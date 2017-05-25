NEWS: Iqaluit

Prince Charles set to visit Nunavut capital ahead of Canada Day

Royals heading to Iqaluit on first day of three-day tour

STEVE DUCHARME



Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, plan to visit Iqaluit on June 29 ahead of their visit to Ottawa for Canada's 150th birthday celebration. (FILE PHOTO) Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, plan to visit Iqaluit on June 29 ahead of their visit to Ottawa for Canada's 150th birthday celebration. (FILE PHOTO)

May 25, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Dust off your fancy fascinators, Nunavummiut.

Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will descend on Iqaluit, June 29, as part of their upcoming royal tour, just days ahead of Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.

While the royals’ tour was announced in April, the final date—and location—for their sole Nunavut visit was kept under wraps until the schedule was listed in a Department of Canadian Heritage news release, May 25.

Iqaluit will mark the couple’s first stop during a three-day Canadian tour, followed by Trenton and Wellington in Ontario, June 29 and June 30, before spending Canada Day in the National Capital Region, July 1.

But some Nunavummiut in the Kitikmeot region might be disappointed by the announcement, as sources had told Nunatsiaq News in April they were expecting a royal visit to Cambridge Bay.

The Canadian High Arctic Research Station, or CHARS as its known, is expected to open July 1, around the same time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in the community—so a royal entourage might not have seemed out of place.

This will be the 18th visit to Canada for Charles and the fourth visit for Camilla.

The couple’s most recent royal tour in Canada took place in May 2014 during which they visited Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.

The last visit to Nunavut from the royal family was in September 2012, when Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and the third son of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Countess of Wessex, visited Iqaluit.

The Queen last visited Iqaluit in 2002.

Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna said in an April 19 statement that he “looked forward to showcasing Nunavut’s culture, language and traditions under the midnight sun, and for Their Royal Highnesses to meet Nunavut Inuit and witness our strength and innovation firsthand.”