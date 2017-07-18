NEWS: Iqaluit

Registration now available for Nunavut capital’s beer-wine store

Government-issued photo ID needed to get account to purchase beer, wine in Iqaluit

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Registration is now open for customer accounts at Iqaluit’s pilot beer and wine store which will be attached to the Iqaluit liquor warehouse and which his expected to open this summer. (FILE PHOTO) Registration is now open for customer accounts at Iqaluit’s pilot beer and wine store which will be attached to the Iqaluit liquor warehouse and which his expected to open this summer. (FILE PHOTO)

July 18, 2017 - 10:00 am

If you’re looking to be first in line at Iqaluit’s soon-to-open beer and wine store, then you’ll have to set up an account with the Nunavut Liquor Commission.

Registration is now open for customer accounts at the pilot beer and wine store, according to a July 14 release by the Government of Nunavut. And you have to have to have an account to purchase products.

As of July 19, the Department of Finance has received 267 registered applications to shop at the beer and wine store.

Date of store opening has yet to be announced, but the release said the store should be open “later this summer.”

Account application forms can be downloaded from the Department of Finance’s website or obtained in person at the Iqaluit permit office. That office is on the first floor of the Parnaivik Building, bldg. 924.

You will need to bring government issued photo ID that shows your date of birth such as a driver’s licence, a Nunavut general ID or a passport.

You can attach a scanned copy of your ID if you are emailing the application, or simply show it to the NUCL employee if you are dropping the application off in person.

Customers will be permitted to purchase a case of 12 beer and two bottles of wine, per day.

Customer account applications for the new beer and wine store can be sent via email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

If you already have an account with the NUCL, this account will need to be updated.

If you have questions you can contact the NULC by phone at 867-645-8475 or by the email above.