Regular Nunavut MLAs say no to more debate on Bill 37
"This time it's unfortunate that Nunavummiut did not have the opportunity to hear the pros and cons from their MLAs”
Nunavut MLAs on Sept. 14 defeated the Nunavut government’s contentious Bill 37, which would have amended the Education Act and the Inuktitut Language Protection Act.
Eleven regular MLAs voted against a motion from Education Minister Paul Quassa to have the bill move into committee of the whole, with only the eight MLAs in cabinet voting in favour.
It’s the last sitting for the current government before the assembly dissolves Sept. 24 for the Oct. 30 territorial election.
By convention, MLAs normally do line-by-line debates of bills in committee of the whole, a committee made up of all members.
So, by defeating the idea of debating the bill, MLAs effectively defeated the bill itself.
It was developed in response to recommendations made in 2015 by a special committee of MLAs that reviewed the Education Act and given first reading this March 8 and handed off to the assembly’s standing committee on legislation.
After meeting behind closed doors, the standing committee recommended in May that the bill not proceed, based on an “overwhelming lack of consensus.”
The bill would have changed the proposed schedule for introducing the Inuit language as a language of instruction from kindergarten to Grade 12, moving it further into the future.
It would also would have introduced Inuit language instruction in the later grades based on assessments of the Government of Nuavut’s capacity to provide it, and re-defined the powers of district education authorities.
In the Sept. 14 sitting, cabinet members supported Quassa’s motion to have the bill sent to committee of the whole, on the grounds of transparency.
Premier Peter Taptuna, Health Minister George Hickes and Heritage Minister George Kuksuk spoke in support of Quassa’s motion.
Taptuna said continuing the process would uphold the Inuit traditional value of decision-making through discussion, consensus and working together.
But regular MLAs did not buy that pitch.
Given the effort put into the bill, Quassa said he is “certainly disappointed,” after the sitting broke.
“We have an obligation to our voters, Nunavummiut, for them to hear the pros and cons of any bill. That’s the process the house normally follows. This time it’s unfortunate that Nunavummiut did not have the opportunity to hear the pros and cons from their MLAs right in the house,” Quassa said.
Near the end of the previous sitting of the Nunavut legislature, Quassa gave a long speech in defence of Bill 37, where he described areas of the bill that he felt were under recognized.
“There is much more to the bill than what has been part of the public discourse,” he said.
But groups like Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., various Nunavut DEAs, the Office of the Languages Commissioner, Nunavut Sivuniksavut students, community members and parents opposed Bill 37 in submissions tabled in the spring sitting of the Nunavut legislature.
Despite the narrow timeline, Quassa told Nunatsiaq News only last week that he thought the bill had a chance to survive.
“Our mandate of this government was to improve and enhance the education act. We did what we were mandated to do, and in the best interest of Nunavummiut,” Quassa said. “It would be up to the next government to decide what is next.”
(11) Comments:
Remember the names of the MLAs who voted against discussing this bill in a public forum.
Whether you’re FOR or AGAINST this bill, the regular memebers have set a dangerous precedent and we need to ask WHY. If any of these regular MLAs are running for re-election, ask them what was discussed behind closed doors and ask why they thought it wasn’t worth discussing in a public forum.
There’s some very shady politics going behind closed doors and hijacking democracy. It appears as though the ring leader is the former Premier.
The Bill should have been defeated with all the widespread opposition but also should have been debated in public. Minister Quassa is in a tough reelection campaign in his riding this election. The young guy running against him as the momentum right now.
The DM should be shown the exit door.
So disturbed and disappointed in all the MLAs and the so called NTI who is supposed to respect Inuit needs and the domacratic process. Essentially the public was denied the right to dabate this in an open forum. Isn’t that the Inuit way? But no one wants to talk about it. I am not voting for my MLA for supporting this. There should’ve been a public debate for transparency. Government will now fail the education act to have bilingual education by 2019. No unified writing system means no material and no qualified Inuit teachers means challenges for 2019. Law suit from NTI is next and only means more money for lawyers. Process will be stalled for many years thereafter, who is really benefitting here?
A new DM will inherit all the same problems as the old one.
There should have been a public debate about this bill. Nunavut needs to move away from sloppy reasoning, ad hominem arguments, and groupthink, and move towards open debate and evidence-based policy-making.
@Exit Door
Umm… DM’s don’t debate (or not) and pass legislation.
This is not good. All they had to do was vote to move it forward and explain on TV why they were going to vote it down. But they never did that.
That is very disrespectful to all nunavummiut. Those politicians who voted no owe us an explanation and maybe an apology.
As if Nunavut has a consensus government! Regular MLAs are responsible, through questioning in the House and the work of standing committees, for holding the government accountable! Those eleven MLAs have failed to do their job and do not deserve to be re-elected.
To exit plan. & post #5. The DM is responsible for policy makers, proposals clearly they have fail. She is allowed to peer pass every year in the gn. Last four years they have had $$$$$$$$$ in their budget. What a waste. Shows that they are not ready to change.
good education is good education and education should not be left in the hands of bickering politicians! This is the problem in Nunavut it’s time to privatize this system for the good of our children.