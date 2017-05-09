QIA to push hard for Inuit employment at Mary River
Inuit job levels at the north Baffin iron mine falls to 12.5 per cent
With Inuit employment at the Mary River iron mine dropping to just 100 people, or 12.5 per cent of the workforce, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association’s big priority this year is to work with Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. on Inuit training and recruitment, Levi Barnabas, the QIA community director for Arctic Bay, told Nunatsiaq News in an interview last week.
That 12.5 per cent number represents a big drop from the level of Inuit employment reported for 2014—20.3 per cent—and well down from the 16.7 per cent level reported for the period between January and June 2016.
It’s also a long way from the minimum Inuit employment target that the QIA and Baffinland agreed to for 2016, a target that was then carried over to 2017: 25 per cent.
“QIA wants to see those numbers increase. We already know there are people looking for jobs. Why are they not hired? That is a big question,” Barnabas said.
Barnabas, also the chair of the committee that oversees QIA’s Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement with Baffinland, visited the Mary River mine site, along with QIA President PJ Akeeagok and other officials, during the last week of April.
There, he and the other QIA reps met with Baffinland’s CEO, Brian Penney, and spent time listening to Inuit workers talk about their on-the-job experiences.
Right now, there doesn’t appear to be any single reason to explain the precipitous drop in Inuit employment at Mary River, but rather a combination of factors.
One is the fly-in-fly-out pattern of work.
“Some people are not used to being two weeks in, two weeks out, missing their family and so on,” Barnabas said.
Another is the call of the land in the spring, when many Inuit yearn to go hunting and camping.
“If spring comes and they’re not approved for their vacation, they quit. You can’t change things like that,” Barnabas said.
Yet another appears to be an overly complex system for processing job applications.
“One of the people said there’s too much red tape in the applications and that we need to improve that. People are struggling to apply to Mary River because of too much red tape,” Barnabas said.
Another factor is that some Inuit at Mary River are employed not by Baffinland but by contractors. And when the contractor loses a contract with Baffinland, the Inuit workers lose their jobs, Barnabas said.
But Barnabas said conflicts related to language and culture are not a big problem at Mary River anymore—because Inuit workers appear to accept the need to use English.
“English is being used for safety reasons. There’s multicultural people there—there’s French, there’s Inuit, there’s Qallunaaqs. I think it’s not an issue anymore, people understand the need to speak English. I think people are understanding why,” Barnabas said.
As for workplace safety, Barnabas said he believes that the state of worker safety has improved since the accidental death of a 51-year-old Arctic Bay man in September 2015.
On that front, one new measure is the use of a tracking device attached to each worker’s heel.
“If you fall down and slip somewhere, they know right away that something happened. So there’s been a lot of improvement in the safety area,” Barnabas said.
However, one big task that the QIA and Baffinland must complete is a joint human resources strategy for Mary River.
The creation of such a strategy, a requirement of their IIBA, is a job they’ve been working on since 2014.
And the QIA’s priority is to get it finished in 2017. When it’s done, it will establish Inuit employment targets and set out ways to achieve them, including training and career preparation.
“The IIBA requires that QIA and Baffinland develop effective training for employment at all stages of the project. So we’re trying to get them into training not just to be heavy equipment operators, we want to get them into management,” Barnabas said.
He also said Baffinland is willing to aim higher than a target of only 25 percent.
“When we talked to the management, they said they want to achieve more than 25 per cent within a few years. Hopefully, if things work out well, hopefully we’ll reach 30 to 40 per cent,” Barnabas said.
The QIA wants Inuit, including youth and women, to aspire to jobs at all levels within the Mary River workplace.
“The Inuit human resource strategy is to describe how Inuit are treated, hired, and addressed in employment at the Mary River project, with a focus on Inuit women and youth. That’s one of our goals.”
The QIA also wants to target high school graduates to find out what kinds of careers they’re thinking about. For those who want a career in mining, “let’s get rolling,” Barnabas said.
One way to attract more Inuit is to reach out beyond the five High Arctic communities and Iqaluit, whose residents enjoy the benefit of a preferential hiring policy, to the rest of the Baffin region and all of Nunavut.
As for Baffinland, the company has committed to hiring an additional 50 Inuit for permanent positions this year, Barnabas said.
And during their recent visit, the QIA’s representatives observed the last of two new ore trucks that Baffinland decided to fly to Mary River to transport ore from the mine site to Milne Inlet.
“The new ore trucks will help the company meet their target of 4.2 million tonnes of iron ore for 2017,” Barnabas said.
Also on May 9 and May 10 this week, QIA will will hold a project review forum in Arctic Bay to hear from people in affected communities about the impact of the mine.
Community directors, elders and youth from Hall Beach, Igloolik, Clyde River, Pond Inlet and Arctic Bay will attend the gathering.
(7) Comments:
When the cats away, the mice will play.
QIA is too far and away to look after their own people.
Those elected officials that got their position by luck are what they are, luck. Unfortunately, luck doesn’t take you far.
When you see a real leader leading that’s when we will see the real results making a difference.
None of these I went to NS school for two years and got in by luck.
Real leaders inspire other people and are able to get results.
I cannot say the same thing, NOTHING, with the people in the pictures.
Baffinland requires their employees to show up at the airport at 3am. to depart at 7 am. When an employee has to fly out for 2 weeks. He’s might go for a drink. He shows up 2 hours later after the bars kick people out, and all of a sudden he’s not going on the plane because he’s intoxicated, therefore fired for showing up for work intoxicated.
Unless, they drive him home and say he didn’t show up, therefore not fired, just re-scheduled to fly out at another time. I don’t know if its scripted this way to screen out Inuit. How many of these Inuit are eligible to return back to Baffinland for work? Why not wait till 8:30 to show up at the airport to depart at 9:30? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think the company needs to do this so early in the morning.
@#2
because its your job.
If your job says be somewhere at certain time and don’t be drunk then you had better be there and be sober.
I’m not sure what is lamer:
“Another is the call of the land in the spring, when many Inuit yearn to go hunting and camping.
“If spring comes and they’re not approved for their vacation, they quit. You can’t change things like that,” Barnabas said.”
OR
“Baffinland requires their employees to show up at the airport at 3am. to depart at 7 am. When an employee has to fly out for 2 weeks. He’s might go for a drink. He shows up 2 hours later after the bars kick people out, and all of a sudden he’s not going on the plane because he’s intoxicated, therefore fired for showing up for work intoxicated.”
So, “secret”, what you’re saying is that it is an unbearable burden for someone to not drink for one night? They can get utterly trashed for the rest of the time they’re home, but boy, not drinking one single night is discriminatory?
I don’t know what’s sadder, that lame excuse or that some people might agree with it.
Percent. Noun. One part in every hundred.
In 2014 the mine reported 86 Inuit of 328 total workforce. For every 100 workers, 26 were Inuit.
In 2016, the mine reported 92 Inuit of a total 557 workforce. For every 100 workers, 17 were Inuit.
There seems to be slightly more Inuit in 2016 than in 2014. But at the same time, way more non-Inuit.
There is no “precipitous drop in Inuit employment” here.
The proportion of Inuit has not increased within a larger workforce.
Both the operator and the QIA agree this is bad news and it has to be fixed.
Please do not make it worse by making it sound there are less Inuit actually working.
#2 Are you for real?
That is the lamest pile of BS I have ever read in the Nunatsiaq comments section. And that is really saying something.