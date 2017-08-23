NEWS: Nunavik

Human remains found outside Nunavik village

Police say no foul play is suspected

The KRPF says the remains discovered outside of Ivujivik belong to two missing people, who remain unidentified. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) The KRPF says the remains discovered outside of Ivujivik belong to two missing people, who remain unidentified. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

August 23, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Nunavik police are investigating the discovery of human remains near the community of Ivujivik.

On Aug. 15, a group of geologists travelling by helicopter found the remains near an abandoned snowmobile, located about 25 kilometres from the village at the extreme northwestern tip of the region.

The Kativik Regional Police Force took on the investigation and says the remains belong to two missing people, who remain unidentified.

The investigation is ongoing, KRPF said in an Aug. 22 release, but police do not suspect any foul play in relation to the deaths.

Police continue to cross-reference information from a regional database of missing persons.

The remains have been sent to a forensic science laboratory in Montreal for analysis, which should issue a report on the identity of the deceased by early September.