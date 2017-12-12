NEWS: Nunavik

Quebec police ask Nunavimmiut for info on child porn case

Predrag Remic worked for a time in Salluit

Quebec police are asking Nunavimmiut to come forward with any information on potential victims of Predrag Remic, who has been charged with the distribution of child pornography. (PHOTO COURTESY OF SQ)

December 12, 2017 - 8:00 am

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man alleged to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children throughout the province, and possibly in Nunavik.

Predrag Remic appeared in a Sherbrooke court last week on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as of violating a firearms storage regulation.

But the Sûreté du Québec is still trying to gauge who Remic may have come into contact with in order to locate potential victims. Investigators say the 29-year-old worked for a time with youth in Salluit, along Nunavik’s Hudson Strait.

The SQ are asking those who encountered Remic in Nunavik or elsewhere to contact police by calling the SQ’s criminal information line at 1-800-659-4264. Calls are confidential and can be made in English.

The public can also report incidents of sexual exploitation online at http://www.cyberaide.ca.

The SQ’s sexual exploitation investigation team works in tandem with the RCMP. Since it was launched in 2012, the police force says it has made almost 400 arrests and identified several hundred victims.