NEWS: Nunavut

QIA, Baffinland offer support to Nunavut Inuit-owned business

Workshops will offer help with contracting, procurement process

NUNATSIAQ NEWS

January 18, 2017 - 1:10 pm

Contracting and procurement can be a tricky process, especially for new businesses.

To help them out, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. will co-host community workshops this month, offering support and guidance to Inuit-owned businesses interested in learning how to participate in the process.

The workshops will touch on project contracting opportunities at Mary River and how to get pre-qualified for contracts.

The Kakivak Association will also take part in the workshops to talk about its programs and business development services, including the Business Capacity and Start-Up Fund (BCSF), which flows from the Mary River Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreement.

A representative from the QIA will be in attendance to answer questions about the IIBA.

The Iqaluit workshop took place Jan. 16

But Nunavummiut in Igloolik can attend one of two Jan. 17 workshops at the community hall, scheduled for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The group will host workshops in Pond Inlet Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the community hall.

You can contact the QIA’s IIBA manager Rebecca Mearns for more information at 867-975-8412.

Kivalliq region to host economic development consultations

In Nunavut’s Kivalliq region, the Government of Nunavut plans to host a series of public meetings to hear how Nunavummiut in this region would like to see their economy grow.

“Let us know what development opportunities may be possible and what kind of investments you hope to attract,” the GN said in a Jan. 16 release.

The information will help inform the upcoming renewal of the Nunavut Economic Development Strategy.

Public meetings are scheduled to take place at community halls in:

• Arviat Jan. 23, 7 p.m.;

• Whale Cove, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.;

• Baker Lake, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.;

• Rankin Inlet, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.;

• Chesterfield Inlet, Jan. 27, 8 p.m.;

- Coral Harbour Jan. 30, 7 p.m.; and,

• Naujaat, Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

For more information, call Paul Kaludjak at 1-888-975-5999 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .