Restaurant in Nunavut’s capital fights to save lease
The Waters' Edge restaurant at Hotel Arctic files claim against Northern Properties
It appears from court documents, and preliminary proceedings June 12 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, that the owners of the Waters’ Edge Seafood and Steakhouse at Iqaluit’s Hotel Arctic, fear losing their lease at the end of this summer.
In a statement of claim filed June 1, Donna Waters and Kim Waters, owners of the restaurant along with the adjoining Kickin’ Caribou Pub, claim that the building’s owners, NPR Limited Partnership, “has no entitlement to terminate the Lease in the circumstances prevailing.
“The purported termination, being unlawful and tortious, has and will cause loss, harm and damage to the Plaintiffs,” the statement of claim reads.
The Waters’ Edge restaurant has been operating at the Hotel Arctic (formerly the Nova Inn) since 2007. It’s located on Federal Road, just west of the Four Corners intersection.
According to lawyers, who spoke over the phone during court proceedings June 12, NPR Limited Partnership was served with the statement of claim late last week and has not yet responded with a statement of defence.
Sheila MacPherson, representing NPR, said in court that a statement of defence would soon be filed.
According to the Waters’ claim, they have a lease with NPR that began Sept. 1, 2012 and expires Aug. 31, 2017 in which they pay $19,000 per month rent plus “occupancy costs” of $4,150 per month, increased annually by five per cent from the start of the lease.
The restaurant owners say a lease extension, amending the lease and extending its term to 2023, “has been agreed to. The lease has been renewed and the amendments acted on.”
But something appears to have gone awry.
The Waters want the court to declare that the current lease is “valid, subsisting and in force,” and are seeking an injunction, “barring the Defendant from terminating the lease or from dispossessing the Plaintiffs from the premises.”
James Morton, lawyer for the Waters’ Edge, said in an emailed statement June 12 that the, “Waters Edge says they are entitled to continue to operate their Restaurant for many years to come. Ultimately a Court may have to decide who is right.”
NPR Limited Partnership’s corporate secretary Louise Elsey said late June 12 that it would be inappropriate to comment on this issue now that it’s before the courts.
Morton said in court that there is urgency to the matter because summer is fast approaching and the court has limited time to sit, and then rule on the claim, before the Waters’ Edge current lease expires at the end of August.
The matter is expected to come back before the court on June 17 for further scheduling.
(14) Comments:
If the lease will not be renewed, maybe the new leaseholder will establish a restaurant that serves restaurant quality worthy food with no mandatory gratuity.
Best restaurant, pub and staff in town. Probably TOO good for Iqaluit, it would seem. We can never have nice things.
there is a reason why all restaurants can be packed and the Nova has empty seats. Its because of the mandatory Tip.
TIP is when your server does a good job. It is when we donate above the bill for good service. TIP is optional. i like to TIP 10% i dont know when the average went to 15% and than 20% and now its 23%. its already expensive to eat out and being a single parent feeding kids, i spend my money at better places.
Get rid of the mandatory tip and I might go back there. I also heard that’s where nav is moving into the hotel arctic.
Went to this restaurant a couple of months ago for breakfast with a friend and while the food wasn’t too bad ( really who can fool up bacon and eggs and hash browns ), the service was terrible, female waitress throwing things on the table, slopping coffee over the table. Second visit was a couple of weeks ago. This time the service itself was about the best you could get any where. The food was done absolutely terrible, steaks were requested med. well, I think this cook must have been cooking his first, it appeared he must have taken a frozen piece of meat, threw it on the grill and turned it over. I don’t mind paying for food if it’s good but this was far from good. Last time going there. And then came the bill with the mandatory tip and also reminded that you could put extra on if desired. Ahh nope!! But the waiter was decent I have to say. # 2, you mustn’t get out much.
Automatic gratuities are a common thing nationwide. One reason they exists is so that restaurants can pay staff a slightly lower wage but ensure they can live. Another is because people go to restaurants expecting to be treated like royalty. If you go in and your food is hot tasty and comes in a reasonable amount of time you should be satisfied. Add a polite waiter who tries to ensure you have what you want the way you asked for you have a great reason to tip. However unless people feel they have been gotten something extra in addition to a nice meal in a nice setting they usually don’t tip at all. Hence auto grat. If you cannot afford to ensure your server gets a tip and can buy a staff meal that day you should eat at home like the rest of the world. I don’t understand people being mad at the fact that they went somewhere you pay to eat different food than at home in a nice setting with someone who they usually treat like a servant and then complaining about costs like auto grat.
I’ve tried to eat there on occasion but the food and service are usually not great!
I agree with #3, when the service is not great why should I tip 15%? I prefer the other restaurants over this place, they need to make improvements to their menus and the quality of food and service.
#6 that’s all fine and dandy but when the service is terrible along with the food than the option not tip is there for the customer.
With a automatic tip at this restaurant there might be a reason why its automatic.
Like many have commented, I haven’t gone to this place in months maybe a year. There is a level of service everyone deserves, below that is not acceptable.
Auto gratuity aside (don’t be cheapskates, folks…), before this place shuts down, go to the restaurant on a Sunday.
Look for the guy who kinda looks like Shaggy from Scooby Doo, and have him make you a Long Island Ice Tea. Any other day of the week, someone else is working the bar, and that bartender will cheap out on the ingredients.
Long Islands are one of the easiest drinks to screw up, and there’s only one other bartender who’s made me a Long Island worth ordering again.
10/10 Long Island Ice Tea!!
Restaurants have for the past few years been steadily marching away saying, NO tips, period.
Unless restaurant is theme based around service service service.
#6 - these people get paid to do their job. TIP is for when they do a good job.
Its not being cheap refusing to TIP. Do you TIP at gas station, do you TIP at tim hortons when they make your Ice cap or smoothie, do you TIP at theatre where they make your popcorn and drinks. Answer NO!!!!
TIP is for when someone does a good job and you want to show them your gratitude.
How is it that a town that can barely keep Pepsi in stock (while selling at $3.00 per can) and where the Legion is always blocked (while selling beer at $8.00 a can), is also home to so many people who think that tipping is a gouge? The average cost of a meal at the Nova (excluding automatically added tip) is less than at The Frob or the Discovery. While I have never gotten less than superb service at the Nova (I go there at least once a week) I cannot say the same at the other 2 restaurants. Beyond that, the Kickin Caribou Pub is the best place to have a sensible drink in town. Not full of riff-raff (like the Nav), not a meat-market fight club (like the Storehouse) and not full of lined-up, lunch-hour power-drinkers (like the Legion). Sounds like the writing is on the wall for the Waters Edge/ Kickin Caribou and back to inferior service and shady AF atmosphere in Iqaluit.
“customer” has got a point. Gimme back my buck!
Just let me clear up something here what exactly does TIPS actually mean…. TO INSURE PROMPT SERVICE….
which boils down to insure prompt service from the kitchen, from the waitress, from the bus boy, from the bartender, from the dishwasher, etc. that tip does not go directly to the waitress every department that had a hand in preparing and delivering that food and service to your table shares in that tip. Now it is usually done in a upper class restaurant
where you pay a real leg and arm for a meal and get a small offering on your plate. But it is not to pay someone a better wage.There are also restaurants that will add a 15% for tables of 6 guests or more. But no one tips 10% anymore. Now if you get a terrible meal then you go to the owners with a complaint or call over an owner to show what is wrong.I know this because I worked in the food and beverage industry for over 30 years. Get it rectified before you leave the eatery.If you say nothing how is anything going to change.