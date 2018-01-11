NEWS: Nunavut

QIA delivers financial literacy workshop on Baffin community tour

Workshops show Nunavummiut how to manage their money

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



First Nations Bank opened a branch in Pond Inlet in 2014, now one of four across the territory. The QIA is delivering financial literacy workshops in a handful of Baffin communities this month. (FILE PHOTO) First Nations Bank opened a branch in Pond Inlet in 2014, now one of four across the territory. The QIA is delivering financial literacy workshops in a handful of Baffin communities this month. (FILE PHOTO)

January 11, 2018 - 2:30 pm

The Qikiqtani Inuit Association is offering workshops to help Baffin residents manage their money, as part of a four-community tour this month.

The workshops aim to show participants how to manage their finances, access financial services and social benefits, read bank statements and understand taxes.

A second stage will show participants how to spend, borrow, invest and save their money.

Most Nunavut communities don’t have a local bank branch, although customers can open cash accounts and access basic financial services through Northern and Arctic Co-op stores.

The QIA started a tour of financial literacy workshops in Pond Inlet earlier this week, now home to a First Nations Bank branch.

QIA staff are delivering the workshop in Igloolik this week until Jan. 12.

Next, the workshop will be offered in Clyde River on Jan. 22 to Jan. 24 and in Pangnirtung on Jan. 25 to Jan. 26.

Community members should contact their local QIA community liaison officer to register.