Recall on President’s Choice brand baby food pouches expanded: GN

Earlier recall expanded due to possibility of dangerous bacteria

If you have a baby food pouch like this, toss it out or return it to where you bought it, warns the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (FILE PHOTO)

February 10, 2017 - 10:30 am

If you have baby food that looks like this in your home, don’t eat it.

A food recall warning, first issued on Feb. 3, has also been updated to include additional products.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has already pulled President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand baby food pouches from the marketplace because they may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism.

Botulism can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis.

A manufacturing error resulted in excess water in the recalled products, which under certain circumstances could support the growth of clostridium Botulinum and pose a health risk to consumers, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Feb. 8.

Nunavut’s department of health earlier warned about a food recall on one specific lot code of President’s Choice (PC) Organics brand Apple, Blueberry and Green Pea strained baby food because it may contain clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism.

The Health Department issued another warning Feb. 10 about the expanded recall, which now includes all flavours of PC Organics strained baby food pouches. Specifically, that includes:

PC Organics Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple Crisp Muffin flavour puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple, Carrot, Apricot & Millet strained baby Food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana, Sweet Potato & Blueberry strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple, Banana & Blueberry with Yogurt strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food , 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple Cherry strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Peach Maple Cobbler Flavour puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Pumpkin, Apple, Peach & Buckwheat strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Prune, Apple, Butternut Squash & Quinoa strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Pear strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Mango, Apple, Carrot & Peach strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Blackberry Cobbler Flavour puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana & Kiwi strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Mango strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana & Raspberry strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana, Apple, Apricot & Rice strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana Bread Flavour puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Sweet Potato, Banana & Apricot strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Tropical Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Banana, Mango & Apple with Yogurt strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Orange Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack, 128 ml.

PC Organics Prunes strained baby food, 128 ml.

PC Organics Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food, 6x128 ml.

PC Organics Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food, 6x128 ml.

PC Organics Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food, 6x128 ml.

PC Organics Mango strained baby food, 6x128 ml.

PC Organics Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food, 6x128 ml.

All foods on the list above should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

For more information, you can visit the CFIA website here.