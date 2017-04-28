NEWS: Nunavut

QIA seeks applications from Inuit students for $5,000 scholarship

Deadline for 2017-18 John Amagoalik Scholarships falls Aug. 18, 2017

Last year's recipient of the John Amagoalik Scholarship, Neoma Cox, with her daughter Brianna. (FILE PHOTO) Last year's recipient of the John Amagoalik Scholarship, Neoma Cox, with her daughter Brianna. (FILE PHOTO)

April 28, 2017 - 7:00 am

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association has started accepting applications for the 2017-18 version of the $5,000 John Amagoalik Scholarship.

The QIA’s deadline for receipt of applications is Aug. 18, 2017.

To be eligible for the scholarship, you must be:

• an Inuk under the Nunavut Agreement and the holder of a valid NTI card;

• a student enrolled in a post-secondary academic institution for September and January semesters, preferably in a field that promotes Inuit language and culture; and,

• maintaining a full course load and maintain a passing grade point average.

In a QIA news release, Neoma Cox, last year’s recipient and a student at Nunavut Arctic College’s Environmental Technology Program, said the scholarship was a big help.

“It helped me stay on track with my studies by assisting with my childcare costs and additional school equipment and supplies to do my field work,” Cox said.

You can download a PDF version of the application form at this link here.