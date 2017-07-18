Registration now available for Nunavut capital’s beer-wine store
Government-issued photo ID needed to get account to purchase beer, wine in Iqaluit
If you’re looking to be first in line at Iqaluit’s soon-to-open beer and wine store, then you’ll have to set up an account with the Nunavut Liquor Commission.
Registration is now open for customer accounts at the pilot beer and wine store, according to a July 14 release by the Government of Nunavut. And you have to have to have an account to purchase products.
As of July 19, the Department of Finance has received 267 registered applications to shop at the beer and wine store.
Date of store opening has yet to be announced, but the release said the store should be open “later this summer.”
Account application forms can be downloaded from the Department of Finance’s website or obtained in person at the Iqaluit permit office. That office is on the first floor of the Parnaivik Building, bldg. 924.
You will need to bring government issued photo ID that shows your date of birth such as a driver’s licence, a Nunavut general ID or a passport.
You can attach a scanned copy of your ID if you are emailing the application, or simply show it to the NUCL employee if you are dropping the application off in person.
Customers will be permitted to purchase a case of 12 beer and two bottles of wine, per day.
Customer account applications for the new beer and wine store can be sent via email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
If you already have an account with the NUCL, this account will need to be updated.
If you have questions you can contact the NULC by phone at 867-645-8475 or by the email above.
(6) Comments:
just when you thought NU was growing up a little they ask you to register to shop at a retail facility. What next, a registry to go to Northmart.
nanny state - I think they want people to register so its controlled as there is a limit to the amount that can be purchased per day.
Hello Beer and Wine Store your welcome to my house we have 12 people who will register and party a week after when you get to 7 days after with cases of beer and case of Wine good to know your coming see you each day when you open ,
Sorry for you who is not to drink your welcome as well will open up the bar once we have cases of beer and wine , oh by the way bring your food and will cook it for you as well , you have to register to become a member to all the stores as well show me your membership first for parties , this will blow out of hand poor gets homeless panhandling next to the store just like Yellowknife , bet you a million bux .
Cases of Beer and wine ....
You have to be kidding ,register to buy beer and wine.
talk about poppycock.
I clicked on the news article just to read all the whining and complaining. Safe to say, I’m rarely disappointed. Train wreck, check!
Geez, all you have to do is fill out a piece of paper, took 20 seconds. Lucky the Half of yah don’t have to provide a Criminal Record Check when Registering.