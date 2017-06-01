Pot consultations possible this summer, says Nunavut minister
Pressure's on to draft territorial laws in time for marijuana legalization expected by June 2018
To toke or not to toke—that may be the question posed to Nunavut communities over the summer ahead of federal legislation legalizing marijuana in Canada next year.
Nunavut Justice Minister Keith Peterson said May 31 in the Nunavut Legislature that consultations over the issue might happen in the coming months, before the assembly’s final meeting in September and territorial elections this fall.
Peterson was responding to Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak, who asked the minister during question period at Nunavut’s legislature, May 31, whether small communities would have control over marijuana like they do with alcohol.
“We’re probably going to undertake some broad type of community consultations. We’ll go out and talk to groups, organizations, hamlets, get their input, concerns, hear what they have to say and maybe get some good recommendations out of how to proceed,” Peterson said during question period.
Peterson did not provide a specific time frame, adding the consultations could occur “over the next few months… leading up to September.”
Currently, an inter-departmental working group with the Government of Nunavut is reviewing recommendations and guidelines ahead of Bill C-45, legalizing marijuana, passing into law in Ottawa.
“The actions of the Government of Canada is certainly putting a lot of pressure on provinces and territories to come up with some legislation to be ready for July 1, 2018, I think that’s the date I heard,” Peterson said.
When asked if the GN will provide Ottawa with official submissions regarding Bill C-45, Peterson responded that his federal counterpart is already aware of the concerns posed by Nunavut and other Canadian jurisdictions.
“It’s going to be really challenging for most jurisdictions to meet those deadlines and then have processes in place to distribute,” he said.
“Its probably more complex in Nunavut given our geography and distribution network.”
Any decision regarding the legalization of pot by the working group will have to make its way through cabinet approval, Peterson said.
“We have to have legislation of some form in place in time for the federal legislation when it goes into force so now we’ve got the pressure of a territorial election so we’ll be reviewing the recommendations,” he said.
You can read more about what’s in the Liberal government’s cannibis package here.
(10) Comments:
The writer should choose one name for the substance and stick with it. In this article cannabis (my preferred name for it) is referred to as weed, pot, cannabis and dope. Please choose one and stick with it and don’t let it be dope, that term and its negative judgment should never be used by a journalist, it removes your credibility and that of this newspaper to remain unbiased.
Make you wonder too about smaller towns banning marijuana like they do with alcohol restrictions. Im sure that will happen to places like Arviat etc.
#1: Agreed.
For the same reason that we don’t go around calling alcohol “fire water”, “cannabis” really should be the only word used now that we are moving forward with legalization and mainstream acceptance.
“Marijuana” especially has its roots in a troubled past, when it was propagandized as ‘reefer madness’ via racially-charged stereotypes about its users/origins.
I think by using so many terms he HAS stayed unbiased. Think about it. No matter what it’s called, it’ll be a good thing when people can start enjoying it instead of alcohol. It won’t eliminate drinking, but every place that’s done it has seen a drop in crime rates, and a boost in the economy. What we call it is irrelevant.
I don’t see the word “weed” or “dope” anywhere in the article #1. And the word “pot” was used once in what looks to be a quote by Paterson. Someone’s a little sensitive this morning
Reply to comment #1 haven’t you noticed Nunatsiaq News is not a typical newspaper? It’s column pieces and press releases posing as news source for Nunavummiut. It’s full of silly puns and adjectives.
Do you think smaller communities will accept the legalization? Will there be “dry” towns? Alcohol is restricted in a feww communities in Nunavut…
To be fair to the writer - he only referred to your sacred herb as marijuana and pot. He did not disparage your precious cannabis with any negative judgment.
It’s starting already, the small minds of the Nunavut TaliBAN(everything) are coming out to ensure that illiberal democracy reins. They are so afraid of everything and lead such sad little lives. If anyone needs ‘treatment’ it’s them…
Also, Peterson says: “July 1, 2018, I think that’s the date I heard,” Peterson said.”
What a smarmy little prat.
It will be nigh on impossible for the communities to enforce a “no cannabis” ban. The stuff will likely become available from a hundred or so online and mail-order sources and carried into Nunavut many hundreds of travelers weekly. So unless the RCMP puts a canine drug unit in every community or opens up every piece of luggage and every piece of mail that comes into the Territory; they are unlikely to make a dent in the amount of legally obtained cannabis that will be coming into the communities - post July 1.