QIA seeks input on Tallurutiup Imanga deal

QIA will visit north Baffin communities Jan. 10 to Jan. 19

A map shows the new expanded boundaries for the Tallurutiup Imanga marine protected area that the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and Parks Canada unveiled last summer. (FILE PHOTO)

January 08, 2018 - 10:30 am

(Updated at 3:45 p.m. with revised tour dates)

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association will visit the North Baffin region over the next two weeks to hear what Inuit have to say about the creation of a new protected area in Lancaster Sound, or Tallurutiup Imanga.

After years of discussion, the QIA and federal government reached a deal in 2017 for the creation of the Tallurutiup Imanga marine protected area, which will cover 131,000 square kilometres that are home to one of Canada’s richest Arctic ecosystems.

That clears the way for the negotiation of an Inuit impact and benefit agreement, or IIBA, that will lead to the creation of the protected area.

The QIA, represented by its chief negotiator on the agreement, Sandra Inutiq, plans to visit the following communities starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, weather and air travel permitting, to gather feedback on what communities would like to see included in the agreement:

• Resolute Bay, Jan. 10

• Grise Fiord, Jan. 11

• Arctic Bay, Jan. 12

• Clyde River, Jan. 17

• Pond Inlet, Jan. 19

The QIA will host community consultations each day starting at 7 p.m.

As part of its tour, the QIA will also host arts workshops in collaboration with Qaggiavuut.

During each community visit, Qaggiavuut artists Natashia Allakariallak and Jerry Laisa will run a children’s arts workshop from 3:30 to 5 p.m. In the evenings, at 8:30 p.m., Qaggiavuut will lead a community celebration and performance.

Community members should check with their local hamlet office for event locations.

The Tallurutiup Imanga IIBA is scheduled to be negotiated with Parks Canada by March 2019.