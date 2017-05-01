NEWS: Nunavut

Quebec body investigates Nunavik police cell death

Man, 24, found unresponsive in his cell

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes is investigating the April 28 death of a man in custody in Puvirnituq's KRPF police detachment. (FILE ¨PHOTO) Quebec's Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes is investigating the April 28 death of a man in custody in Puvirnituq's KRPF police detachment. (FILE ¨PHOTO)

May 01, 2017 - 11:50 am

Quebec’s office of independent investigations is looking into the death of Nunavik man in police custody.

The Kativik Regional Police Force arrested a 24-year-old man early April 28 in Puvirnituq. He was placed in a cell at the local KRPF detachment.

At about 5:30 p.m. that evening, a guard discovered the man in the cell wasn’t breathing, the Bureau des enquêtes indépêndantes (BEI) said April 28.

The 24-year-old was taken to the local health centre, where he was pronounced dead.

When any Quebec resident dies in police custody, an independent body, in this case the BEI, is required to investigate the death.

Seven investigators from the BEI have been assigned to this case, with the help of the Sûreté du Québec.

The KRPF said May 1 that the police force could not provide more details about the initial incident and arrest, now that the investigation is underway.