Sailboat grounding in NW Passage brings in Canadian Coast Guard

Expedition leader thanks Canadian taxpayers for "swift and effective help"

September 06, 2016 - 10:00 am

A Northwest Passage transit came to a halt Aug. 31 when a sailboat became stranded on a shoal, prompting a call-out to the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Eagles Quest II Arctic expedition leader later thanked Canadian taxpayers for picking up what was probably a considerable tab for the Coast Guard icebreaker’s assistance.

“Thanks for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) and Canadian Government for the swift and effective help.” said Chu Kee Duen on Facebook about the work CCGS Sir Wilfried Laurier.

The 58-foot Eagles Quest fibreglass sailboat, which had started east in June from Hokkaido, Japan to Iceland, ran aground en route from Cambridge Bay to Gjoa Haven.

Duen blamed the bad charting of the waters for the incident, saying the grounding happened “at improper[ly] surveyed open sea” when the depth changed suddenly from 25 metres to two metres.

“Even [with] the motor slow[ed] down, we could not avoid running aground,” he said on Facebook.

The crew tried to use the 15-horsepower dinghy to pull the mast top with 120-metre ropes “but the heel was not enough to let the boat get away with full engine speed,” Duen said.

Even worse, it was high tide when the boat grounded.

“We had no hope to escape and confirmed to coast guard that we needed their rescue. They came in 12 hours and waited for daybreak.”

But then at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 1, the wind and swell changed direction to push the boat out of the shoal, Duen said.

“We escaped 1 hour before Coast Guard’s rubber boats arrived,” he said.

The two zodiacs sent from the Sir Wilfrid Laurier then directed the Eagles Quest to safe water.

Earlier this year, a poster on cruisersforum.com had questioned whether the Eagles Quest crew members — who hadn’t trained or sailed together — and the boat itself were ready for the trip.

“Is this boat really suitable for such a voyage? Personally I would not contemplate such a trip (NW Passage) in a plastic boat. The passage should go fine, but that’s not the point. What if things turn ugly, as they can do quickly up there? What if you run aground? Are the skipper and any full-time crew experienced with Arctic sailing?

“Sailing has gotten vastly safer, but things can go wrong quickly and you are a long way from help in the Arctic,” the poster said.

Before the shoaling, the Eagles Quest had visited the western Nunavut towns of Kugluktuk and Cambridge Bay.

In Kugluktuk, Duen said “we traded a 4-liter whisky for 9 salmons. The fishing boat gave us 20 but we could not finish them.”

Kugluktuk is a Nunavut community where the sale of alcohol is supposed to be regulated by an alcohol education committee.