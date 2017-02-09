Prime Minister, ITK sign agreement on new Inuit-Crown body
“It’s an important step in the partnership that I know needs to exist between the Crown and Inuit"
Updated 3:30 p.m. with remarks from northern affairs critic David Yurdiga
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched down in Iqaluit Feb. 9 to meet with Inuit leaders from across Inuit Nunangat and, among other things, to officially launch a new bilateral working group.
“It’s a tremendous pleasure to be here in town to be welcomed by [Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President] Natan [Obed] and all the leaders around the table,” Trudeau said, flanked on either side by Obed and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.’s newly elected president Aluki Kotierk.
In January 2016 Obed pitched the idea of a joint political body to the prime minister to help foster a new working relationship between Canadian Inuit and the Crown.
In December, on the first anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report release, Trudeau followed suit, announcing the creation of three such bodies to work on policies and shared priorities with Canada’s three national Indigenous groups—ITK, the Metis National Council and the Assembly of First Nations.
“It’s an important step in the partnership that I know needs to exist between the Crown and Inuit. We have many challenges but many opportunities as well,” Trudeau said Feb. 9.
In a one-minute photo-op before the Feb. 9 morning meeting, Obed introduced the Prime Minister and said little else.
But in December 2016, Obed said, “We are encouraged by the announcement today of distinction-based entities that would create partnerships between our rights holders and the Government of Canada.”
The working policy group will consist of four federal ministers, the presidents of ITK, NTI, and Nunavut’s three regional Inuit organizations, as well as representatives from the Makivik Corp., the Inuvialuit Regional Corp. and the Nunatsiavut Government.
Trudeau brought several members of his Cabinet for the Iqaluit meetings including Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, Health Minister Jane Philpott, Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jean Yves Duclos and Bennett’s parliamentary secretary, Labrador MP Yvonne Jones.
“We’ve worked toward this moment to be able to create an Arctic policy framework, a relationship moving forward… that’s going to make a huge difference for the North, yes, but for the people of the North,” Trudeau said Feb. 9.
But Tory MP David Yurdiga, Official Opposition Critic for Northern Affairs, issued a statement Feb. 9 questioning the prime minister’s commitment to helping northerners and fostering new relationships.
“Since taking office the Liberal Government has only made life in the North more difficult. His Carbon tax is driving people into poverty and raising the cost of food. His cuts to the territories are making it harder for the territorial government to deliver essential services,” Yurdiga said in a news release.
“We know Trudeau doesn’t actually care about consultation. It was only a month ago that he banned all oil and gas exploration in the Artic for five years without consulting the people his decision was going to affect.
“Trudeau talked about important first steps. Those steps already exist, and were laid out in the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement. He just needs to start respecting that agreement.”
The signing ceremony to officially create the bilateral policy body with Inuit took place at NTI’s Iqaluit offices at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9.
That was followed by questions from media—several members of the parliamentary press gallery travelled to Iqaluit from Ottawa with Trudeau Feb. 9, arriving in two separate aircraft.
“We know that working together in a respectful, collaborative and engaged way is the only way to be worthy of the expectations of so many people,” Trudeau said.
Anyone interested in catching a glimpse of the Prime Minister is invited to a tea and bannock public event at Inuksuk High School at 4 p.m. today.
(10) Comments:
Good place for him!!
This is very hopeful news! Great job Natan and the ITK team! (Just a note that the Nunatsiavut president was not mentioned in the article but he is included in the ITK statement)
Let me get this straight.
The PM, 4 Federal Ministers, the Presidents of ITK, KIA, QIA, KIA, Makivik, and IRC are forming a Committee.
This is refreshing. If there’s one thing Nunavummiut need, it’s another Committee.
and there’s a total of 35 000 people in all of Nunavut?
To #3 (Let Me Get This Straight…)
That’s kind of how I feel about those guys trying to form a new QIA II
When will the most over-represented and over-consulted people in the world realize that more committees, etc. are not the answer? Although it looks like it isn’t a body with dedicated staff, just a commitment to meet regularly.
But where does the territorial government fit into this? Say the Inuit orgs use this to lobby Canada to create some new health initiative, but the GN doesn’t like it and won’t accept it in their health transfer?
This is comical. Plane loads of people go to Iqaluit to sign another non-binding piece of paper. And the working policy group will include the usual suspects. Move along people nothing new to see here. 😪😪😪😪
The USA seems to be thinking a new world order where they can pick and choose the nation to nation agreements they want to continue to be involved with. Indigenious Nations should begin to think this way too. Many of them have treaties with the crown but these have never respected with good faith. They might as well be considered terminated, null, and void. This includes especially clauses that make aboriginal title surrendered and extinguished. Why make more rooms in a house that was never done properly?
As a favorite professor once said, committees are where good ideas go to die.
Man , we got coomittes comming out of the ying-yang. Some poors smuck , who just got voted out of office will be running that new Ghong show