NEWS: Nunavut

Pregnant Nunavut mom uses Facebook to seek parents wishing to adopt

"I didn't know how else to look for a couple that would want a child"

JANE GEORGE



This screen shot shows the posting by Priscilla Stacey on "Iqaluit Sell/Swap" Facebook page in which she reached out to prospective adoptive parents for her baby, due to be born in April. This screen shot shows the posting by Priscilla Stacey on "Iqaluit Sell/Swap" Facebook page in which she reached out to prospective adoptive parents for her baby, due to be born in April.

September 26, 2016 - 4:00 pm

You can buy country foods or auctioned soda pop on popular Facebook “swap and sell” pages throughout the North.

So why not seek out interested adoptive parents for your baby on such an online page—this one, a closed group with more than 21,000 members?

“I’m looking for a couple for who would want to adopt a child. Serious enquires only,” wrote Igloolik resident Priscilla Stacey early Sept. 26.

In less than a half an hour, Stacey said she had found a possible match for her child, due in April, through messages sent to her.

“They came in fast! I’ve found a couple from NB,” she told us in a personal Facebook message.

Stacey said, “I didn’t know how else to look for a couple that would want a child.”

In 2000, the Nunavut Law Review Commission, then looking at custom adoption in the territory, reported that there was a growing number of children adopted by custom into non-Inuit homes, inside and outside Nunavut.

Between 1999 and 2010, almost 3,000 children were custom-adopted in Nunavut — 82 per cent of them newborns, according to the Government of Nunavut in 2014.

A recent story in Yorkregion.com on a successful adoption of a Nunavut baby by an Ontario couple suggested more than 100 Inuit babies have found permanent homes with families in southern Canada over the past 10 years.

Registered adoptions make their way to the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Family Services, the last step in a process that can take an average of six and a half years to complete.

But customary or private adoption can be much quicker: Some parents on an online adoption forum, who have been successful in adopting newborns from Nunavut, say more and more mothers, who are willing to see their children adopted outside Nunavut, go south for their birth.

That’s because, if the baby is born outside Nunavut, there is less interference, so it’s more like a private adoption, they say.

An adoption practitioner can then work with Nunavut’s family services department on the adoption.

Nunatsiaq News asked for comment from the Department of Family Services on how an adoption made on Facebook would play out, but a spokesperson said “the department will not be commenting at this time.”