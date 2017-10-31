NEWS: Nunavut

Riding by riding: meet Nunavut’s next legislature

A by-the-numbers look at who won, who lost and where it's still unclear

A polling station in Cambridge Bay awaits voters Oct. 30. A new crop of MLAs are set to head to the legislative assembly this winter, following Nunavut's fifth general election. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE) A polling station in Cambridge Bay awaits voters Oct. 30. A new crop of MLAs are set to head to the legislative assembly this winter, following Nunavut's fifth general election. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

October 31, 2017 - 1:00 pm

Nunavummiut awoke to a new political landscape following the territory’s fifth general election Oct. 30.

Here’s a riding-by-riding rundown of Nunavut’s next MLAs, according to Elections Nunavut’s unofficial results.

Aggu:

• Incumbent Paul Quassa wins a four-way race with 106 votes

• Matt Teed, 96

• Richard Amarualik, 79

• Jerome Sheaves, 14

Voter turnout: 62.4 per cent

Aivilik:

• Former MLA and former minister Patterk Netser garners 318 votes to win

• Jack Anawak, 218

Voter turnout: 65.8 per cent

Amittuq:

• Newcomer Joelie Kaernerk wins a seven-way race with 115 votes

• Paul Haulli, 84

• Incumbent George Qulaut, 69

• Reena Irqittuq, 46

• Jason Ikeperiar, 41

• Solomon Allurut, 39

• Erasmus Ivvalu, 22

Voter turnout: 64.5 per cent

Arviat North-Whale Cove:

• Newcomer John Main finishes strong with 408 votes

• Incumbent George Kuksuk, 115

Voter turnout: 78 per cent

Arviat South:

• Incumbent Joe Savikataaq holds onto his seat with 280 votes

• Jason Gibbons, 234

Voter turnout: 81.2 per cent (highest in Nunavut)

Baker Lake:

• Incumbent Simeon Mikkungwak secures a comfortable win with 389 votes

• Karen Kabloona, 280

Voter turnout: 69 per cent

Cambridge Bay:

• Jeannie Ehaloak wins in a close finish with 259 votes

• Pamela Gross, 250

• Harry Maksagak, 126

Voter turnout: 70 per cent

Because of the close finish between first and second place, Elections Nunavut will hold a recount, which could take about a week.

Gjoa Haven:

• Incumbent Tony Akoak secures his seat with 171 votes

• James Qitsualik, 133

• Paul Puqiqnak, 79

• Joseph Aglukkaq, 53

Voter turnout: 63.3 per cent

Hudson Bay:

• Incumbent Allan Rumbolt wins a close three-way race with 131 votes

• Peter Qavvik, 112

• Peter Kattuk, 105

Voter turnout: 75.2 per cent

Iqaluit-Manirajak:

• Young newcomer Adamie Arreak-Lightstone takes the seat with 253 votes

• Incumbent Monica Ell-Kanayuk, 227

• Jude Lewis, 81

• Okalik Eegeesiak, 64

Voter turnout: 58.6 per cent

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu:

• Voters return Incumbent Pat Angnakak to her seat with 231 votes

• Franco Buscemi, 196

• Anne Crawford, 134

Voter turnout: 59.1 per cent

Iqaluit-Sinaa:

• Former Iqaluit mayor Elisapee Sheutiapik comes out on top with 237 votes

• Incumbent Paul Okalik, 150

• Cindy Rennie, 86

• Adamie Itorcheak, 56

Voter turnout: 48.9 per cent (lowest in Nunavut)

Iqaluit-Tasiluk:

• Incumbent George Hickes wins handily with 449 votes

• Jacopoosie Peter, 121

Voter turnout: 49.7 per cent

Kugluktuk:

• Mila Kamingoak, by acclamation

Netsilik:

• Voters re-elect incumbent Emiliano Qirngnuq with 310 votes

• Joe Tulurialik, 141

Voter turnout: 54.8 per cent

Pangnirtung:

• Voters choose newcomer Margaret Nakashuk with 266 votes

• Harry John Dialla, 129

• Incumbent Johnny Mike, 93

• Hezakiah Oshutiapik, 31

Voter turnout: 76.8 per cent

Quttiktuq:

• David Akeeagok wins big with 189 votes

• Mishak Allurut, 78

• Incumbent Isaac Shooyook, 45

• Kataisee Attagutsiak, 44

• Leo Eecherk, 34

• Andrew Taqtu, 9

• Mavis Manik, 6

• Gary Kalluk, 2

• Rachel Qitsualik-Tinsley, 0

Voter turnout: 74.5 per cent

Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet:

• Former Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Cathy Towtongie takes the seat with 171 votes

• Cedric Autut, 147

• Incumbent Tom Sammurtok, 93

• Douglas Aggark, 58

Voter turnout: 57.6 per cent

Rankin Inlet South:

• Lorne Kusugak wins back the riding he lost in 2013 with 309 votes

• Incumbent Alex Sammurtok, 136

Voter turnout: 60.7 per cent

South Baffin:

• Incumbent David Joanasie holds his seat with 318 votes

• Michael Solomonie, 201

Voter turnout: 56.2 per cent

Tununiq:

• Incumbent Joe Enook is re-elected with 258 votes

• David Qamaniq, 146

• Jeannie Mills, 102

Voter turnout: 67.9 per cent

Uqqummiut:

• Incumbent Pauloosie Keyootak is re-elected with 235 votes

• Jerry Natanine, 191

• Johnathan Palluq, 118

Voter turnout: 66.4 per cent



