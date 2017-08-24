NEWS: Nunavut

Nunavut man charged with murder in death of common-law wife: RCMP

Archie Kattuk, 26, of Sanikiluaq, now in custody, undergoing treatment for "self-inflected gunshot wound"

A Sanikiluaq man, Archie Kattuk, 26, now faces a second degree murder charge in connection with the Aug. 22 death of his common-law wife. (FILE PHOTO) A Sanikiluaq man, Archie Kattuk, 26, now faces a second degree murder charge in connection with the Aug. 22 death of his common-law wife. (FILE PHOTO)

August 24, 2017 - 11:30 am

A Sanikiluaq man, 26, now faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with the Aug. 22 death of his common-law wife in this Hudson Bay community of about 900 people.

The RCMP said Aug. 24 that Archie Kattuk, 26, has been charged with second degree murder “following the death of a 20-year-old common-law female in the community on August 23, 2017.”

Her age was originally reported as 22, but her correct age is 20.

Second degree murder is an unpremeditated killing, generally resulting from an assault in which the death of the victim was a distinct possibility.

Kattuk remains in RCMP custody in Winnipeg, Man., where he is undergoing treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the RCMP news release said.

Kattuk’s condition is stable, police said.

According to community sources, the couple were having a “lovers’ quarrel” when the man shot her two times in the chest and then tried to kill himself.

The incident apparently took place outside, where the shots prompted some children to wonder whether someone was shooting at seagulls.

Police had said the shooting—and woman’s death—took place shortly after 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

The town was then placed under a brief lockdown as the man was thought to be wandering around the community with a firearm.