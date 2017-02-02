Politicians from Nunavut, Ottawa confirm funding for big new jail
New correctional centre in Iqaluit to hold 112 beds, space for programing
Speaking in front of a packed lobby in Nunavut’s legislative assembly, territorial and federal politicians confirmed Feb. 1 in Iqaluit that they’ve secured the millions of dollars necessary to bring the territory’s correctional facilities into the modern era.
The project—for now called the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre—is scheduled to replace Iqaluit’s Baffin Correctional Centre by 2020.
The project will end Nunavut’s reliance on the 30-year-old BCC building, which Howard Saper, the former federal correctional investigator, slammed for multiple human rights violations in a report that the Government of Nunavut suppressed for a year before releasing it in 2014.
The Auditor General of Canada also criticized BCC for its “critical deficiencies” in 2015.
“The centre will resolve many of the issues noted by the Office of the Auditor General and Office of the Correctional Investigator [2013 report],” Nunavut Justice Minister, Keith Peterson, said in brief statement, flanked by Community and Government Services Minister Joe Savikataaq, the parliamentary secretary for youth, Peter Schiefke, and Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern.
Ottawa will do most of the heavy lifting related to the facility’s $75.8 million price tag, contributing more than $56.6 million from its Small Communities Fund.
“The investment in the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre will increase public safety and help to ensure the safe and successful re-integration of offenders into communities,” Scheifke said.
Money for the new corrections centre had previously been revealed in October 2016, during committee reviews of capital projects within the Government of Nunavut’s 2017-18 capital budget
Construction on the project is scheduled to start in July 2018, beginning with the completion of a two-story maximum-security unit adjacent to the BCC.
The second phase will renovate the existing Baffin Correctional Centre into two medium-security living units.
“The new centre will also allow for the territorial sentencing of Nunavummiut to serve their sentence within the territory rather than in the provinces or another territory,” Peterson said.
Both facilities—with a total capacity of 112 beds—will offer inmates “culturally appropriate service and skills training,” says the release, drafted according to a curriculum approved by an elders advisory committee.
“We’re still going to be working in the next couple years planning and working with elders and other specialists in justice and the health department to develop programs [for the facility],” Peterson told Nunatsiaq News shortly after the announcement.
Once completed, the facility will complement the already completed Makigiarvik minimum-security prison, as well as the nearby youth and women’s prisons.
The final name for the Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre has yet to be decided, Peterson added.
“We’re going to consult with the community, come up with a proper name,” he said.
Peterson, who had his first tour as Nunavut’s justice minister in 2009, said he was “shocked” at the time by the conditions at the Baffin Correctional Centre.
“It wasn’t a pretty sight,” he said.
“Fast forward eight years, here we are making this very significant announcement to improve our corrections facilities.”
Wow i’m going to do my best to be the first inmate in time for the grand opening!
Don t forget to double the capacity in 5 yrs
This is good news for everyone, for Inmates/Employees of the derelict place they are in now.
Lots of jobs opening up for those that need work!
The cost is getting on for a million dollars PER BED, actually six hundred and seventy five thousand dollars!
And what will an inmate’s daily cost be?
What about causation? Isn’t something wrong with the society that needs this?
Name? How about the Money Bucket Inn?
Is this forreal?
Where is the talk about getting elders nursing homes? We have a lot of elders who have to relocate to another place.
i.e. elders from Nunavut going to Ottawa nursing home.
This is nonsense. If they can house criminals, they can certainly house for elders in Nunavut. They lose their home land because of this bs. It is no wonder we cannot learn and hear stories from our elders. Its no wonder we are losing our culture. Its no wonder we cannot communicate in our own language.
Criminals deserve NOTHING just the way they make victims feel!!! LOOK AT THE PICTURE GOVERNMENT!
YUUP we all should get in this place and be house on a millions of fund for criminals houses . this Government is going NUTS , KFC Chicken up north still cheaper the barrow of Oil and hand out little discount for gas STUPID gets in Stupid Pays Criminals ,
Oh and heard Keith Peterson says he went to the old BCC and says WOW about BCC will buy a $75 Million dollar House for you all , Elections are this fall your out with 65 % of you alone .
I become Criminal soon for Qikiqtani Correctional Healing Centre go Nut I need help !!!!
It is nice to see this government coming through with some infrastructure, instead of re-promoting existing funds and photo ops.
To #5 and #6:
Please try and keep yourselves informed before posting. You do realize the department of Justice does not run healthcare, nor responsible for looking after our Elders? Give me a break!
The people in that department have been fighting long and hard to improve the conditions of Nunavut Corrections for years. Years! Be proud their hard work and dedication to the greater cause has paid off.
Maybe the next time you go to the polls, ask some informative questions? Get your facts straight and keep those in position that are actually making a difference.
Finally we get $$$ from liberals. I am sure Paul. O is excited. While in office when the R.Inlet open there jail he mocked it to be a jail is a jail. I was proud of the staff there. He ran it down again, with words. Would be nice to hear honestly what he has to say about Iqaluit jail. Congratulations Keith, and justice department .
Im starting to think, they only way i can recieve affordable housing is to be convicted of a crime. Hey free meals, housing,etc, sounds alot easier then endless job search, couch surfing, etc.
75 million capital dollars for Nunavut men (offenders) and 0 capital dollars for Nunavut woman (victims). #8 believes that the high paid personel in corrections deserve more praise than front line workers that work much harder and for less and in some case no pay at all. I just wish that our politician would at least try to make it look like their treating all the department equally.
@#11 Richard:
I’m willing to bet that the majority of the men in BCC are victims too. If not victims of personal trauma, than certainly historical. Do they not need support as well?
hey, don’t everybody realize what has been happening within the last few years in Nunavut (mainly Iqaluit, for this matter) all the dollars have been going mostly to Iqaluit. how sad for the rest of the communities in Nunavut. main goal is to make Iqaluit more and more like a real city down south, forget the other major improvements needed for so many other communities. rest of the communities are like orphans, forget them, whos going to try and take care of them? noooobodyyyyy!!!!!
Everyone in Nunavut needs to own the crime problem and make it so these guys stop their evil ways.
Rehabilitation works. It has worked across the world and there is no reason it will not work here.
This is why for decades in southern Canada crime has continued to drop.
When men who have a criminal past stop committing crimes, everyone benefits.
The cost of crime in Nunavut is stupendous, so we will all have more services when the police, health centers, courts and jails are being used less.
They are not going away, and being sent to a revolving door cesspool like BCC is a part of the problem.
So the real question is do we spend millions to have the problem continue to get worse, or more so that the problem will become solved?
Kudos to Peterson for getting the Feds to pick up 2/3rds of the tab!
Expand the shelters, so people can have a place to sleep without having to commit a crime first. It would cost a lot less per person and prevent a lot of crime.
Bitch, bitch, bitch. The media reports on the poor conditions of BCC and people bitch. The media reports that the government is spending federal money to build a new facility and people bitch. Doesn’t matter what you do, people simply like to bitch. Can’t please everyone.
Glad to see a better building for inmates and staff.
It is sure a bit rich to hear Peterson say he was shocked during a brief visit there. He’s shocked? What about all the men who have to live there for several years? Did we not give a darn about them before? Human Rights violations were sited by the Auditor General, yet it took this amount of time in Canada to do something about human rights violations? Shocking.
@#15 I’ve heard that there are people such as you describe, who commit petty crimes for the purpose of getting locked up where they’ll get a cot and three square meals a day. But how many are we talking about, what percentage?
Regardless, your idea is probably a good one that would reduce pressure, but I suspect there is still a need for a larger facility.
One could also ask why there isn’t an addictions treatment centre in Nunavut, wouldn’t that reduce crime and incarceration?