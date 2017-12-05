NEWS: Nunavut

Pond Inlet man charged with reckless use of firearm, uttering threats

Ezekiel Mucktar, 37, is in remand in Iqaluit as he awaits next court appearance

In Pond Inlet, RCMP have charged a man with offences related to shooting at another resident and threatening to kill him and his dog last month. (FILE PHOTO)

December 05, 2017 - 9:15 am

A Pond Inlet man accused of shooting at another man and threatening to kill the man and his dog has been placed in custody in Iqaluit as he awaits his next court appearance.

Ezekiel Mucktar, 37, is charged with eight firearms-related offences stemming from an incident on Nov. 10, when he is alleged to have pointed and shot a .233 calibre rifle at Lionel Illualuk, according to documents filed at the Nunavut Court of Justice.

The RCMP didn’t issue a news release about the attack, but court filings indicate Pond Inlet RCMP formally charged Mucktar on Nov. 11.

Mucktar faces the following charges: reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful pointing of a firearm, possession of a weapon to commit an offence, breach of an undertaking, and two counts of uttering threats to kill both Illualuk and his dog.

Mucktar also did not posses a licence for the rifle used in the attack, the RCMP alleges.

These charges have not been proven in court.

Mucktar appeared before Nunavut Justice Paul Bychok on Nov. 22, and this matter was adjourned until Dec. 15.