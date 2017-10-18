NEWS: Around the Arctic

Salmonella scare prompts nation-wide recall of Janes chicken burgers

Recall covers Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers and Pub Style Popcorn Chicken

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Here are the Janes chicken burgers that have been recalled from stores over the possibility that they may contain salmonella. Here are the Janes chicken burgers that have been recalled from stores over the possibility that they may contain salmonella.



If you have these in your fridge, throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them. If you have these in your fridge, throw them out or return them to the store where you bought them.



Here's where you can find the codes for the Janes breaded chicken products that have been recently recalled. Here's where you can find the codes for the Janes breaded chicken products that have been recently recalled.

October 18, 2017 - 3:30 pm

If you have any Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers or Pub Style Snacks Popcorn Breaded Chicken in your fridge, throw it out now or take it back to the store where you bought it, Canada’s food safety watchdog said Oct. 17 in a warning.

That’s because there’s a danger that those products could contain a nasty bug called salmonella, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.

Salmonella is a bacteria that is usually spread by contaminated meat, eggs or milk.

The most common symptoms are diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting lasting four to seven days.

But some groups, such as young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may develop serious and sometimes deadly infections, the agency said.

The long-term consequences can include severe arthritis.

And foods contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell bad, but they can still make you sick, the agency said.

Janes breaded chicken products are frequently available in Nunavut at stores operated by North West Co. and Arctic Co-ops Ltd.

The two products, packaged in small cardboard boxes, each contain 800 grams of breaded chicken.

The codes on the recalled products, which are manufactured by Sofina Foods Inc., are 2018 MA 12, UPC number 0 69299 12491 for the chicken burgers and 2018 MA 15, UPC number 0 69299 12542 9 for the popcorn chicken, the agency said.