Pride trumps fear for Inuit at sealing event
"They are asking that Inuit abandon who they are as a people and conform to the Western idealisms... that itself is a force of colonial violence"
OTTAWA—Nanuq Kulu never had the courage to wear seal skin in the South.
Kulu, who prefers we use “they” instead of he or she, was always fearful of what might happen if they did. And for good reason. Kulu has seen activists in Ottawa singling out strangers wearing fur and slapping neon stickers on them that read “I’m an asshole I wear fur,” the latest from anti-fur activists PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Kulu, isn’t the only person who’s reluctant to wear seal skin on southern city streets.
But they and other Nunavut Sivuniksavut students in Ottawa put aside their fears March 17, donned sealskin clothing and proudly gathered in Ottawa for a pro-sealing rally on Parliament Hill.
The rally was a way for NS students to counteract anti-sealing protests that often take place in the city. But it was also an opportunity for Kulu and others like them to feel pride in their heritage without fear of harassment or bullying.
Having just finished a two-week unit on the sealing industry, the youth demonstrated their newfound knowledge to a few dozen spectators, which appeared evenly split between Inuk and non-Inuk, on the staircase in front of Parliament’s centre block.
The afternoon event was topped off with a seal skin fashion show where NS students had fun showing off their sealskin coats of various shapes, colours and designs.
Jamie Takkiruq was the event’s emcee, entertaining the crowd with jokes, often blending history with humour.
“Inuit have relied on sealing for thousands of years,” Takkiruq said, opening the show in narration. “The hunters go out on the land in search for food. They travelled by dog sled to provide for their family.”
He introduced a throat song to show the crowd the “huffing and puffing” of a dog team in the age-old game.
“The hunter stands beside a seal hole, waiting,” Takkiruq said, as other NS students acted out the dramatization.
“He is still. He places a feather upon the water within the hole, to keep watch of the movement. It’s minus 50 degrees Celsius. Finally, a seal is caught! The hunter gives the seal one last drink of water to help its spirit move on to the after life.”
The students performed songs and dances related to seals, hunting and water, and entertained the crowd in between the hunting dramatization and the fashion show. The sealskin coats they wore were on loan from the Government of Nunavut’s environment department.
“Harvested by hunters, crafted by skilled seamstresses, the tradition continues to be an important part of our lives,” Takkiruq said.
Paige Runolfson of Ottawa, who stopped to watch the pro-sealing rally, believes the controversy around seal hunting is hurtful. It’s like their cows, Runolfson said.
“We don’t think twice about going into McDonald’s to get a burger but those people have to think twice about, you know, killing a seal so they can eat,” Runolfson said.
“People always tell people how to be and how to act and it’s like, no, that’s their heritage, it is their way of life. It’s like taking your cow away and saying no more McDonalds, no more A&W’s, no more all these places.”
As for Kulu and their colleagues, they hope the harassment stops and with it the fear Inuit have of showing off their culture in public and for supporting the sea hunt.
Kulu believes anti-fur protestors fail to understand that “fighting the traditional and sustainable seal hunt is in itself fighting for colonialism.”
“They believe that their anti-fur social movements are more important than indigenous cultural survival,” Kulu says. “They believe that Inuit need to give up this part of their culture and turn their backs to the time honoured tradition and history of their ancestors.”
“Whether they know it or not, they are asking that Inuit abandon who they are as a people and conform to the western idealisms that are once again being forced upon them. And that itself is a force of colonial violence.”
What always amazes me about protesters. They arrive in packs from far away, driving or flying to protest fossil fuels, or to protest animal cruelty while wearing leather shoes or jackets. Once saw a photo op of fur protesters wearing Canada Goose Coats because it was just really really cold.
The best one is ships and speed boats circling oil platforms to protest fossil fuel development. How about the massive camps which gather to protest environment destruction while burning piles of wood, tires, running vehicles for days on end, dumping human waste, and leaving tons of garbage behind when they finally go home with 15 minutes of fame under their belt.
This young person has taken the thoughts of a few activists and labeled everyone in the South. They call these people activists for a reason; they are one minded self centered ego driven people who think that if you don’t have their opinion then you are a murderer, fascist, Nazi, you name it they will call you it. The vast majority of people in the South would give not more thought to someone wearing seal, then they would to going to MacDonald’s for a burger.
The annual NS fur protests are becoming a tired trope though, aren’t they?
I think most people realize that the notion that southerners (or, Westerners) are asking Inuit to abandon their culture and not wear fur is a completely manufactured grievance that bears no relation to reality.
Let’s admit, holding up signs with hyperbolic slogans and railing against “colonial violence” is all the real fashion in all this.
I have hunted seals and other mammals of the sea since I was a child. I don’t uderstand why people look down on us Inuit. We use the fur for clothing and eat the meat to give us warmth in the winter. Seal meat is very nutritious and has a lot of Iron. People who just see our hunting practices as being barbaric don’t see everything how we treat our animals.
I once scoped out a whole wide area on the sea ice full of basking seals and started counting seals and I stopped counting at 300,( there was more to count)and that was just one small area. Just Imagine counting all the seals in all of the north(in the millions). Don’t judge us Inuit for who we are or what we do for we do not complain about the way non-natives slaughter cows down south!
#4 Who is looking down on you?
The truth is, no one is looking down on you. You’re echoing the oppression narrative you’ve been fed by Inuit elite who need something to buttress themselves against the intrusions of the ‘west’. This is their bread and butter.
Kabloonaks would not be here today in the north, if it wasnt for the Inuit Survival skills that they finally learnt,and the warm clothes that are all made with animal skins. Our ancestors survived the harshest climates, and survived starvation in all different regions of northern hemisphere. Cannot take that away from our ancestrial life and way of life or living.
I agree with # 4.
Many people in Southern Canada realize why Inuit hunt seals,and now
have warm houses, machines, stores and all the rest of it.
Very few people look down on the past or present Inuit way of life.
There are Inuit and non Inuit who make a good living by putting out
stories to make trouble,and I just ignore them.
If Inuit people choose to live anywhere in Canada good luck to them.
I agree with #3 and #5. There is hardly any opposition to Inuit seal hunting anywhere in southern Canada. The anti-seal campaigns in Canada are dying and the only people who speak out against seal fur are fringe weirdo extremists.
Every major political party in Canada supports the seal hunt, with the exception of the Green party, which is basically an irrelevant fringe party that has marginalized itself through its own environmental extremism. However, responsible environmentalists all support the seal hunt. This is a non-issue and the battle is won. Nobody in Canada is “looking down” on Inuit anymore for being seal hunters so protesting at the Parliament is a waste of time.
I guess there’s nothing wrong with taking the NS students out there as a learning exercise, but they are protesting a non-problem. There is no “colonial violence” directed at the seal hunt, except from a few extremists who do not represent regular Canadians.
By the way, NS, if you want to do a protest on a real issue, why don’t you protest the sexual abuse of children inside their own families? Why don’t you protest the beating of women? Why don’t you protest corruption at the Inuit organizations? Why don’t you protest the terrible health care that Inuit receive? I can think of a lot of causes that are a lot more important than this tired old seal issue.
#6 Pay attention.
Even with the best survival and hunting skills many Inuit froze and
starved. I witnessed a lot of tragedy.
No one is taking any thing away from you. Take responsibility.
#7 A very good comment.
This is identity politics, uniting Inuit under a common banner. It’s easy, it’s neat, and it’s trite.
For the instructors at NS this is rote exercise in the annual recitation of worn out, trite incantations.
For the activists in our local media it’s a feel good story.
“bang, bang” on the drum… We’ve all stood up to the boogeyman.
See you next March…
#8 A powerful and truthful statement!
It will be good to read the response of N.S. If they are capable.
I wonder if there were better things that our future leaders at NS could be doing to assist our sealers.
A group trip to North Bay, ON to watch a fur auction of Nunavut skins would be a good start.
There, they can see that the Russian and Chinese markets are way, way more important than the EU or even Canada (excluding the Nunavut buy back program).
There, the might see that white fox is a hugely important but often ignored fur product from Nunavut.
There, they can learn that the real constraints on sealskin sales is quantity, quality, and the state of the economy in Asia. Not what crackpots in the EU and Americas say and do.
It would be wonderful beyond measure if one of these students returned home, educated in commerce and perhaps international development, and became involved in the global sale and promotion of our skins.
Getting top dollar for high quality skins from the hundreds of millions of existing, willing buyers would really make a difference.
#8
first of all…
years back then qallunaq took away their families and put them to the residencial school and they treat them bad.. a lot of kids died that time.
and I see ur comment saying u see Inuit people as a bad person and yeah theres some people whos abusive and u think all of them and making them a bad person?
I know we have the richest culture and our culture isn’t going no where without us.
#13 A lot of Inuit children were glad to go to Residential School, because
of sexual abuse, hunger, and bad beatings from their own family.
So much for rich kind culture.
I received new clean clothes, good food, and a warm place to sleep.
I felt very safe in my life. This is my story only.
I’m proud to be Inuk I love my life