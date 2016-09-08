Quebec moves on Nunavik detention problems
Visiting ministers reactivate halfway house and announce new corrections committee
Conditions for Inuit detainees and the overall corrections system will improve in Nunavik, Quebec politicians vowed Sept. 2 in Puvirnituq.
Among their announcements: that the Makitautik halfway house in Kangirsuk will get money to operate, along with a green light to start accepting clients once again.
As well, a new working committee, with members from Quebec and Nunavik, will also look for new “infrastructure solutions” to the ongoing detention woes of Nunavik, where the number of incarcerated Nunavimmiut jumped by 64 per cent between 2010 and 2015.
Unlike Nunavut, Nunavik doesn’t have a correctional facility.
That’s because in 2006 Nunavik chose to funnel money earmarked for a regional jail into Ungaluk, a crime prevention program that puts roughly $10 million a year into wellness activities.
“The creation of a working committee will definitely support us finding the best solutions possible for our people in a manner that is respectful of our culture,” said the Kativik Regional Government Chairperson, Jennifer Munick, in a Sept. 2 joint news release from Quebec and the KRG, which oversees public security in Nunavik.
For now, apart from short-term jail cells at police stations, Makitautik remains the only correctional facility in Nunavik. Its operations will now receive a seven-month grant of $550,000, which will be renewed for same length of time, according to the news release.
Makitautik first opened in 1999 in the Ungava Bay community of 470 to house low-risk offenders from Quebec jails. It later moved to new $3 million, 14-bed facility, but that closed down after federal inspectors in October 2013 found it was understaffed and lacked proper management.
At that point, the centre’s director had also resigned. By mid-2014, Quebec’s department of public security stopped sending clients to the centre.
Makitautik, which means a place of support, has since hired a new director, Lucy Grey, and trained new staff.
The Nunavik visit by Quebec politicians included Quebec’s aboriginal affairs minister Geoffrey Kelley, municipal affairs and public security minister Martin Coiteux and Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, who also announced a program renewal for municipal infrastructure in the region, worth $100 million.
Their visit follows a February 2016 report from Quebec’s Protecteur du Citoyen (Ombudsman) — a watchdog for the province’s public services, which released a report last February which conditions for Inuit detainees in the region are “substandard” and “unacceptable,” while crime prevention measures in Nunavik are “woefully lacking.”
“After publication of the Ombudsperson’s report concerning detention conditions in Nunavik, I made it a priority to visit the region, to better understand local conditions and strengthen cooperation with Inuit. We all agree on the need to offer sustainable solutions to Nunavimmiut,” Coiteux said.
The ombudsman’s report, called “Detention conditions, administration of justice and crime prevention in Nunavik,” also noted that inmates in Puvirnituq and some other communities were confined to their cells 24 hours a day because they didn’t have access to a fenced-in outdoor courtyard.
When Nunavimmiut are arrested, they are held in cells at a local Kativik Regional Police Force station until their first court appearance by telephone.
But if a prosecutor objects to their release, offenders must travel south for a bail hearing. Up to 14 days can pass between a prisoner’s arrest and their arrival at the hearing in Amos in Quebec’s Abitibi region, the report found.
Since the release of the ombudsman’s report, Quebec and the KRG have adopted an action plan with 31 recommendations and about 60 action items.
Among those items which already been acted on:
• after every court visit to Kuujjuaq, Puvirnituq or Kuujjuaraapik, correctional service officers report on the detention facilities to ensure these are running well so, if there are problems, these can be responded to quickly;
• basic supplies, such as mattresses and sheets, are now stored nearby the Puvirnituq police station; and,
• There are now more chartered flights between Abitibi and Nunavik, so fewer remain in detention cells in Nunavik.
(8) Comments:
10 years down the road, the talk will be once again how the percentage of Inuit inmates has increased. 64 per cent increase from 2010 to 2015. That’s awful big jump. And what were we talking about years prior to that, you said , we have been discussing this issue since the military departed. Programs and money. Is someone trying to make the population believe that this will work? I hope someone looks after the money al least. Put some money into helping people, like proper housing, proper and affordable nutrition. More programs for children and helping people get their traditional ways again. More can be done to help people there. If Inuit are suffering because of all the change, then why not balance the spending on faster internet with getting more in touch with traditions. All all that money is unfortunately not going to work in the wrong areas.
Yes 64% is a big increase of Inuit inmates is because of the population is increasing.
Telephone calls from Amos & St Jerome centre prisoners are allowed only 1-way, that is outward, usually as collect calls. Also calling cards from those jails run off $$$ & minutes quickly because of added charges. I’m getting many collect calls from an inmate whose mother, my neighbour, is undergoing chemo treatment. Calls should be allowed to those prisoners from mothers and fathers when they have cancer and may not be on this earth much longer!
There is also a very big problem of fair trails in Nunavik. Many people have been noticing how the circuit court has morphed into a us vs. them. That is Inuit suspects, accused, and tried are the vs. of the police, prosecutors, defines counsels, and judges. Many think the reasons are, all these professional people have to travel together, lodge together, and eat together. This is unintentional bonding that should be addressed and rectified.
Hope it is true if I see fences on every Police station then it’s not just the talk and I hope they fix the shower in Puvirnituq cause the inmate don’t shower before court cause it’s broken and properly lack of report about that shower thing. I will keep an eye on that cause I’m Nunavik citizen too and please change the aircraft to Air Inuit Ltd. instead of Air Creebec. Cause in the winter time Air Creebec cancelled a lot cause of no maintenance, Air Inuit has they’re maintenance in Salluit, Puvirnituq, Kuujjuaq, Kuujjuaraapik and La Grande and Air Creebec none in one of villages. And let there be Nunavik members at Makitautik not just local since we are living in technology world.
It’s been years that various commissions of inquiry have shown that “jails” aren’t the answer to all problems - it’s the whole legal system that needs to be overhauled in Nunavik and across Canada for Indigenous communities. The actual system is extremely colonial, it doesn’t even function in the people’s language! Of course, when you get a meaningless legal system, you also contribute to dysfunction and, ultimately, to conflicts that often end up violent. Prevention is the key to improving safety in the communities but when things get out of control, then the legal system kicks in but unfortunately in Nunavik (and Nunavut) it often make things worse and at the end of the day is counterproductinve for victims, offenders, their families and communities. Build more jails? Get more inmates… and more crime.
Of all the years that came and past, had anybody thought of healing sessions in where ever they are at? Amos, St.jerome. I think we need that a lot, because talking about problem is very useful.Makes you feel less lonely, because the person you talk to understand what you are going through and for sure may want to help you.I think we should ask for those sessions to start.