self-inflicted injuries.

The release did not provide the names of the deceased woman or that of the man now in custody.

The RCMP “V” Division Major Crimes Unit will investigate the woman’s death, with assistance from the RCMP Winnipeg Forensic Identification Section, the release said.

