Praise for mining jobs dominates Nunavut symposium
"Meadowbank has literally created a new middle class"
If you wonder about the impact of mining on people in Nunavut, two Inuit employees of Agnico-Eagle Mining Ltd. in central Nunavut can tell you the mining industry helped change their lives.
Travis Rusk, 44, a haul truck driver and auxiliary equipment operator at Agnico Eagle’s Meadowbank gold mine, started work at the mine in 2011 as a labourer hired by a contractor.
After switching to Agnico Eagle and training for his present job, he’s now driving a variety of vehicles. Thanks to his job, he was able to buy a house in his home town of Rankin Inlet.
And then there’s Devon Killulark, 36, of Baker Laker, a certified mechanic at Meadowbank, who entered the mine as a mechanic’s helper: with on-site training, he’s now earned his Red Seal certification as a mechanic.
Full of praise for the training and jobs they received, Rusk and Killulark handed out information about mining to members of the public April 5 at Agnico Eagle’s trade show booth at the Nunavut Mining Sympoisum in Iqaluit.
These men’s careers provide two examples of how mining and the roughly 300 jobs that Agnico Eagle has brought to Nunavut to date have increased the standard of living in communities like Baker Lake and Rankin Inlet—a theme underscored by others at the symposium.
That’s why when you’re in Baker Lake, you’ll probably have trouble finding a parking space in this community of about 2,000—the community closest Meadowbank—due to the many new trucks bought by mine workers, Patrick Tagoona, president of Nunavut Investments Ltd., told a session on business development April 5 at the symposium.
And, if you’re staying in Winnipeg, you’re likely to run into families from Baker Lake at hotel swimming pools while they’re on holiday like other Canadians, Tagoona said.
All of them have some connection to the Meadowbank, which has operated since 2008, Tagoona said
“Meadowbank has literally created a new middle class,” said Tagoona, whose businesses also benefit from money generated from the mine. “There are new opportunities that didn’t exist before.”
Speaking at the same session, John Main of Arviat, the president of the Kivalliq Chamber of Commerce, said mining boost jobs and is also good for regional businesses
“We need jobs in Nunavut” to build wealth and get people off social assistance, said Main, whose home community has run diamond drilling training courses to qualify residents for mining and mineral exploration jobs.
Another session around the symposium’s theme of “reflecting on the past, looking to the future,” featured speakers from Nunavut’s three regions, who brought a similar message to those at the symposium.
Alex Buchan of Cambridge Bay, director of community and external relations for TMAC Resources Inc.‘s gold mine in western Nunavut, talked about the long history of mining among Inuit, citing copper mining among the Inuit living near the Coppermine River and today’s community of Kugluktuk.
And longtime Nunavut politician Jack Anawak, also recalled being the son, brother and uncle of Nunavut miners, recalling how his father who spoke only Inuktitut moved off the land to work at the Rankin Inlet nickel mine, which operated from 1957 to 1962.
“The Rankin inlet mine is where our future came from,” said Anawak of today’s community of nearly 3,000.
And his father didn’t lose his culture on the job, Anawak said.
So mining isn’t incompatible with Inuit culture, said Anawak—his father made use of his knowledge of teamwork and affinity for the land, among other traditional skills, on the job.
The Nunavut Mining Symposium, which wrapped up April 6, also handed out awards April 5 for contributions to the mining industry in Nunavut, the largest private sector contributor to Nunavut’s economy, which directly represents over 18 per cent of Nunavut’s gross domestic product.
The corporate awards went to the active mine operators in Nunavut—Agnico Eagle, Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. and TMAC.
The Government of Nunavut received the government award, while four individual awards went to Graeme Dargo, Bernie MacIsaac, Barry McCallum and Denise Lockett “for her work providing advice and consulting to people wanting to work in Nunavut for over a decade. Including teaching introductory courses on prospecting, exploration and mining,” a release from the Nunavut Mining Symposium organizers said.
(11) Comments:
Hunting/fishing/whaling are added experience to a job application. Knowledge and skill used for hunting/fishing/whaling proves a character of patience, endurance and respect.
You often hear the complaint that mining jobs only last for 5 (or 10, or 20) years and then they’re gone and there’s no legacy except an environmental liability.
But look at these guys, they’re gaining skills, experience, work ethic… home ownership. All things that position them to succeed, even if the mine shuts down next year.
This is all good and what not, but what you fail to point out is, long term Northerners/Nunavummiut are not eligible to apply on jobs at the mine unless you are from Quebec, where the head office is.
We know this because we are told this when we go to community meetings in regards to jobs at the mines. So unless you are a beneficiary or a Quebecer, good luck!
Not very much in keeping with their so called Northern attitude towards people that choose to make Nunavut their home.
In Baker and Rankin the future is bright. Contrary to some statements. I have found that lots of jobs are filled by non-Inuit living in the communities who supply materials, supplies and services to and at the mines.
Also, these young people will be gaining invaluable experience in mine operation. They can then use that knowledge to transition into Territorial Government jobs as inspectors, analysts, and consultants for the government. Rather than having to farm those jobs out of Territory which is what we do now for the most part. Even if one mine closes down in 10-15 years another one will open and the closed down mines will still require monitoring for years after which will be done by local workers.
This is all fine and dandy, though who is addressing the elephants in the room? It is like a 70’s love in oblivious to the future coming few feet around the next corner.
With current world events, oil will soon shoot up and increase operating expenses overnight. Then with the coming Carbon Tax, how many jobs will hold? Mines fold or massive scale back?
Is this setting the stage for the start of autonomous equipment, to survive competitively in a world market? Driver less equipment above and below ground as mines around the world are currently doing.
Because it increases productivity by 20% and reduces payroll big time. What mine operating in the arctic wouldn’t go this route to stay competitive?
Why isn’t anyone in the Arctic being trained now to control a fleet of equipment remotely?
Now that the elephants can be seen, where will the jobs be to keep this middle class working next year… 3 years from now?
Some of these comments are odd. #2 Especially.
The problem is as you said, when mines close it won’t necessarily matter what skills you’ve gained if there are no other employment opportunities available.
The boom bust cycle in resource industries is well documented and can have devastating affects on small communities in the long term. It’s hard to remember that in the hey days though. People need to learn to plan for life beyond the mines.
This is not to blame the mining companies or anyone else, just learn from the past. Ask the hundreds of oil patch workers from all over the country, or the people of West Virginia’s coal country.
It won’t last forever, even if it lasts a long time.
I really like a lot of the comments on this article.
Inuit people working hard for their families.Good positive action!
Nothing wrong with mines in Nunavut.
Way To Go!
#7 this is called transferable skills,and if you did not know,Inuit are moving south all the time to find employment,elsewhere,rather than live in Nunavut without a job,simple all people move to where the work is in todays Canada,unless your a pampered civil servant and not have to worry about your future.
Love this article.
I remember watching an Inuit Broadcasting Corporation documentary interviewing Baker Lakers in 1970’s and how poverty was prevalent in the community. The community at the time had the highest unemployment rate in Nunavut and the people interviewed were crying because they could not support their families. Now Baker Lake has the lowest unemployment rate in Nunavut and they are working hard to make a good living.
You are wrong #7 - the skills they’re gaining are transferable and will allow them to gain new jobs in other sectors!
Koana they are making better lives for their families and they proud of who they are!!! and they are not starving!!!