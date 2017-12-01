Quassa announces big shake-up within Nunavut’s civil service
Chris D’Arcy is gone, Kathy Okpik becomes GN’s most powerful bureaucrat
Veteran civil servant Chris D’Arcy has departed from the Government of Nunavut’s most powerful non-elected position and has been replaced by Kathy Okpik, the former deputy minister of Education, Premier Paul Quassa announced today.
D’Arcy had served as deputy minister of the Department of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs since July 2016, after serving five years as deputy minister in charge of the Department of Finance.
Okpik, the new head of EIA, had served as deputy minister of Education since July 2006.
Her appointment, and D’Arcy’s departure, are effective as of today, Dec. 1, 2017.
Also, Sherri Rowe is gone as deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation and Rebekah Williams is gone as deputy minister of Family Services.
Effective Monday, Dec. 4, Yvonne Niego will move from assistant deputy minister of Justice to become the new deputy minister of Family Services.
Two other departments will also get new deputy ministers:
• As of Jan. 8, Pauloosie Suvega moves from deputy minister of Culture and Heritage to become deputy minister of Environment.
• Also as of Jan. 8, Louise Flaherty becomes deputy minister of Culture and Heritage.
And three GN entities now have acting bosses, effective today:
• Bernie MacIsaac is now acting deputy minister of Economic Development and Transportation.
• John MacDonald is now acting deputy minister of Education.
• Elaine Uppahuak-Prusky is now acting president of Nunavut Arctic College.
The former president of Nunavut Arctic College, Joe Adla Kunuk, now holds the top political staff job within the premier’s office: principal secretary.
Hilary Casey will serve as Quassa’s press secretary.
“I would like to thank the outgoing senior managers for their dedication and commitment to the GN. Their efforts, abilities and successes are truly appreciated,” Quassa is quoted as saying in a news release.
(8) Comments:
Considering the terrible state in which Kathy Okpik has left the education department, it doesn’t inspire confidence to see her promoted.
Thank you Premier for changing the DM of Education. more than a decade of declining education standards especially in Inuktitut/English curriculum building.
I don’t agree with promoting her, I am not sure how that can happen based on her track record.
It will take some time to correct the terrible state the education department is in. Best of wishes for a better tomorrow.
This reminds me of the movie Spaceballs, where at the very end the bad guys land on the planet of the apes and the monkey people say “There goes the neighbourhood.”
Some of these changes are good. But some of them are also scary.
It’s always amusing to hear these people who want this person fired or that person fired. They think that whenever there is a problem all you have to do is find a scapegoat. Fire the scapegoat and all your problems will disappear.
Well, children, the real world does not work that way. Taking Kathy Okpik out of the education department will not improve anything. First of all, who do you replace her with? Who else in Nunavut has the experience and training to step into her shoes? Well, there are no Inuit in the department that I can think of and no Inuit anywhere else at the GN I can think of who can do a better job than she did. Who do you replace her with?
Mr. MacDonald is sort of qualified, but unfortunately, he comes from an inappropriate non-Inuit racial background, so it is not likely that Mr. Quassa will appoint him as permanent DM. Because of Nunavut’s sick racial politics, you can’t put a non-Inuit person in to run education any more.
Also, why is Kathy Okpik to blame for everything? Why is it her fault that young Inuit don’t want to become teachers? Why is it her fault that lazy NTEP grads bail out of teaching and apply for easier jobs where they don’t have to do any real work? Why is it her fault that incompetent curriculum developers produce crap curriculum that deserves to junked and put on shelves? Why is it Kathy Okpik’s fault that dysfunctional alcoholic parents refuse to send their kids to school?
It is not one person’s fault why education has failed in Nunavut. It is the whole society’s fault and demonizing one person will not change that. I know that bullying and trolling and negativity are traditional practices in Nunavut that everyone enjoys but ganging up on one person will change nothing.
Good luck to Ms. Okpik in her new position. She’s gonna need it.
Great post #4. Very thoughtful. Bravo.
“Why is it her fault that lazy NTEP grads bail out of teaching and apply for easier jobs where they don’t have to do any real work?”
Because the head of the department did a terrible job in supporting its teachers, Inuktitut teachers, we had to spend long evenings and weekends to make our own teaching materials because her department did not provide any. We do not have a curriculum to use, she has been there for more than a decade and how did her leadership improve the state of education in her department?
Yes it’s not all on her but a person in that role for more than a decade has a lot of influence and her record speaks for itself.
That is why most of us teachers have left because we could not continue spending so much of our time away from our families to try and teach with very little support. We got better paying jobs where we can go home at 5 and have weekends off. If that is lazy for you than you are a better person than us that left teaching.
Quote from #6 “Inuktitut teachers, we had to spend long evenings and weekends to make our own teaching materials because her department did not provide any”
I have news for you, teaching is not a 9 to 5 job, it is a profession. Professionals are expected to work evenings and weekends if that is what it takes. Teachers all over Canada spend extra hours at home on prep time, there is nothing special about that. The other thing is extra-curricular activities like sports for the kids. Teachers are expected to put in extra time on this stuff too.
When NTEP grads start working in the schools a lot of them are shocked when they find out how hard it is. The other big problem is dealing with all the abusive parents.
This is what Ms. Aluki and the other little children at NTI cannot understand when they scream for 80 per cent Inuit teachers. They cannot understand that teaching is hard and takes commitment and self sacrifice and people who want to do that are hard to find in this territory.
What’s really happening here is a subtle but important change in terms of thinking and emphasis for this government. The previous government was very Qalunaat in its thinking and style with Chris Darcy and Keith Peterson calling the shots. It’s clear with the changes that the new government wants to go in the opposite direction and defer more to Inuit societal values in how they govern.