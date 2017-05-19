NEWS: Iqaluit

RCMP investigate suspicious death in Nunavut capital

37-year-old arrested in connection with death, no charges yet laid

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



The Nunavut RCMP on the scene of a suspicious death in Apex, at about 2 p.m., May 19. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME) The Nunavut RCMP on the scene of a suspicious death in Apex, at about 2 p.m., May 19. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)

May 19, 2017 - 3:09 pm

A sudden and suspicious death in the Apex neighbourhood of Iqaluit has led to an arrest May 19.

RCMP V Division spokesperson Sgt. David Lawson issued a news release just after 3 p.m., May 19, saying police and a city ambulance responded to reports of an “unresponsive adult male,” aged 23, at an Apex home earlier that same day, around 5 a.m.

The man was rushed to hospital, but shortly after he arrived, he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The death was deemed suspicious and the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation, with help from the Forensic Identification Section.

Shortly after noon May 19, a 37-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the incident.

“This matter is still under investigation and further information will be released once available,” the news release said.