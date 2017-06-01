NEWS: Nunavut

Pot consultations possible this summer, says Nunavut minister

Pressure's on to draft territorial laws in time for marijuana legalization expected by June 2018

STEVE DUCHARME



Finance Minister Keith Peterson told the legislature May 31 that he hopes to hold consultations in Nunavut soon in advance of drafting legislation to support federal laws on marijuana, which is expected to be come legal in Canada by June 2018. (FILE PHOTO) Finance Minister Keith Peterson told the legislature May 31 that he hopes to hold consultations in Nunavut soon in advance of drafting legislation to support federal laws on marijuana, which is expected to be come legal in Canada by June 2018. (FILE PHOTO)

June 01, 2017 - 8:00 am

To toke or not to toke—that may be the question posed to Nunavut communities over the summer ahead of federal legislation legalizing marijuana in Canada next year.

Nunavut Justice Minister Keith Peterson said May 31 in the Nunavut Legislature that consultations over the issue might happen in the coming months, before the assembly’s final meeting in September and territorial elections this fall.

Peterson was responding to Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikkungwak, who asked the minister during question period at Nunavut’s legislature, May 31, whether small communities would have control over marijuana like they do with alcohol.

“We’re probably going to undertake some broad type of community consultations. We’ll go out and talk to groups, organizations, hamlets, get their input, concerns, hear what they have to say and maybe get some good recommendations out of how to proceed,” Peterson said during question period.

Peterson did not provide a specific time frame, adding the consultations could occur “over the next few months… leading up to September.”

Currently, an inter-departmental working group with the Government of Nunavut is reviewing recommendations and guidelines ahead of Bill C-45, legalizing marijuana, passing into law in Ottawa.

“The actions of the Government of Canada is certainly putting a lot of pressure on provinces and territories to come up with some legislation to be ready for July 1, 2018, I think that’s the date I heard,” Peterson said.

When asked if the GN will provide Ottawa with official submissions regarding Bill C-45, Peterson responded that his federal counterpart is already aware of the concerns posed by Nunavut and other Canadian jurisdictions.

“It’s going to be really challenging for most jurisdictions to meet those deadlines and then have processes in place to distribute,” he said.

“Its probably more complex in Nunavut given our geography and distribution network.”

Any decision regarding the legalization of pot by the working group will have to make its way through cabinet approval, Peterson said.

“We have to have legislation of some form in place in time for the federal legislation when it goes into force so now we’ve got the pressure of a territorial election so we’ll be reviewing the recommendations,” he said.

