Political newcomer wants to help Nunavut residents get back to the classroom
“People want to work, but they don’t have the skills they need"
One of the first jobs John Main ever had was as a news reporter; over a decade ago, he worked for CBC covering Nunavut’s legislature from Iqaluit.
Now he wants another job at the legislature—as MLA for Arviat North-Whale Cove.
Main is making his first run for MLA in his home riding against incumbent George Kuksuk, who serves as minister of culture and heritage and minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. in Premier Peter Taptuna’s government.
“Arviat’s my home,” Main said. “It’s where I’m most comfortable. And probably like a lot of other candidates out there, I want to help my community and to help Whale Cove.”
Main finished high school in Arviat and studied economics at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick.
He’s since worked in economic development and recreation at the Hamlet of Arviat—where he helped launch the diamond drillers program—as well as with the Government of Nunavut’s economic development and transportation department.
Main also spent three years in Cambridge Bay, the hometown of his wife Amanda, where he worked in business development for the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.
Now back in Arviat, Main has a young family and works as a consultant specializing in economic development and funding proposals. The only non-Inuk candidate running in the Kivalliq region, Main is fluent in English and Inuktitut.
“Our problems are right at our front door,” he said. “And I want to be part of a team that helps make change.”
Main highlighted his priorities, if elected MLA Oct. 30:
• Health care:
The Government of Nunavut must follow up an Auditor General’s report that highlighted major gaps in the capacity, training and safety of professionals working within Nunavut’s health care network.
“We need to staff our health centres and fill those vacant positions more quickly,” Main said, proposing that the health department look at moving casual and part-time staff into permanent and full-time jobs, when possible.
Main said Nunavummiut patients continue to deal with headaches around medical travel, while constituents he has spoken to would like to see an addictions and rehabilitation centre open closer to home.
“We need to be more accountable to the people who are out there receiving these services,” he said. “There’s a lack of follow-up on patient complaints;”
• Education:
“We have a huge problem with school attendance,” Main said. “The kids have to be in school.”
Main isn’t suggesting the Government of Nunavut force school on children but rather, the community needs to be empowered to help.
That could be through support such as breakfast and lunch programs offered at the community’s three schools, Main said; Arviat could also benefit from anti-bullying initiatives to help students feel safe and welcome in the classroom; and
• Economic development and jobs:
“People want to work, but they don’t have the skills they need,” Main said. “That’s what I’m hearing from people on the street and on Facebook.”
Part of the issue ties into education, he noted.
Main believes the GN can help support communities to develop and run these programs, building on the trades and mining skills programs the hamlet of Arviat has already offered in the past.
Driving around Whale Cove recently, Main noticed broken windows at some homes that had only been temporarily repaired.
“You have to order [replacements] from down south,” he said. “But we could get that equipment and train people to build them here. Let’s give people the skills they need.”
Education and training initiatives cost money, he said, so how to pay for it?
Main proposed the GN conduct a cost-savings initiative to find inefficiencies in departmental expense or misallocated funding.
Arviat North-Whale Cove’s incumbent MLA George Kuksuk—and the only other candidate running in the riding—didn’t respond to Nunatsiaq News’s requests for an interview.
A former mayor of Arviat and past chair of Sakku Investments Corp., Kuksuk was first elected as MLA in 2013.
He has served as minister of economic development and transportation, culture and heritage and minister responsible for the Nunavut Housing Corp. in Taptuna’s government.
Nunavut’s election is Oct. 30. Visit Elections Nunavut’s website to find out where and how to vote that day or in advance polls, which remain open until Oct. 26.
(10) Comments:
that’s not true , inuit don’t want to work because they are afraid there rent will go more then 60 bucks a month, they are afraid to work because of that , and the hard working people are the ones suffering paying lots of bill instead of putting food on the table. bills bills bills one after the other then at the tax season we have hard working people are having hard time with Canada revenue saying we made too much money or what ever, then we get audit by them then we owe them lots of money. we too need help , people who are working. lower the rent bills man. please we need help too. lower the rent .
John Main is one of the finer Candidates that we have running this year. Fresh ideas, young Family and great values. He would be an asset to our Legislature and I hope the Voters will trust John with your vote.
George has done a good job last time around and we thank you for doing so, but it is time for some new ideas.
Go John Go! Be our voice. Listen to our needs. Help Nunavut as a whole to benefit all communities.
John would make a great MLA. I hope he wins.
“Arviat North-Whale Cove’s incumbent MLA George Kuksuk—and the only other candidate running in the riding—didn’t respond to Nunatsiaq News’s requests for an interview.”
And he is never prepared to answer questions from other MLA’s when asked in the Leg. Other than Mr. Mike I’ve never seen anyone who doesn’t know about his department as much as he does.
Mr. Main - I know him quite well and know he will represent his riding better than the incumbent! He actually cares and isn’t self serving!!
wonder why George did not respond to nn request
know your candidates ppl. this is most important. this applies to ALL candidates in nunavut election…..do you know their present and past doings??????
John Main for Premier!
Health care really needs to change up north as in smaller communities there are nurses or head nurses who do not look after serious and most important clients that need their medication to keep them healthy like for their heart for example, my mother who was recently visiting me from another smaller community said she was out of her heart pills for almost a month and when I got her to see the on call nurse here they told her she is supposed to have them every day not to miss one and here she was out of it for almost a month no wonder her foot was swollen the whole time and when she had the pill she needed her feet went back to normal. Sad that some people with serious conditions have to wait for their pills from the pharmacy that the head nurses have to make sure they are getting them regularly, it’s scary to know stuff like this that are serious happens in our small communities. Wishing you all the best John Main, good luck.
Way to go John!!
Finally some fresh and competent blood.
Good luck to you