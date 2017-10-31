Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut October 31, 2017 - 1:00 pm

Riding by riding: meet Nunavut’s next legislature

A by-the-numbers look at who won, who lost and where it's still unclear

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
A polling station in Cambridge Bay awaits voters Oct. 30. A new crop of MLAs are set to head to the legislative assembly this winter, following Nunavut's fifth general election. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)
Nunavummiut awoke to a new political landscape following the territory’s fifth general election Oct. 30.

Here’s a riding-by-riding rundown of Nunavut’s next MLAs, according to Elections Nunavut’s unofficial results.

Aggu:
• Incumbent Paul Quassa wins a four-way race with 106 votes
• Matt Teed, 96
• Richard Amarualik, 79
• Jerome Sheaves, 14
Voter turnout: 62.4 per cent

Aivilik:
• Former MLA and former minister Patterk Netser garners 318 votes to win
• Jack Anawak, 218
Voter turnout: 65.8 per cent

Amittuq:
• Newcomer Joelie Kaernerk wins a seven-way race with 115 votes
• Paul Haulli, 84
• Incumbent George Qulaut, 69
• Reena Irqittuq, 46
• Jason Ikeperiar, 41
• Solomon Allurut, 39
• Erasmus Ivvalu, 22
Voter turnout: 64.5 per cent

Arviat North-Whale Cove:
• Newcomer John Main finishes strong with 408 votes
• Incumbent George Kuksuk, 115
Voter turnout: 78 per cent

Arviat South:
• Incumbent Joe Savikataaq holds onto his seat with 280 votes
• Jason Gibbons, 234
Voter turnout: 81.2 per cent (highest in Nunavut)

Baker Lake:
• Incumbent Simeon Mikkungwak secures a comfortable win with 389 votes
• Karen Kabloona, 280
Voter turnout: 69 per cent

Cambridge Bay:
Jeannie Ehaloak wins in a close finish with 259 votes
• Pamela Gross, 250
• Harry Maksagak, 126
Voter turnout: 70 per cent
Because of the close finish between first and second place, Elections Nunavut will hold a recount, which could take about a week.

Gjoa Haven:
• Incumbent Tony Akoak secures his seat with 171 votes
• James Qitsualik, 133
• Paul Puqiqnak, 79
• Joseph Aglukkaq, 53
Voter turnout: 63.3 per cent

Hudson Bay:
• Incumbent Allan Rumbolt wins a close three-way race with 131 votes
• Peter Qavvik, 112
• Peter Kattuk, 105
Voter turnout: 75.2 per cent

Iqaluit-Manirajak:
• Young newcomer Adamie Arreak-Lightstone takes the seat with 253 votes
• Incumbent Monica Ell-Kanayuk, 227
• Jude Lewis, 81
• Okalik Eegeesiak, 64
Voter turnout: 58.6 per cent

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu:
• Voters return Incumbent Pat Angnakak to her seat with 231 votes
• Franco Buscemi, 196
• Anne Crawford, 134
Voter turnout: 59.1 per cent

Iqaluit-Sinaa:
• Former Iqaluit mayor Elisapee Sheutiapik comes out on top with 237 votes
• Incumbent Paul Okalik, 150
• Cindy Rennie, 86
• Adamie Itorcheak, 56
Voter turnout: 48.9 per cent (lowest in Nunavut)

Iqaluit-Tasiluk:
• Incumbent George Hickes wins handily with 449 votes
• Jacopoosie Peter, 121
Voter turnout: 49.7 per cent

Kugluktuk:
Mila Kamingoak, by acclamation

Netsilik:
• Voters re-elect incumbent Emiliano Qirngnuq with 310 votes
• Joe Tulurialik, 141
Voter turnout: 54.8 per cent

Pangnirtung:
• Voters choose newcomer Margaret Nakashuk with 266 votes
• Harry John Dialla, 129
• Incumbent Johnny Mike, 93
• Hezakiah Oshutiapik, 31
Voter turnout: 76.8 per cent

Quttiktuq:
David Akeeagok wins big with 189 votes
• Mishak Allurut, 78
• Incumbent Isaac Shooyook, 45
• Kataisee Attagutsiak, 44
• Leo Eecherk, 34
• Andrew Taqtu, 9
• Mavis Manik, 6
• Gary Kalluk, 2
• Rachel Qitsualik-Tinsley, 0
Voter turnout: 74.5 per cent

Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet:
• Former Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Cathy Towtongie takes the seat with 171 votes
• Cedric Autut, 147
• Incumbent Tom Sammurtok, 93
• Douglas Aggark, 58
Voter turnout: 57.6 per cent

Rankin Inlet South:
Lorne Kusugak wins back the riding he lost in 2013 with 309 votes
• Incumbent Alex Sammurtok, 136
Voter turnout: 60.7 per cent

South Baffin:
• Incumbent David Joanasie holds his seat with 318 votes
• Michael Solomonie, 201
Voter turnout: 56.2 per cent

Tununiq:
• Incumbent Joe Enook is re-elected with 258 votes
• David Qamaniq, 146
• Jeannie Mills, 102
Voter turnout: 67.9 per cent

Uqqummiut:
• Incumbent Pauloosie Keyootak is re-elected with 235 votes
• Jerry Natanine, 191
• Johnathan Palluq, 118
Voter turnout: 66.4 per cent

Read more coverage of the territorial election at Nunatsiaqonline.ca.

(7) Comments:

#1. Posted by sled dog on October 31, 2017

wonder how long it will take before the shine wears off this newly minted group of MLA’s.

Give these folks a chance, some may surprise

#2. Posted by Putuguk on October 31, 2017

Seems like the closer a voter is to the Legislative Assembly, the less likely they are to vote.

I wonder who has the more accurate view, the jaded GN HQ staff that think democracy makes no difference, or the naive rubes from out in the sticks that think their opinion actually matters.

#3. Posted by consistency on October 31, 2017

Ok MLA’s remember that you all represent the best interest of Nunavut not JUST your community (were all in this together). Also if you hope to be re-elected in 4 years remember to communicate with your voters, let us know what you have done and what you are working on, don’t just wait for the 2 weeks before elections.

#4. Posted by jimmyy on October 31, 2017

Remember we want lower freight rates and passenger fares. Old Age Security Payments based on the Northern Cost of living.

#5. Posted by voted in Leaders on October 31, 2017

#1 sled dog- guessing that your comment began as a question?

Leaders with passion.  Congratulations MLA’s.

#6. Posted by Edumacated on October 31, 2017

#4 Old Age Pension comes from the Federal Government, not the Territorial government…

#7. Posted by Northern Inuit on October 31, 2017

overall we had a decent turnout in many of the ridings save a couple.  less than 50%, I mean seriously? 

it takes a lot of courage and thick skin to put your name forth for an election such as this and for taking time out of your lives the past month or so we would like to thank you. 

for those who were not successful, all the best.  for those who were elected, forget not your promises and please remember you serve your Constituents for four years, not only the 31 days of the year that you sit in the Legislature. 

shoutout to George Hickes, Adam Arreak-Lightstone, John Main, Elisapee Sheuitiapik and David Akeeagok for kicking butt!

I would guess Okalik can only gaze at that Premiers Seat lovingly from afar.  that was a pretty bold statement longing for the Premiers job before you even had one (let alone 64) votes.  cart horse there Ms Okalik

