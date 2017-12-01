NEWS: Nunavut

Quassa announces big shake-up within Nunavut’s civil service

Chris D’Arcy is gone, Kathy Okpik becomes GN’s most powerful bureaucrat

Kathy Okpik, the former deputy minister of education, talks to reporters at a briefing in Iqaluit held March 10, 2017. As of today, Okpik will serve as deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, the top non-elected job at the Government of Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO) Kathy Okpik, the former deputy minister of education, talks to reporters at a briefing in Iqaluit held March 10, 2017. As of today, Okpik will serve as deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, the top non-elected job at the Government of Nunavut. (FILE PHOTO)



Chris D'Arcy, the former deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, has departed from the Government of Nunavut. He had been appointed to that position in July 2016, after serving five years as deputy minister in charge of the Department of Finance. (FILE PHOTO) Chris D'Arcy, the former deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, has departed from the Government of Nunavut. He had been appointed to that position in July 2016, after serving five years as deputy minister in charge of the Department of Finance. (FILE PHOTO)

December 01, 2017 - 3:43 pm

Veteran civil servant Chris D’Arcy has departed from the Government of Nunavut’s most powerful non-elected position and has been replaced by Kathy Okpik, the former deputy minister of Education, Premier Paul Quassa announced today.

D’Arcy had served as deputy minister of the Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs since July 2016, after serving five years as deputy minister in charge of the Department of Finance.

Okpik, the new head of EIA, had served as deputy minister of Education since July 2006.

Her appointment, and D’Arcy’s departure, are effective as of today, Dec. 1, 2017.

Also, Sherri Rowe is gone as deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation and Rebekah Williams is gone as deputy minister of Family Services.

Effective Monday, Dec. 4, Yvonne Niego will move from assistant deputy minister of Justice to become the new deputy minister of Family Services.

Two other departments will also get new deputy ministers:

• As of Jan. 8, Pauloosie Suvega moves from deputy minister of Culture and Heritage to become deputy minister of Environment.

• Also as of Jan. 8, Louise Flaherty becomes deputy minister of Culture and Heritage.

And three GN entities now have acting bosses, effective today:

• Bernie MacIsaac is now acting deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation.

• John MacDonald is now acting deputy minister of Education.

• Elaine Uppahuak-Prusky is now acting president of Nunavut Arctic College.

The former president of Nunavut Arctic College, Joe Adla Kunuk, now holds the top political staff job within the premier’s office: principal secretary.

Hilary Casey will serve as Quassa’s press secretary.

“I would like to thank the outgoing senior managers for their dedication and commitment to the GN. Their efforts, abilities and successes are truly appreciated,” Quassa is quoted as saying in a news release.