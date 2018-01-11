QIA delivers financial literacy workshop on Baffin community tour
Workshops show Nunavummiut how to manage their money
The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is offering workshops to help Baffin residents manage their money, as part of a four-community tour this month.
The workshops aim to show participants how to manage their finances, access financial services and social benefits, read bank statements and understand taxes.
A second stage will show participants how to spend, borrow, invest and save their money.
Most Nunavut communities don’t have a local bank branch, although customers can open cash accounts and access basic financial services through Northern and Arctic Co-op stores.
The QIA started a tour of financial literacy workshops in Pond Inlet earlier this week, now home to a First Nations Bank branch.
QIA staff are delivering the workshop in Igloolik this week until Jan. 12.
Next, the workshop will be offered in Clyde River on Jan. 22 to Jan. 24 and in Pangnirtung on Jan. 25 to Jan. 26.
Community members should contact their local QIA community liaison officer to register.
(3) Comments:
This is sorely needed in the high school
(grade 9-10) curriculum across the country, but especially here in Nunavut. If adults young and old were more financially literate they would not stand for the usury currently displayed by the Northern stores.
Most of my co workers live hand to mouth even thought , they collect a pay cheque every 2 weeks, this workshop won t help.
Come on now! You have to be more positive than that, this will surly help, so many are not very literate financially.
Never too old to learn, get out there and try, learn something new.